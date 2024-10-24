Explore Louisiana Announces 2025 Year of Food at New York City Wine & Food Festival

Baton Rouge, LA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explore Louisiana announced 2025 will be its Year of Food, celebrating all the unique cuisine, culture and traditions that make the state a food lover’s paradise. To support the launch, Explore Louisiana sponsored the New York City Wine & Food Festival by hosting a jazz brunch featuring Chef Justin Girouard of The French Press in Lafayette, Louisiana.

James Beard-nominated Chef Girouard was paired with Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser of the Wall Street Hotel in Manhattan to create a stunning brunch menu inspired by the flavors and fresh seafood of Louisiana. The brunch was held Sunday at La Marchande – a modernized French restaurant in Manhattan.

“We’re excited to announce our Year of Food for 2025. Louisiana’s food is like nothing else in the world. From boudin to beignets and gumbo to shrimp creole, our rich history and culture can be tasted in every bite,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “All throughout 2025 we’ll be inviting visitors to Louisiana to taste all the ways you can Feed Your Soul.”

Following the successful Year of Music, the 2025 Year of Food will shift focus and feature specialized advertising targeting food-inspired travelers with messaging about Louisiana’s culinary scene. Explore Louisiana will also participate in domestic and international food festivals, including the 2025 Toronto Food & Drink Festival and 2025 National Geographic Traveller UK Food Festival, to showcase Louisiana flavors and invite national media and influencers to the state to highlight the amazing culinary scene.

“The very names of our food demonstrate our cultural influences from France, Spain, West Africa, Germany, the Caribbean and many many more,” said Doug Bourgeois, Assistant Secretary of Tourism. “Andouille, corn maque choux, jambalaya – Louisiana food not only tastes unique, it sounds like our storied past. We encourage visitors to come immerse themselves in the flavor and history of Louisiana.”

To learn more about Louisiana’s culinary culture, festivals and where you can taste signature Louisiana dishes, visit FindYourLouisianaFlavor.com.

