Corruption risk assessment in focus of OSCE seminar in Turkmenistan

Interagency co-operation and co-ordination in corruption risk assessment and implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption’s (UNCAC) were addressed at an OSCE-organized seminar that took place in Ashgabat on 23 and 24 October 2024.

The seminar presented best practices of OSCE participating States in strengthening inter-agency co-operation in preventing and combating corruption.

An international expert from Moldova provided the participants with a comprehensive overview of the principles and requirements of the United Nations Convention against Corruption and of the process of self-assessment of the implementation of the Convention.

“Corruption, as a key threat to good governance, democratic processes and fair business practices, also poses a major impediment to progress in trade and connectivity,” said Olivera Zurovac-Kuzman, Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“The OSCE Centrе in Ashgabat is actively collaborating with the Government of Turkmenistan on anti-corruption and related issues and stands ready to support efforts to improve public administration, promote transparency and accountability, and foster inter-agency co-operation and co-ordination in preventing and combating corruption,” stressed Zurovac-Kuzman.

Participants shared their views on how to enhance inter-agency co-operation and co-ordination of actions on key areas of the UN Convention against Corruption and examined parallel financial investigations as a tool to counteract and fight corruption. Special attention was paid to identification, tracing and seizure of criminal assets, pre-seizure planning and management of seized and confiscated assets.

The two-day event brought together representatives of Ministry of Finance and Economy Turkmenistan, Ministry of Adalat (Justice), State Customs Service, Central Bank, and Mejlis (Parliament), as well as the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and other relevant institutions.