CBP officers seize over $566K in heroin at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this week seized more than $566,000 in heroin in a single enforcement action.

“Significant heroin seizures like these underscore the reality of the drug threat our frontline CBP officers face on a daily basis and illustrate their resolve in detecting, interdicting this poison and preventing it from reaching U.S streets,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Bag of packages containing nearly 34 pounds of heroin by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on October 23 at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 Chevrolet pickup for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection equipment. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 10 packages containing a total of nearly 34 pounds of alleged heroin within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $566,681.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

