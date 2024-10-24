Lifeward Ltd. to Present at ThinkEquity Conference on Oct 30, 2024

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global market leader delivering life-changing solutions to revolutionize what is possible in rehabilitation, recovery, and the pursuit of life’s passions in the face of physical limitation or disability, announced today that Mike Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024.

The presentation will begin at 3:00 PM EDT on October 30 and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Lifeward website or at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep25/lfwd/1675728. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity system, the MyoCycle FES System, and the ReStore Exo-Suit.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of Lifeward Ltd. and/or its affiliates.

Lifeward Media Relations:

Kathleen O’Donnell

VP Marketing & New Business Development

Lifeward

E: media@golifeward.com



Lifeward Investor Contact:

Mike Lawless

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward

E: ir@golifeward.com

