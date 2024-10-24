Gov. Justice announces success of Operation October Sky, seizure of meth, fentanyl, heroin, dangerous weapons

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the successful outcome of Operation October Sky, an aggressive initiative to combat the ongoing drug crisis in West Virginia. This operation resulted in significant drug seizures and numerous arrests. During the week-long operation, which ran from October 7-14, over 30 law enforcement agencies across West Virginia seized more than 28 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly half a pound of fentanyl, and 18 fentanyl pills, alongside other dangerous substances such as heroin and cocaine. The operation led to 70 felony arrests and 176 misdemeanor arrests, as well as the confiscation of 30 firearms—comprising 15 handguns and 14 rifles—and over $31,000 in cash linked to illegal drug activities. "I am incredibly proud of our teams who pulled the rope together for Operation October Sky," Gov. Justice said. "Thankfully, we were able to help clean up many of our streets. However, the bottom line is that we’ve suffered terrible consequences because of the loose restrictions at our southern border. We can’t ignore how this serious issue fuels the drug epidemic and the absolute chaos we're facing all across this nation. But, we will not stand for it here in West Virginia. We will continue to tackle these challenges head-on. We owe a huge thank you to the West Virginia State Police and all our law enforcement agencies for their fantastic job in keeping our streets safe from this terrible epidemic. If this is what we can do in a week, think about what we can accomplish in a year? We need to continue pushing for these kinds of crackdowns.”

