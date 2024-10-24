Submit Release
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2024

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Summary1

  • Completed a common equity capital raise, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of $118.6 million to facilitate a balance sheet repositioning. $140.4 million of securities impairment related to the repositioning was recognized in pre-tax earnings.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end:
    • Sold $1.0 billion of debt securities with a weighted average yield of 1.58%, and a weighted average life of 5.6 years.
    • Purchased $589.8 million of debt securities, with a weighted average yield of 4.65%, and paid in full $418.7 million of Bank Term Funding Program borrowings with a weighted average cost of 4.77%.
    • The estimated earn back period for the securities losses is 4.5 years.
  • Recognized a net loss for the quarter of $95.7 million, or $(6.05) per diluted common share, reflecting the effects of the capital raise and balance sheet repositioning. Adjusted earnings were $9.1 million2, or $0.582 per diluted common share, which included a $1.2 million fraud loss related to a single incident.
  • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 10 basis points ("bps") to 2.51%.2
  • Annualized loan growth of 3.9%.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased 4.0% from the linked quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio improved 8 bps to 0.39%; classified loans declined $14.5 million to $134.8 million; net charge-off ratio was 0.16%.

CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Our successful common equity capital raise and balance sheet repositioning are significant, transformational steps towards our goal of creating a high performing company. We were pleased with the market receptivity of the oversubscribed common equity offering and the balance sheet repositioning financial results exceeded our communicated expectations. We are appreciative of our existing and new shareholders who supported this transformation and our team who executed the strategy so well.”

Mr. Reeves continued, "We also kept our eye on the ball during the quarter, delivering positive results in a number of strategic initiatives. Our deposit franchise continues to show its strength as deposit costs rose minimally and our treasury management investments led to 4% linked quarter non-interest bearing deposit growth. Our commercial banking teams drove 4% annualized loan growth, improved asset quality, and good progress in our SBA lending and gain on sale initiatives. In addition, we continued to invest in our franchise, with both talent and technology, while maintaining expense discipline."

_________________________
1Third Quarter Summary compares to the second quarter of 2024 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  As of or for the quarter ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)
 September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Financial Results                  
Revenue $ (92,867 )   $ 57,901     $ 44,436     $ 9,515     $ 126,174  
Credit loss expense   1,535       1,267       1,551       7,491       4,081  
Noninterest expense   35,798       35,761       31,544       107,124       99,782  
Net (loss) income   (95,707 )     15,819       9,138       (76,619 )     18,129  
Adjusted earnings(1)   9,141       8,132       8,875       21,762       28,046  
Per Common Share                  
Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (6.05 )   $ 1.00     $ 0.58     $ (4.86 )   $ 1.15  
Adjusted earnings per share(1)   0.58       0.52       0.56       1.38       1.79  
Book value   27.06       34.44       32.21       27.06       32.21  
Tangible book value(1)   22.43       28.27       26.60       22.43       26.60  
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality                  
Loans In millions $ 4,328.8     $ 4,287.2     $ 4,066.0     $ 4,328.8     $ 4,066.0  
Investment securities In millions   1,623.1       1,824.1       1,958.5       1,623.1       1,958.5  
Deposits In millions   5,368.7       5,412.4       5,363.3       5,368.7       5,363.3  
Net loan charge-offs In millions   1.7       0.5       0.5       2.4       1.7  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.25 %     1.26 %     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.27 %
Selected Ratios                  
Return on average assets (5.78 )%     0.95 %     0.56 %   (1.54 )%     0.37 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.51 %     2.41 %     2.35 %     2.42 %     2.54 %
Return on average equity (69.05 )%     11.91 %     7.14 %   (19.03 )%     4.81 %
Return on average tangible equity(1) (82.78 )%     15.74 %     9.68 %   (22.17 )%     7.03 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   70.32 %     56.29 %     66.06 %     65.20 %     66.40 %
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue

             Change   Change
              3Q24 vs   3Q24 vs
(Dollars in thousands) 3Q24   2Q24   3Q23   2Q24   3Q23
Net interest income $ 37,521     $ 36,347   $ 34,575   3 %   9 %
Noninterest (loss) income   (130,388 )     21,554     9,861   n/m   n/m
Total revenue, net of interest expense $ (92,867 )   $ 57,901   $ 44,436   n/m   n/m
(n/m) - Not meaningful                  


Total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $150.8 million from the second quarter of 2024 and decreased $137.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2023, due to lower noninterest income, partially offset by higher net interest income. Excluding the pre-tax securities loss of $140.4 million stemming from the balance sheet repositioning, total revenue for the third quarter was $47.5 million, a decline of $10.4 million from the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.1 million from the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income of $37.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 increased $1.2 million from the second quarter of 2024, due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes and higher funding costs. When compared to the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $2.9 million, due to higher earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by higher funding costs and volumes. We expect net interest income to be higher going forward as a result of the balance sheet repositioning.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.51%3 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.41%3 in the second quarter of 2024, as higher earning asset yields more than offset increased funding costs. Total earning assets yield during the third quarter of 2024 increased 10 bps from the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to an increase in loan yields of 17 bps. Funding costs during the third quarter of 2024 increased 2 bps to 2.87%, due primarily to the 4 bps increase in interest bearing deposit costs to 2.58%, which was partially offset by a reduction in short-term borrowing costs and long-term debt of 10 bps and 4 bps, to 4.76% and 6.91%, respectively from the second quarter of 2024.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.51%3 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.35%3 in the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher earning asset volumes and yields, partially offset by higher funding costs and volumes. Total earning assets yield increased 58 bps from the third quarter of 2023, primarily from a 67 bps increase in loan yields. Funding costs increased 54 bps to 2.87%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.58%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.76%, and long-term debt costs of 6.91%, which increased 53 bps, 47 bps and 13 bps, respectively from the third quarter of 2023.

_________________________
3 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Noninterest (Loss) Income

             Change   Change
            3Q24 vs   3Q24 vs
(In thousands) 3Q24   2Q24   3Q23   2Q24   3Q23
Investment services and trust activities $ 3,410     $ 3,504   $ 3,004   (3 )%   14  %
Service charges and fees   2,170       2,156     2,146   1  %   1  %
Card revenue   1,935       1,907     1,817   1  %   6  %
Loan revenue   760       1,525     1,462   (50 )%   (48 )%
Bank-owned life insurance   879       668     626   32  %   40  %
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   (140,182 )     33     79   n/m   n/m
Other   640       11,761     727   (95 )%   (12 )%
Total noninterest (loss) income $ (130,388 )   $ 21,554   $ 9,861   n/m   n/m
                   
MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue) $
 (1,026 )   $
 129   $
 283   n/m   n/m
Gain on branch sale (included above in Other)         11,056       n/m   n/m
(n/m) - Not meaningful                  


Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $151.9 million from the linked quarter, due primarily to the securities impairment of $140.4 million related to the Company's balance sheet repositioning and a decrease of $11.1 million in other revenue. The decrease in other revenue reflected the $11.1 million gain from the sale of our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024 that did not recur in the third quarter of 2024. In addition, loan revenue decreased $765 thousand due to a $1.2 million unfavorable change in the value of our mortgage servicing rights, partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in SBA gain on sale revenue.

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 decreased $140.2 million from the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to the balance sheet repositioning-related securities impairment previously noted. Also contributing to the decline in noninterest income was a decrease in loan revenue stemming from the unfavorable year-over-year change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, which was partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in SBA gain on sale. Partially offsetting these decreases in noninterest income was an increase of $0.4 million in investment services and trust activities revenue, driven by growth in assets under administration and transaction fees, and an increase of $0.3 million in bank-owned life insurance due primarily to $0.2 million of death benefits recognized in the third quarter of 2024.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense

             Change   Change
            3Q24 vs   3Q24 vs
(In thousands) 3Q24   2Q24   3Q23   2Q24   3Q23
Compensation and employee benefits $ 19,943   $ 20,985   $ 18,558   (5 )%   7  %
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,443     2,435     2,405    %   2  %
Equipment   2,486     2,530     2,123   (2 )%   17  %
Legal and professional   2,261     2,253     1,678    %   35  %
Data processing   1,580     1,645     1,504   (4 )%   5  %
Marketing   619     636     782   (3 )%   (21 )%
Amortization of intangibles    1,470     1,593     1,460   (8 )%   1  %
FDIC insurance   923     1,051     783   (12 )%   18  %
Communications   159     191     206   (17 )%   (23 )%
Foreclosed assets, net   330     138     2   139  %   n/m
Other   3,584     2,304     2,043   56  %   75  %
Total noninterest expense $ 35,798   $ 35,761   $ 31,544    %   13  %
(n/m) - Not meaningful                  


Merger-related Expenses

          
         
(In thousands) 3Q24   2Q24   3Q23
Compensation and employee benefits $   $ 73   $
Occupancy expense of premises, net          
Equipment       28    
Legal and professional   127     462     11
Data processing       251    
Marketing          
Communications       8    
Other   6     32    
Total merger-related expenses $ 133   $ 854   $ 11


Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the linked quarter was stable at $35.8 million, with increases of $1.3 million and $0.2 million in other expense and foreclosed assets, net, respectively. The increase in other expense was primarily driven by a $1.2 million fraud loss related to a single instance recorded in the third quarter of 2024, while the increase in foreclosed assets, net, expense was attributable to a $0.3 million write-down and higher operating expenses of one other real estate owned relationship, partially offset by a $0.4 million gain on sale of a separate other real estate owned relationship. Partially offsetting these increases in noninterest expense were declines in all other noninterest expense categories, with the largest decrease in compensation and employee benefits, which stemmed from the sale of our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024. Further decreases in noninterest expense categories were also driven by a $0.7 million decline in merger-related expenses.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 increased $4.3 million from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to increases in all noninterest expense categories, except marketing and communications. The largest contributors to the increase in noninterest expense were increases of $1.5 million, $1.4 million, and $0.6 million in other, compensation and employee benefits, and legal and professional expense, respectively. The increase in other expense was primarily driven by a $1.2 million fraud loss recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in compensation and employee benefits expense was driven by annual compensation adjustments and increased incentive and commission expense. The increase in legal and professional expense stemmed from increased costs for legal fees, consulting, personnel procurement, merger-related expenses, and accounting and tax fees. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $0.2 million in marketing expense.

The Company's effective tax rate was 26.5% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 24.2% in the linked quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate reflected the impact of the investment security impairments recorded in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 and full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.55 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $6.58 billion at June 30, 2024 and $6.47 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease from June 30, 2024 was primarily driven by lower securities balances stemming from impairment recognized in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning, fair value adjustments recognized in connection with the re-classification of securities from held-to-maturity to available-for-sale, and scheduled calls, maturities, and paydowns, partially offset by higher cash and loan balances. Compared to September 30, 2023, the increase was primarily driven by assets acquired in the Denver Bankshares, Inc. ("DNVB") transaction, as well as higher cash and loan balances, partially offset by the sale of assets associated with our Florida banking operations, and lower securities balances.

Loans Held for Investment

 September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
Balance
   % of
Total
   Balance
   % of
Total
   Balance
   % of
Total
  
(Dollars in thousands)            
Commercial and industrial $ 1,149,758   26.6 % $ 1,120,983   26.1 % $ 1,078,773   26.5 %
Agricultural   112,696   2.6     107,983   2.5     111,950   2.8  
Commercial real estate                        
Construction and development   386,920   8.9     351,646   8.2     331,868   8.2  
Farmland   182,164   4.2     183,641   4.3     182,621   4.5  
Multifamily   409,544   9.5     430,054   10.0     337,509   8.3  
Other   1,353,513   31.2     1,348,515   31.5     1,324,019   32.5  
Total commercial real estate   2,332,141   53.8     2,313,856   54.0     2,176,017   53.5  
Residential real estate                        
One-to-four family first liens   485,210   11.2     492,541   11.5     456,771   11.2  
One-to-four family junior liens   176,827   4.1     176,105   4.1     173,275   4.3  
Total residential real estate   662,037   15.3     668,646   15.6     630,046   15.5  
Consumer   72,124   1.7     75,764   1.8     69,183   1.7  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 4,328,756   100.0 % $ 4,287,232   100.0 % $ 4,065,969   100.0 %
                         
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,149,815       $ 1,200,605       $ 1,251,345      


Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $41.5 million, or 1.0%, to $4.33 billion from $4.29 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase from the second quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $262.8 million, or 6.5%, to $4.33 billion from $4.07 billion at September 30, 2023. The increase from the third quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by the loans acquired in the DNVB transaction, organic loan growth, and higher line of credit usage. Partially offsetting these identified increases was a decline stemming from the sale of loans associated with our Florida banking operations.

Investment Securities September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Available for sale $ 1,623,104   100.0 % $ 771,034   42.3 % $ 872,770   44.6 %
Held to maturity     %   1,053,080   57.7 %   1,085,751   55.4 %
Total investment securities $ 1,623,104       $ 1,824,114       $ 1,958,521      


Investment securities at September 30, 2024 were $1.62 billion, decreasing $201.0 million from June 30, 2024 and $335.4 million from September 30, 2023. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 stemmed from impairment recognized in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning, fair value adjustments recognized in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with the re-classification of held-to-maturity securities to available-for-sale, and principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning executed in the fourth quarter of 2023, impairment recognized in the third quarter of 2024 related to the balance sheet repositioning, fair value adjustments recognized in the third quarter of 2024 in connection with the re-classification of held-to-maturity securities to available-for-sale, and principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.

Deposits September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 917,715   17.1 % $ 882,472   16.3 % $ 924,213   17.2 %
Interest checking deposits   1,230,605   23.0     1,284,243   23.7     1,334,481   24.9  
Money market deposits   1,038,575   19.3     1,043,376   19.3     1,127,287   21.0  
Savings deposits   768,298   14.3     745,639   13.8     619,805   11.6  
Time deposits of $250 and under   844,298   15.7     803,301   14.8     703,646   13.1  
Total core deposits   4,799,491   89.4     4,759,031   87.9     4,709,432   87.8  
Brokered time deposits   200,000   3.7     196,000   3.6     220,063   4.1  
Time deposits over $250   369,236   6.9     457,388   8.5     433,829   8.1  
Total deposits $ 5,368,727   100.0 % $ 5,412,419   100.0 % $ 5,363,324   100.0 %


Total deposits declined $43.7 million, or 0.8%, to $5.37 billion, from $5.41 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $35.2 million, while core deposits increased $40.5 million from June 30, 2024. Time deposits over $250 decreased $88.2 million from June 30, 2024, primarily as a result of a decline in public funds. Total deposits increased $5.4 million, or 0.1%, from $5.36 billion at September 30, 2023, primarily due to $224.2 million of deposits assumed in the DNVB acquisition, partially offset by $133.3 million of deposits divested as part of the sale of our Florida banking operations and a decline of $20.1 million in brokered deposits.

Borrowed Funds September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Short-term borrowings $ 410,630   78.1 % $ 414,684   78.3 % $ 373,956   75.0 %
Long-term debt   115,051   21.9 %   114,839   21.7 %   124,526   25.0 %
Total borrowed funds $ 525,681       $ 529,523       $ 498,482      


Borrowed funds were $525.7 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.8 million from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $27.2 million from September 30, 2023. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due to a decrease in overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and scheduled payments on long-term debt, partially offset by an increase in long-term FHLB borrowings. The increase compared to September 30, 2023 was due to higher Bank Term Funding Program borrowings, partially offset by lower overnight borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and scheduled payments on long-term debt.

Capital September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 (1)   2024   2023
Total shareholders' equity $ 562,238     $ 543,286     $ 505,411  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (58,842 )     (58,135 )     (84,606 )
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   8.78 %     8.29 %     8.58 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   9.91 %     9.56 %     9.52 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   10.70 %     10.35 %     10.31 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.96 %     12.62 %     12.45 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   9.69 %     9.24 %     9.51 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.83 %     11.55 %     11.43 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.83 %     11.55 %     11.43 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.88 %     12.61 %     12.36 %
(1) Regulatory capital ratios for September 30, 2024 are preliminary          


Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024 increased $19.0 million from June 30, 2024, primarily driven by an increase in the balance of common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common stock capital raise executed in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by a decline in retained earnings. Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2024 increased $56.8 million from September 30, 2023, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common stock issuance previously described and decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss and treasury stock, partially offset by a decline in retained earnings.

On October 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period June 30, 2024 through September 30, 2024 or for the subsequent period through October 24, 2024. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. As of September 30, 2024, $15.0 million remained available under this program.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality

 As of or For the Three Months Ended
September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2024   2024   2023
Credit loss expense related to loans $ 1,835     $ 467     $ 1,651  
Net charge-offs   1,735       524       451  
Allowance for credit losses   54,000       53,900       51,600  
Pass $ 4,016,683     $ 3,991,692     $ 3,785,908  
Special Mention / Watch   177,241       146,253       163,222  
Classified   134,832       149,287       116,839  
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 11,940     $ 9,358     $ 6,449  
Nonperforming loans $ 21,954     $ 25,128     $ 28,987  
Nonperforming assets   25,537       31,181       28,987  
Net charge-off ratio(1)   0.16 %     0.05 %     0.04 %
Classified loans ratio(2)   3.11 %     3.48 %     2.87 %
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.51 %     0.59 %     0.71 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.39 %     0.47 %     0.45 %
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.25 %     1.26 %     1.27 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6)   260.84 %     218.26 %     178.63 %
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.


Compared to the linked quarter, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios each declined 8 bps, to 0.51% and 0.39%, respectively, due to the proactive resolution of several large troubled assets. Special mention/watch loan balances increased $31.0 million, or 21%, from the linked quarter, while classified loan balances decreased $14.5 million, or 10%, from the linked quarter. When compared to the same period of the prior year, the nonperforming loans and nonperforming asset ratios decreased 20 bps and 6 bps, respectively. The net charge-off ratio increased 11 bps from the linked quarter and increased 12 bps from the same period in the prior year.

As of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $54.0 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.25%, compared with $53.9 million and 1.26%, respectively, at June 30, 2024. Credit loss expense of $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 reflected an additional reserve taken to support organic loan growth, offset by a reduction of $0.3 million in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward Nonaccrual
   90+ Days Past Due
& Still Accruing
   Total
(Dollars in thousands)    
Balance at June 30, 2024 $ 24,695     $ 433     $ 25,128  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   6,426       1,326
       7,752
  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (7,761 )     (1 )     (7,762 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due   (500 )     (339 )     (839 )
Charge-offs   (1,609 )     (167 )     (1,776 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (549 )           (549 )
Balance at September 30, 2024 $ 20,702     $ 1,252     $ 21,954  


CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, October 25, 2024. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=e1a9f566&confId=71942.

After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 019041 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until January 23, 2025 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 718549. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the recent sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of DNVB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and any changes in response to the failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in recent bank failures; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 72,173     $ 66,228     $ 68,430     $ 76,237     $ 71,015  
Interest earning deposits in banks   129,695       35,340       29,328       5,479       3,773  
Federal funds sold               4       11        
Total cash and cash equivalents   201,868       101,568       97,762       81,727       74,788  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   1,623,104       771,034       797,230       795,134       872,770  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost         1,053,080       1,064,939       1,075,190       1,085,751  
Total securities   1,623,104       1,824,114       1,862,169       1,870,324       1,958,521  
Loans held for sale   3,283       2,850       2,329       1,045       2,528  
Gross loans held for investment   4,344,559       4,304,619       4,433,258       4,138,352       4,078,060  
Unearned income, net   (15,803 )     (17,387 )     (18,612 )     (11,405 )     (12,091 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,328,756       4,287,232       4,414,646       4,126,947       4,065,969  
Allowance for credit losses   (54,000 )     (53,900 )     (55,900 )     (51,500 )     (51,600 )
Total loans held for investment, net   4,274,756       4,233,332       4,358,746       4,075,447       4,014,369  
Premises and equipment, net   90,750       91,793       95,986       85,742       85,589  
Goodwill   69,788       69,388       71,118       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   26,469       27,939       29,531       24,069       25,510  
Foreclosed assets, net   3,583       6,053       3,897       3,929        
Other assets   258,881       224,621       226,477       222,780       244,036  
Total assets $ 6,552,482     $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818  
LIABILITIES                   
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 917,715     $ 882,472     $ 920,764     $ 897,053     $ 924,213  
Interest bearing deposits   4,451,012       4,529,947       4,664,472       4,498,620       4,439,111  
Total deposits   5,368,727       5,412,419       5,585,236       5,395,673       5,363,324  
Short-term borrowings   410,630       414,684       422,988       300,264       373,956  
Long-term debt   115,051       114,839       122,066       123,296       124,526  
Other liabilities   95,836       96,430       89,685       83,929       100,601  
Total liabilities   5,990,244       6,038,372       6,219,975       5,903,162       5,962,407  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Common stock   21,580       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   414,965       300,831       300,845       302,157       301,889  
Retained earnings   206,490       306,030       294,066       294,784       295,862  
Treasury stock   (21,955 )     (22,021 )     (22,648 )     (24,245 )     (24,315 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (58,842 )     (58,135 )     (60,804 )     (64,899 )     (84,606 )
Total shareholders' equity   562,238       543,286       528,040       524,378       505,411  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,552,482     $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except per September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
 share data) 2024   2024   2024   2023   2023   2024   2023
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 62,521     $ 61,643   $ 57,947   $ 54,093     $ 51,870   $ 182,111     $ 148,086  
Taxable investment securities   8,779       9,228     9,460     9,274       9,526     27,467       29,704  
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,611       1,663     1,710     1,789       1,802     4,984       5,751  
Other   785       242     418     230       374     1,445       686  
Total interest income   73,696       72,776     69,535     65,386       63,572     216,007       184,227  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   29,117       28,942     27,726     27,200       23,128     85,785       58,564  
Short-term borrowings   5,043       5,409     4,975     3,496       3,719     15,427       7,623  
Long-term debt   2,015       2,078     2,103     2,131       2,150     6,196       6,427  
Total interest expense   36,175       36,429     34,804     32,827       28,997     107,408       72,614  
Net interest income   37,521       36,347     34,731     32,559       34,575     108,599       111,613  
Credit loss expense   1,535       1,267     4,689     1,768       1,551     7,491       4,081  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   35,986       35,080     30,042     30,791       33,024     101,108       107,532  
Noninterest income                          
Investment services and trust activities   3,410       3,504     3,503     3,193       3,004     10,417       9,056  
Service charges and fees   2,170       2,156     2,144     2,148       2,146     6,470       6,201  
Card revenue   1,935       1,907     1,943     1,802       1,817     5,785       5,412  
Loan revenue   760       1,525     856     909       1,462     3,141       3,791  
Bank-owned life insurance   879       668     660     656       626     2,207       1,844  
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   (140,182 )     33     36     (5,696 )     79     (140,113 )     (13,093 )
Other   640       11,761     608     850       727     13,009       1,350  
Total noninterest (loss) income   (130,388 )     21,554     9,750     3,862       9,861     (99,084 )     14,561  
Noninterest expense                          
Compensation and employee benefits   19,943       20,985     20,930     17,859       18,558     61,858       58,551  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,443       2,435     2,813     2,309       2,405     7,691       7,725  
Equipment   2,486       2,530     2,600     2,466       2,123     7,616       6,729  
Legal and professional   2,261       2,253     2,059     2,269       1,678     6,573       5,096  
Data processing   1,580       1,645     1,360     1,411       1,504     4,585       4,388  
Marketing   619       636     598     700       782     1,853       2,910  
Amortization of intangibles   1,470       1,593     1,637     1,441       1,460     4,700       4,806  
FDIC insurance   923       1,051     942     900       783     2,916       2,394  
Communications   159       191     196     183       206     546       727  
Foreclosed assets, net   330       138     358     45       2     826       (32 )
Other   3,584       2,304     2,072     2,548       2,043     7,960       6,488  
Total noninterest expense   35,798       35,761     35,565     32,131       31,544     107,124       99,782  
(Loss) income before income tax expense   (130,200 )     20,873     4,227     2,522       11,341     (105,100 )     22,311  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (34,493 )     5,054     958     (208 )     2,203     (28,481 )     4,182  
Net (loss) income $ (95,707 )   $ 15,819   $ 3,269   $ 2,730     $ 9,138   $ (76,619 )   $ 18,129  
                           
Earnings (loss) per common share                          
Basic $ (6.05 )   $ 1.00   $ 0.21   $ 0.17     $ 0.58   $ (4.86 )   $ 1.16  
Diluted $ (6.05 )   $ 1.00   $ 0.21   $ 0.17     $ 0.58   $ (4.86 )   $ 1.15  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   15,829       15,763     15,723     15,693       15,689     15,772       15,673  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   15,829       15,781     15,774     15,756       15,711     15,772       15,696  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425   $ 0.2425   $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425   $ 0.7275     $ 0.7275  


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Earnings:                  
Net interest income $ 37,521     $ 36,347     $ 34,575     $ 108,599     $ 111,613  
Noninterest (loss) income   (130,388 )     21,554       9,861       (99,084 )     14,561  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   (92,867 )     57,901       44,436       9,515       126,174  
Credit loss expense   1,535       1,267       1,551       7,491       4,081  
Noninterest expense   35,798       35,761       31,544       107,124       99,782  
(Loss) income before income tax expense   (130,200 )     20,873       11,341       (105,100 )     22,311  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (34,493 )     5,054       2,203       (28,481 )     4,182  
Net (loss) income $ (95,707 )   $ 15,819     $ 9,138     $ (76,619 )   $ 18,129  
Adjusted earnings(1) $ 9,141     $ 8,132     $ 8,875     $ 21,762     $ 28,046  
Per Share Data:                  
Diluted (loss) earnings $ (6.05 )   $ 1.00     $ 0.58     $ (4.86 )   $ 1.15  
Adjusted earnings(1)   0.58       0.52       0.56       1.38       1.79  
Book value   27.06       34.44       32.21       27.06       32.21  
Tangible book value(1)   22.43       28.27       26.60       22.43       26.60  
Ending Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,552,482     $ 6,581,658     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,552,482     $ 6,467,818  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,328,756       4,287,232       4,065,969       4,328,756       4,065,969  
Total securities   1,623,104       1,824,114       1,958,521       1,623,104       1,958,521  
Total deposits   5,368,727       5,412,419       5,363,324       5,368,727       5,363,324  
Short-term borrowings   410,630       414,684       373,956       410,630       373,956  
Long-term debt   115,051       114,839       124,526       115,051       124,526  
Total shareholders' equity   562,238       543,286       505,411       562,238       505,411  
Average Balance Sheet:                  
Average total assets $ 6,583,404     $ 6,713,573     $ 6,452,815     $ 6,643,897     $ 6,480,636  
Average total loans   4,311,693       4,419,697       4,019,852       4,343,087       3,964,119  
Average total deposits   5,402,634       5,514,924       5,379,871       5,465,993       5,459,749  
Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (5.78 )%     0.95 %     0.56 %   (1.54 )%     0.37 %
Return on average equity (69.05 )%     11.91 %     7.14 %   (19.03 )%     4.81 %
Return on average tangible equity(1) (82.78 )%     15.74 %     9.68 %   (22.17 )%     7.03 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   70.32 %     56.29 %     66.06 %     65.20 %     66.40 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.51 %     2.41 %     2.35 %     2.42 %     2.54 %
Loans to deposits ratio   80.63 %     79.21 %     75.81 %     80.63 %     75.81 %
Common equity ratio   8.58 %     8.25 %     7.81 %     8.58 %     7.81 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   7.22 %     6.88 %     6.54 %     7.22 %     6.54 %
Credit Risk Profile:                  
Total nonperforming loans $ 21,954     $ 25,128     $ 28,987     $ 21,954     $ 28,987  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.51 %     0.59 %     0.71 %     0.51 %     0.71 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 25,537     $ 31,181     $ 28,987     $ 25,537     $ 28,987  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.39 %     0.47 %     0.45 %     0.39 %     0.45 %
Net charge-offs $ 1,735     $ 524     $ 451     $ 2,448     $ 1,681  
Net charge-off ratio   0.16 %     0.05 %     0.04 %     0.08 %     0.06 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 54,000     $ 53,900     $ 51,600     $ 54,000     $ 51,600  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.25 %     1.26 %     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.27 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   260.84 %     218.26 %     178.63 %     260.84 %     178.63 %
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance		   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 4,311,693   $ 63,472   5.86 %   $ 4,419,697   $ 62,581   5.69 %   $ 4,019,852   $ 52,605   5.19 %
Taxable investment securities   1,489,843     8,779   2.34 %     1,520,253     9,228   2.44 %     1,637,259     9,526   2.31 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   313,935     1,976   2.50 %     322,092     2,040   2.55 %     341,330     2,234   2.60 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   1,803,778     10,755   2.37 %     1,842,345     11,268   2.46 %     1,978,589     11,760   2.36 %
Other   52,054     785   6.00 %     20,452     242   4.76 %     34,195     374   4.34 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,167,525   $ 75,012   4.84 %   $ 6,282,494   $ 74,091   4.74 %   $ 6,032,636   $ 64,739   4.26 %
Other assets   415,879             431,079             420,179        
Total assets $ 6,583,404           $ 6,713,573           $ 6,452,815        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,243,327   $ 3,041   0.97 %   $ 1,297,356   $ 3,145   0.97 %   $ 1,354,597   $ 2,179   0.64 %
Money market deposits   1,047,081     7,758   2.95 %     1,072,688     7,821   2.93 %     1,112,149     7,402   2.64 %
Savings deposits   761,922     3,128   1.63 %     738,773     2,673   1.46 %     603,628     749   0.49 %
Time deposits   1,430,723     15,190   4.22 %     1,470,956     15,303   4.18 %     1,403,504     12,798   3.62 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,483,053     29,117   2.58 %     4,579,773     28,942   2.54 %     4,473,878     23,128   2.05 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   5,812     12   0.82 %     5,300     10   0.76 %     66,020     85   0.51 %
Other short-term borrowings   415,961     5,031   4.81 %     442,546     5,399   4.91 %     277,713     3,634   5.19 %
Total short-term borrowings   421,773     5,043   4.76 %     447,846     5,409   4.86 %     343,733     3,719   4.29 %
Long-term debt   116,032     2,015   6.91 %     120,256     2,078   6.95 %     125,737     2,150   6.78 %
Total borrowed funds   537,805     7,058   5.22 %     568,102     7,487   5.30 %     469,470     5,869   4.96 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,020,858   $ 36,175   2.87 %   $ 5,147,875   $ 36,429   2.85 %   $ 4,943,348   $ 28,997   2.33 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   919,581             935,151             905,993        
Other liabilities   91,551             96,553             95,408        
Shareholders’ equity   551,414             533,994             508,066        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,583,404           $ 6,713,573           $ 6,452,815        
Net interest income(2)     $ 38,837           $ 37,662           $ 35,742    
Net interest spread(2)         1.97 %           1.89 %           1.93 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.51 %           2.41 %           2.35 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,402,634   $ 29,117   2.14 %   $ 5,514,924   $ 28,942   2.11 %   $ 5,379,871   $ 23,128   1.71 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.42 %           2.41 %           1.97 %
 
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $378 thousand, $337 thousand, and $141 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.4 million, $1.3 million, and $0.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $951 thousand, $938 thousand, and $735 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $365 thousand, $377 thousand, and $432 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 4,343,087   $ 184,920   5.69 %   $ 3,964,119   $ 150,250   5.07 %
Taxable investment securities   1,522,447     27,467   2.41 %     1,714,912     29,704   2.32 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   321,560     6,113   2.54 %     361,254     7,136   2.64 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   1,844,007     33,580   2.43 %     2,076,166     36,840   2.37 %
Other   34,435     1,445   5.61 %     22,741     686   4.03 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,221,529   $ 219,945   4.72 %   $ 6,063,026   $ 187,776   4.14 %
Other assets   422,368             417,610        
Total assets $ 6,643,897           $ 6,480,636        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,280,581   $ 9,076   0.95 %   $ 1,429,804   $ 5,999   0.56 %
Money market deposits   1,074,006     23,644   2.94 %     1,014,708     15,970   2.10 %
Savings deposits   731,724     7,848   1.43 %     620,011     1,309   0.28 %
Time deposits   1,449,485     45,217   4.17 %     1,437,122     35,286   3.28 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,535,796     85,785   2.53 %     4,501,645     58,564   1.74 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   5,482     33   0.80 %     123,512     958   1.04 %
Other short-term borrowings   422,653     15,394   4.87 %     174,448     6,665   5.11 %
Total short-term borrowings   428,135     15,427   4.81 %     297,960     7,623   3.42 %
Long-term debt   119,837     6,196   6.91 %     133,375     6,427   6.44 %
Total borrowed funds   547,972     21,623   5.27 %     431,335     14,050   4.36 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,083,768   $ 107,408   2.82 %   $ 4,932,980   $ 72,614   1.97 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   930,197             958,104        
Other liabilities   92,235             85,650        
Shareholders’ equity   537,697             503,902        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,643,897           $ 6,480,636        
Net interest income(2)     $ 112,537           $ 115,162    
Net interest spread(2)         1.90 %           2.17 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.42 %           2.54 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 5,465,993   $ 85,785   2.10 %   $ 5,459,749   $ 58,564   1.43 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.39 %           1.65 %
 
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $952 thousand and $315 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.8 million and $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.8 million and $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.1 million and $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.


Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per share. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value                    
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2024       2024       2024       2023       2023  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 562,238     $ 543,286     $ 528,040     $ 524,378     $ 505,411  
Intangible assets, net     (96,257 )     (97,327 )     (100,649 )     (86,546 )     (87,987 )
Tangible common equity   $ 465,981     $ 445,959     $ 427,391     $ 437,832     $ 417,424  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,552,482     $ 6,581,658     $ 6,748,015     $ 6,427,540     $ 6,467,818  
Intangible assets, net     (96,257 )     (97,327 )     (100,649 )     (86,546 )     (87,987 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,456,225     $ 6,484,331     $ 6,647,366     $ 6,340,994     $ 6,379,831  
                     
Book value per share   $ 27.06     $ 34.44     $ 33.53     $ 33.41     $ 32.21  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 22.43     $ 28.27     $ 27.14     $ 27.90     $ 26.60  
Shares outstanding     20,774,919       15,773,468       15,750,471       15,694,306       15,691,738  
                     
Common equity ratio     8.58 %     8.25 %     7.83 %     8.16 %     7.81 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     7.22 %     6.88 %     6.43 %     6.90 %     6.54 %
 
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.


    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net (loss) income   $ (95,707 )   $ 15,819     $ 9,138     $ (76,619 )   $ 18,129  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,090       1,195       1,095       3,487       3,605  
Tangible net (loss) income   $ (94,617 )   $ 17,014     $ 10,233     $ (73,132 )   $ 21,734  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 551,414     $ 533,994     $ 508,066     $ 537,697     $ 503,902  
Average intangible assets, net     (96,706 )     (99,309 )     (88,699 )     (97,102 )     (90,308 )
Average tangible equity   $ 454,708     $ 434,685     $ 419,367     $ 440,595     $ 413,594  
                     
Return on average equity   (69.05 )%     11.91 %     7.14 %   (19.03 )%     4.81 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)   (82.78 )%     15.74 %     9.68 %   (22.17 )%     7.03 %
 
(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.


Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin

   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net interest income   $ 37,521     $ 36,347     $ 34,575     $ 108,599     $ 111,613  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)     951       938       735       2,809       2,164  
Securities(1)     365       377       432       1,129       1,385  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 38,837     $ 37,662     $ 35,742     $ 112,537     $ 115,162  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,426 )     (1,261 )     (791 )     (3,839 )     (2,964 )
Core net interest income   $ 37,411     $ 36,401     $ 34,951     $ 108,698     $ 112,198  
                     
Net interest margin     2.42 %     2.33 %     2.27 %     2.33 %     2.46 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     2.51 %     2.41 %     2.35 %     2.42 %     2.54 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.41 %     2.33 %     2.30 %     2.33 %     2.47 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,167,525     $ 6,282,494     $ 6,032,636     $ 6,221,529     $ 6,063,026  
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.


    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 62,521     $ 61,643     $ 51,870     $ 182,111     $ 148,086  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     951       938       735       2,809       2,164  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 63,472     $ 62,581     $ 52,605     $ 184,920     $ 150,250  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (1,426 )     (1,261 )     (791 )     (3,839 )     (2,964 )
Core loan interest income   $ 62,046     $ 61,320     $ 51,814     $ 181,081     $ 147,286  
                     
Yield on loans     5.77 %     5.61 %     5.12 %     5.60 %     4.99 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     5.86 %     5.69 %     5.19 %     5.69 %     5.07 %
Core yield on loans(3)     5.72 %     5.58 %     5.11 %     5.57 %     4.97 %
Average loans   $ 4,311,693     $ 4,419,697     $ 4,019,852     $ 4,343,087     $ 3,964,119  
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.


    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2024       2024       2023       2024       2023  
Total noninterest expense   $ 35,798     $ 35,761     $ 31,544     $ 107,124     $ 99,782  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,470 )     (1,593 )     (1,460 )     (4,700 )     (4,806 )
Merger-related expenses     (133 )     (854 )     (11 )     (2,301 )     (147 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 34,195     $ 33,314     $ 30,073     $ 100,123     $ 94,829  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 38,837     $ 37,662     $ 35,742     $ 112,537     $ 115,162  
Plus: Noninterest (loss) income     (130,388 )     21,554       9,861       (99,084 )     14,561  
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net     (140,182 )     33       79       (140,113 )     (13,093 )
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 48,631     $ 59,183     $ 45,524     $ 153,566     $ 142,816  
                     
Efficiency ratio (2)     70.32 %     56.29 %     66.06 %     65.20 %     66.40 %
 
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.


    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Adjusted Earnings   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Net (loss) income   $ (95,707 )   $ 15,819   $ 9,138   $ (76,619 )   $ 18,129  
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of tax(1)     (103,988 )     24     59     (103,937 )     (9,820 )
Less: Mortgage servicing rights (loss) gain, net of tax(1)     (761 )     96     212     (938 )     13  
Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax(1)     99       634     8     1,707       110  
Less: Gain on branch sale, net of tax(1)           8,201         8,201        
Adjusted earnings   $ 9,141     $ 8,132   $ 8,875   $ 21,762     $ 28,046  
                     
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding     15,829       15,781     15,711     15,772       15,696  
                     
Earnings per common share - diluted   $ (6.05 )   $ 1.00   $ 0.58   $ (4.86 )   $ 1.15  
Adjusted earnings per common share(2)   $ 0.58     $ 0.52   $ 0.56   $ 1.38     $ 1.79  
 
(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.


Category: Earnings

This news release may be downloaded from https://www.midwestonefinancial.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Industry: Banks

Contact:    
  Charles N. Reeves
   Barry S. Ray
  Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer
  319.356.5800   319.356.5800

Primary Logo

