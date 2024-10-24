BlackLine Announces Date for Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2024 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. To access the conference call by phone, please register here, and dial-in details will be provided. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.

BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com

