The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the Third Quarter of 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC, the “Company” or the “Corporation”), the parent of The First National Bank of Long Island (the “Bank”), reported earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Becker commented on the Company's results: "We are encouraged by a second consecutive linked quarter showing improvements in key financial metrics. After an increase in the net interest margin of one basis point in the second quarter of 2024 from the first quarter of 2024, the margin increased nine basis points in the third quarter of 2024 when compared to second quarter of 2024. We are optimistic the trend will continue during the fourth quarter of this year. Excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses, our noninterest expense remains well controlled and in line with expectations. Finally, our credit quality results remained strong."

Analysis of Earnings - Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Net income and earnings per share ("EPS") for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $13.8 million and $0.61, respectively, as compared to $20.2 million and $0.89, respectively, in the same period of 2023.  Adjusted net income and EPS for the current nine-month period, which exclude merger and branch consolidation expenses, were $14.8 million and $0.66, respectively (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release). The principal drivers of the change in adjusted net income were a decline in net interest income of $11.7 million, or 17.5%, and a provision for credit losses of $740,000 as compared to a provision reversal of $1.2 million in the prior period, partially offset by a loss on sales of securities of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase in remaining noninterest income of $1.4 million, and decreases in noninterest expense of $1.2 million and income tax expense of $2.2 million. The nine months ended 2024 produced a return on average assets ("ROA") of 0.44%, a return on average equity ("ROE") of 4.88%, an efficiency ratio of 76.39%, and a net interest margin of 1.83%.  Excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses, adjusted ROA and ROE were 0.47% and 5.23%, respectively, and the adjusted efficiency ratio was 74.21% (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release).

Net interest income declined when comparing the first nine months of 2024 and 2023 due to an increase in interest expense of $23.4 million that was only partially offset by a $11.7 million increase in interest income. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 109 basis points while the yield on interest-earning assets increased 38 basis points when comparing the nine-month periods.  The Bank's balance sheet remains liability sensitive, however the pace of repricing of average interest-earning assets began outpacing the repricing of average interest-bearing liabilities in the third quarter.

The Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $740,000 for the nine months ended 2024, compared to a provision reversal of $1.2 million in the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses declined when compared to year-end 2023 largely due to declines in historical loss rates and reserves on individually evaluated loans, partially offset by a deterioration in current and forecasted economic conditions, including adjustments for rent stabilization status of multifamily properties. The reserve coverage ratio remained stable at 0.88% of total loans at September 30, 2024 as compared to 0.88% at June 30, 2024 and 0.89% at December 31, 2023. Past due loans and nonaccrual loans were at $346,000 and $2.9 million, respectively, on September 30, 2024. Overall credit quality of the loan and investment portfolios remains strong.

Noninterest income, excluding the loss on sales of securities of $3.5 million in the 2023 period, increased $1.4 million, or 19.1%, when comparing the first nine months of 2024 and 2023. Recurring components of noninterest income including bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) and service charges on deposit accounts had increases of 8.0% and 13.4%, respectively. Other noninterest income increased 33.2% and included increases of $469,000 in merchant card services, $232,000 in back-to-back swap fees, and $181,000 in pension income, which were partially offset by a gain on disposition of premises and fixed assets of $240,000 in 2023.

Noninterest expense increased $254,000, or 0.5%, for the nine months of 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023. Excluding merger and branch consolidation expenses, adjusted noninterest expense decreased by $1.2 million (See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release). Reductions in occupancy and equipment expense of $685,000 and telecommunication expense of $383,000 drove the decline in adjusted noninterest expense. The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense was largely due to the ongoing branch optimization strategy, which resulted in the closing of various locations. Telecom expense decreased mainly due to efficiencies associated with system upgrades.

Income tax expense decreased $2.7 million, and the effective tax rate declined to (0.3)% for the nine months ended 2024 as compared to 11.6% for the same period in prior year. The decline in the effective tax rate is mainly due to an increase in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from the Bank’s real estate investment trust reducing the state and local income tax due. The decrease in income tax expense reflects the lower effective tax rate and a decline in pre-tax income.

Analysis of Earnings Third Quarter 2024 Versus Third Quarter 2023

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $2.2 million as compared to the third quarter of last year. Adjusted net income for the third quarter decreased by $1.2 million (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release). The change in adjusted net income is mainly attributable to a $2.8 million decline in net interest income for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods along with a $341,000 increase in the provision for credit losses.  Partially offsetting the decreases, was an increase in noninterest income of $966,000 for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods. The quarter produced a ROA of 0.44%, a ROE of 4.77%, an efficiency ratio of 79.09%, and a net interest margin of 1.89%.  On an adjusted basis, ROA and ROE were 0.53% and 5.79%, respectively, and the efficiency ratio was 72.69% (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release).

Analysis of Earnings Third Quarter 2024 Versus Second Quarter 2024

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $199,000 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income for the third quarter increased by $782,000 (see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table at the end of this release). The increase in adjusted net income was partially due to an increase in net interest income of $169,000, a decrease in the provision for credit losses of $400,000, and an increase in back-to-back swap fees of $232,000.  

Net interest income increased due to an increase in net interest margin. The increase in the net interest margin to 1.89% in the third quarter of 2024 from 1.80% in the second quarter of 2024 was largely due to the repricing of wholesale funding at lower costs largely offsetting the increase in cost of other interest-bearing liabilities while the yield on interest-earning assets continued to rise. Additionally, average interest-bearing deposits decreased $35.8 million and average higher cost borrowings decreased $65.6 million.

The decrease in income tax expense was substantially due to the same reasons discussed above with respect to the nine-month periods.

Liquidity

Total average deposits declined by $89.6 million, or 2.6%, when comparing the nine-month periods of 2024 and 2023. On September 30, 2024, overnight advances and other borrowings were down by $70.0 million and $27.5 million, respectively, from year-end 2023. The Bank had $582.8 million in collateralized borrowing lines with the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and the Federal Reserve Bank, as well as a $20 million unsecured line of credit with a correspondent bank. We also had $312.9 million in unencumbered cash and securities. In total, we had approximately $915.7 million of available liquidity on September 30, 2024.  At September 30, 2024, uninsured deposits were 45.9% of total deposits. 

Capital

The Corporation’s capital position remains strong with a leverage ratio of approximately 10.13% on September 30, 2024.  Book value per share was $17.25 on September 30, 2024, versus $16.83 on December 31, 2023. The accumulated other comprehensive loss component of stockholders’ equity is mainly comprised of a net unrealized loss in the available-for-sale securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. The Company declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share during the quarter. There were no share repurchases during the quarter. The Board and management continue to evaluate the quarterly dividend to provide the best opportunity to maximize shareholder value.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about October 28, 2024, when it is anticipated to be electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
           
  9/30/2024     12/31/2023  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,568     $ 60,887  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value   659,696       695,877  
               
Loans:              
Commercial and industrial   146,440       116,163  
Secured by real estate:              
Commercial mortgages   1,950,008       1,919,714  
Residential mortgages   1,103,937       1,166,887  
Home equity lines   36,962       44,070  
Consumer and other   1,150       1,230  
    3,238,497       3,248,064  
Allowance for credit losses   (28,647 )     (28,992 )
    3,209,850       3,219,072  
               
Restricted stock, at cost   28,191       32,659  
Bank premises and equipment, net   30,180       31,414  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases   20,359       22,588  
Bank-owned life insurance   116,192       114,045  
Pension plan assets, net   10,421       10,740  
Deferred income tax benefit   27,779       28,996  
Other assets   20,243       19,622  
  $ 4,201,479     $ 4,235,900  
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Checking $ 1,121,871     $ 1,133,184  
Savings, NOW and money market   1,594,317       1,546,369  
Time   610,876       591,433  
    3,327,064       3,270,986  
               
Overnight advances         70,000  
Other borrowings   445,000       472,500  
Operating lease liability   22,876       24,940  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   17,958       17,328  
    3,812,898       3,855,754  
Stockholders' Equity:              
Common stock, par value $0.10 per share:              
Authorized, 80,000,000 shares;              
Issued and outstanding, 22,532,080 and 22,590,942 shares   2,253       2,259  
Surplus   79,157       79,728  
Retained earnings   355,541       355,887  
    436,951       437,874  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (48,370 )     (57,728 )
    388,581       380,146  
  $ 4,201,479     $ 4,235,900  
               
               


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
           
  Nine Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
  9/30/2024     9/30/2023     9/30/2024     9/30/2023  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Interest and dividend income:                              
Loans $ 102,679     $ 94,706     $ 35,026     $ 32,818  
Investment securities:                              
Taxable   20,701       15,877       6,229       6,594  
Nontaxable   2,872       3,976       955       1,004  
    126,252       114,559       42,210       40,416  
Interest expense:                              
Savings, NOW and money market deposits   33,637       22,188       12,117       8,802  
Time deposits   20,748       13,086       6,712       5,785  
Overnight advances   392       596       125       50  
Other borrowings   16,283       11,782       4,656       4,347  
    71,060       47,652       23,610       18,984  
Net interest income   55,192       66,907       18,600       21,432  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   740       (1,227 )     170       (171 )
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses   54,452       68,134       18,430       21,603  
                               
Noninterest income:                              
Bank-owned life insurance   2,573       2,383       876       809  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,543       2,243       842       703  
Net loss on sales of securities         (3,489 )            
Other   3,732       2,802       1,492       732  
    8,848       3,939       3,210       2,244  
Noninterest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits   29,169       29,268       9,695       9,649  
Occupancy and equipment   9,289       9,974       2,965       3,253  
Merger expenses   866             866        
Branch consolidation expenses   547             547        
Other   9,635       10,010       3,378       3,262  
    49,506       49,252       17,451       16,164  
Income before income taxes   13,794       22,821       4,189       7,683  
Income tax (credit) expense   (38 )     2,641       (410 )     883  
Net income $ 13,832     $ 20,180     $ 4,599     $ 6,800  
                               
Share and Per Share Data:                              
Weighted Average Common Shares   22,520,026       22,538,520       22,529,051       22,569,716  
Dilutive restricted stock units   87,716       69,010       138,272       86,914  
Dilutive weighted average common shares   22,607,742       22,607,530       22,667,323       22,656,630  
                               
Basic EPS $ 0.61     $ 0.90     $ 0.20     $ 0.30  
Diluted EPS   0.61       0.89       0.20       0.30  
Cash Dividends Declared per share   0.63       0.63       0.21       0.21  
                               
FINANCIAL RATIOS  
(Unaudited)  
ROA   0.44 %     0.64 %     0.44 %     0.63 %
ROE   4.88       7.29       4.77       7.34  
Net Interest Margin   1.83       2.21       1.89       2.13  
Dividend Payout Ratio   103.28       70.79       105.00       70.00  
Efficiency Ratio   76.39       65.33       79.09       67.51  
                               
                               


PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS
(Unaudited)
           
  9/30/2024     12/31/2023  
  (dollars in thousands)  
Loans including modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty:              
Modified and performing according to their modified terms $ 424     $ 431  
Past due 30 through 89 days   346       3,086  
Past due 90 days or more and still accruing          
Nonaccrual   2,899       1,053  
    3,669       4,570  
Other real estate owned          
  $ 3,669     $ 4,570  
               
Allowance for credit losses $ 28,647     $ 28,992  
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   0.88 %     0.89 %
Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans   9.9 x     27.5 x
               
               


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)
       
    Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average     Interest/     Average     Average     Interest/     Average  
(dollars in thousands)   Balance     Dividends     Rate     Balance     Dividends     Rate  
Assets:                                                
Interest-earning bank balances   $ 66,593     $ 2,724       5.46 %   $ 52,163     $ 1,969       5.05 %
Investment securities:                                                
Taxable (1)     620,721       17,977       3.86       564,857       13,908       3.28  
Nontaxable (1) (2)     152,758       3,636       3.17       209,566       5,033       3.20  
Loans (1) (2)     3,236,794       102,679       4.23       3,266,184       94,708       3.87  
Total interest-earning assets     4,076,866       127,016       4.15       4,092,770       115,618       3.77  
Allowance for credit losses     (28,590 )                     (30,531 )                
Net interest-earning assets     4,048,276                       4,062,239                  
Cash and due from banks     32,844                       31,410                  
Premises and equipment, net     30,979                       32,107                  
Other assets     122,671                       115,167                  
    $ 4,234,770                     $ 4,240,923                  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                
Savings, NOW & money market deposits   $ 1,589,154       33,637       2.83     $ 1,668,506       22,188       1.78  
Time deposits     625,553       20,748       4.43       536,529       13,086       3.26  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,214,707       54,385       3.28       2,205,035       35,274       2.14  
Overnight advances     9,303       392       5.63       14,993       596       5.31  
Other borrowings     457,053       16,283       4.76       377,053       11,782       4.18  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,681,063       71,060       3.54       2,597,081       47,652       2.45  
Checking deposits     1,136,738                       1,236,001                  
Other liabilities     38,354                       37,736                  
      3,856,155                       3,870,818                  
Stockholders' equity     378,615                       370,105                  
    $ 4,234,770                     $ 4,240,923                  
                                                 
Net interest income (2)           $ 55,956                     $ 67,966          
Net interest spread (2)                     0.61 %                     1.32 %
Net interest margin (2)                     1.83 %                     2.21 %
                                                 


(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.
(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
   


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
(Unaudited)
       
    Three Months Ended September 30,  
    2024     2023  
    Average     Interest/     Average     Average     Interest/     Average  
(dollars in thousands)   Balance     Dividends     Rate     Balance     Dividends     Rate  
Assets:                                                
Interest-earning bank balances   $ 33,463     $ 453       5.39 %   $ 66,474     $ 902       5.38 %
Investment securities:                                                
Taxable (1)     602,446       5,776       3.84       625,827       5,692       3.64  
Nontaxable (1) (2)     152,278       1,209       3.18       161,423       1,271       3.15  
Loans (1)     3,237,138       35,026       4.33       3,257,256       32,818       4.03  
Total interest-earning assets     4,025,325       42,464       4.22       4,110,980       40,683       3.96  
Allowance for credit losses     (28,495 )                     (29,981 )                
Net interest-earning assets     3,996,830                       4,080,999                  
Cash and due from banks     33,028                       33,420                  
Premises and equipment, net     30,754                       32,268                  
Other assets     126,428                       113,084                  
    $ 4,187,040                     $ 4,259,771                  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                
Savings, NOW & money market deposits   $ 1,614,294       12,117       2.99     $ 1,655,032       8,802       2.11  
Time deposits     600,873       6,712       4.44       587,814       5,785       3.90  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,215,167       18,829       3.38       2,242,846       14,587       2.58  
Overnight advances     8,793       125       5.66       3,478       50       5.70  
Other borrowings     396,739       4,656       4.67       382,500       4,347       4.51  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,620,699       23,610       3.58       2,628,824       18,984       2.87  
Checking deposits     1,146,274                       1,225,052                  
Other liabilities     36,805                       38,123                  
      3,803,778                       3,891,999                  
Stockholders' equity     383,262                       367,772                  
    $ 4,187,040                     $ 4,259,771                  
                                                 
Net interest income (2)           $ 18,854                     $ 21,699          
Net interest spread (2)                     0.64 %                     1.09 %
Net interest margin (2)                     1.89 %                     2.13 %
                                                 


(1) The average balances of loans include nonaccrual loans. The average balances of investment securities exclude unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities.
(2) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt investment securities had been made in investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
   

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)

The following tables provide supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which management uses internally to help understand, manage, and evaluate our business performance and to help make operating decisions. These supplemental financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and, as a result may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. The Corporation believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Corporation also believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures can facilitate comparison of our operating results to those of our competitors. The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude merger related and branch consolidation expenses:  

           
  Nine Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
  9/30/2024     9/30/2023     9/30/2024     9/30/2023  
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Reconciliation of adjusted net income:                              
Net income $ 13,832     $ 20,180     $ 4,599     $ 6,800  
Adjustments to net income:                              
Merger expenses   866             866        
Branch consolidation expenses   547             547        
Income tax effect of adjustments (1)   (432 )           (432 )      
Adjusted net income $ 14,813     $ 20,180     $ 5,580     $ 6,800  
                               
Diluted EPS                              
Net income $ 13,832     $ 20,180     $ 4,599     $ 6,800  
Adjusted net income   14,813       20,180       5,580       6,800  
                               
Dilutive weighted average common shares   22,607,742       22,607,530       22,667,323       22,656,630  
                               
Diluted EPS $ 0.61     $ 0.89     $ 0.20     $ 0.30  
Adjusted Diluted EPS   0.66       0.89       0.25       0.30  
                               
ROA and ROE                              
Net income $ 13,832     $ 20,180     $ 4,599     $ 6,800  
Adjusted net income   14,813       20,180       5,580       6,800  
                               
Average Total Assets $ 4,234,770     $ 4,240,923     $ 4,187,040     $ 4,259,771  
Average Total Equity   378,615       370,105       383,262       367,772  
                               
ROA   0.44 %     0.64 %     0.44 %     0.63 %
Adjusted ROA   0.47       0.64       0.53       0.63  
                               
ROE   4.88 %     7.29 %     4.77 %     7.34 %
Adjusted ROE   5.23       7.29       5.79       7.34  
                               
Efficiency Ratio                              
Noninterest expense $ 49,506     $ 49,252     $ 17,451     $ 16,164  
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                              
Merger expenses   (866 )           (866 )      
Branch consolidation expenses   (547 )           (547 )      
Adjusted noninterest expense $ 48,093     $ 49,252     $ 16,038     $ 16,164  
                               
Net interest income $ 55,956       67,966       18,854       21,699  
Noninterest income   8,848       3,939       3,210       2,244  
Total revenue $ 64,804     $ 71,905     $ 22,064     $ 23,943  
                               
Efficiency Ratio   76.39 %     65.33 %     79.09 %     67.51 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio   74.21       65.33       72.69       67.51  
                               

(1) Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Corporation's approximate statutory rate. 

For More Information Contact:
Janet Verneuille, SEVP and CFO
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7462


