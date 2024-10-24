Gov. Justice launches Rural Hospitals Grant Program, which will supply $40M of funding for important healthcare projects

“Our rural hospitals are cornerstones of our communities in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “They support our families and neighbors in their toughest moments. Every West Virginian deserves access to quality healthcare, no matter where they live. This funding will help us make that a reality for everyone.” Rural hospitals are encouraged to submit proposals for funding by November 15. Each proposal will be reviewed to ensure it aligns with the goals of improving healthcare in rural areas. The Governor’s Office will disburse funds upon verification of eligibility. Awards are contingent on fund availability. Please visit HERE to find additional West Virginia grant opportunities.

