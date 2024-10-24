Corin Celebrates 50,000 OPS™ Cases, Advancing the Future of Personalized Hip Arthroplasty

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin, a leading robotics and AI innovator in orthopaedics, is proud to announce the successful completion of 50,000 Optimized Positioning System (OPSInsight™)-enabled total hip arthroplasty (THA) procedures. OPSInsight™ is a dynamic analysis designed to optimize implant position, stability, and patient outcomes by preoperatively assessing individual spinopelvic mobility and biomechanics.

OPSInsight™ integrates functional imaging and advanced hip analysis inside an interactive, cloud-based 3D planning interface, allowing surgeons to access and adjust the initial plan proposed by Corin’s team of specialized engineers.

Surgeons can then visualize, in 3D, the biomechanics of each patient's hip during daily activities and plan an optimized implant position for that unique patient. The preoperative analysis includes critical factors such as leg length, offset, bony and prosthetic impingement, bearing contact mechanics*, stability, edge loading and more.

Anonymized data from each preoperative analysis is stored in CorinConnect™, a cloud-based digital ecosystem, which can be used to discover actionable insights that empower surgeons to refine clinical decision-making over time. By benchmarking global patient outcomes, Corin aims to continuously improve surgical procedures and accelerate innovation through the insights uniquely provided by this ecosystem.

“As pioneers in the dynamic assessment of the hip/spine relationship, we are thrilled to celebrate 50,000 optimized THAs, and the data we've gathered is already powering the next wave of innovation. By collecting and analyzing data from each procedure in the CorinConnect™ ecosystem, Corin is not only enabling continuous learning but also advancing the future of arthroplasty with next-generation technology and implants, all driven by data insights,” said Dr Jim Pierrepont, Global Franchise Lead at Corin Group.

*Not all features are available or cleared for use in all markets.

About Corin

Corin is a fast-growing global leader in orthopaedic innovation, with a vision to revolutionize the field. By integrating advanced robotic and AI technologies for planning, implementation, and continuous learning with its clinically proven implants, Corin strives to maximize healthcare value for both patients and providers.

