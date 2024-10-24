OSCE Presence in Albania hosts workshop to empower women in cybersecurity

With the aim to empower aspiring women in cybersecurity, the OSCE Presence in Albania, in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Authority, organized a workshop featuring testimonies and panel discussions from successful women leaders in the field, on 24 October 2024.

The event provided a platform for these motivational women to share their personal journeys, discussing the challenges they faced and the opportunities available in the cybersecurity landscape.

"We believe that cybersecurity represents not only a challenge for which we should all be prepared, but also a big opportunity to empower youth to become active part of this important sector", said Brunilda Halili, National Community Safety Officer of the Presence.

The workshop culminated in a hands-on cyber drill designed specifically for women students, aimed at enhancing their technical skills and confidence. Thirty-eight participants engaged in practical exercises that equipped them with essential capabilities for a future in cybersecurity.

In the end of the interactive cyber drill, a 3rd year student of Information Technology at the Polytechnic University of Tirana, Xhorxhia Prenga, said: "Until today, I've been undecided about my future in the IT field. Today I decided that I want to continue my Master studies in cybersecurity, because now I understand the impact of this field in the society, and the many possibilities I will have to further advance my professional career in this dynamic field".

The event was part of the Presence’s project "Supporting national authorities and communities to effectively prevent and address safety and security issues – Phase II".