Itron Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:
- Baird Global Industrial Conference, Nov. 12, 2024, Chicago – Joan Hooper, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
- Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Nov. 20, 2024, Nashville – John Marcolini, senior vice president for Networked Solutions will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
About Itron
Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.
For additional information, contact:
Itron, Inc.
Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
512-560-1172
David Means
Director, Investor Relations
737-242-8448
Investors@itron.com
Itron, Inc.
- LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/itroninc
- X: https://x.com/ItronInc
- Newsroom: www.itron.com/company/newsroom
- Blog: https://blogs.itron.com
