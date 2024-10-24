NAVIFOR Officer Provides Critical Relief to Asheville Following Hurricane Helene’s Impact

With a background shaped by multiple deployments in challenging environments, McQueen was well-prepared for the devastation he encountered. His experience taught him to remain focused under pressure, prioritize critical tasks, and, above all, keep pushing the mission forward. He quickly organized supplies and departed Norfolk for Asheville, making stops to pick up additional equipment and resources along the way.

Brock felt a deep sense of urgency as he headed to North Carolina after receiving a call from his family about the devastation in his childhood town. Upon arriving in Asheville, he immediately recognized the severity of the situation and saw the path of devastation Helene had left firsthand. His brother, a member of the local firefighting team, had already been on the front lines of the relief effort. McQueen saw an opportunity to help not only his family but the wider community, where his leadership and problem-solving skills were quickly put to use. “When I saw the state of things, I knew I had to jump in,” McQueen said. “Helping my family was a priority, but this was about the whole community coming together.”

Reporting to the Volunteer Fire Department in Fairview, a Buncombe County community just outside of Asheville, McQueen’s military training in logistics and coordination proved invaluable.

For six days, McQueen was fully immersed in the recovery effort. His military training became an indispensable asset to the local response teams, who relied on his expertise to organize and conduct welfare checks across the region. Working alongside firefighters, law enforcement, and emergency medical personnel, McQueen assisted with the search and rescue of residents that were unaccounted for after floodwaters damaged multiple neighborhoods, ensuring no one was left behind.

McQueen’s ability to communicate effectively with the local community played a key role in dispelling misinformation and ensuring the right resources went to those in need. His attention to detail, honed by years of military service, helped him identify discrepancies in reports and correct false information spreading through the area.

One of his most significant contributions was turning a small UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) project into a highly effective data collection asset. He spearheaded the integration of UAV operators from different departments, ensuring their platforms worked together seamlessly.

“Seeing how quickly the UAV team became a critical tool for recovery was rewarding,” McQueen reflected. “It was just an idea at first, but everyone came together to make it work.”

The result was a vital resource for first responders—real-time aerial mapping of damaged homes, infrastructure, and roadways. His efforts also led to the discovery of missing persons and damaged areas that had gone unnoticed.

A local fire chief noted that Lt. Cmdr. McQueen’s involvement was transformative for the team. He handled complex tasks that enabled the personnel to focus on other emergency responses, and his leadership provided the additional support needed to navigate those critical days.

Yet, despite his success, McQueen understood that the road to recovery was far from over. “The community came together after the storm, which was amazing to see,” he said. “But I know that the hard work doesn’t end when the relief trucks leave. It’s going to take a long time to rebuild.”

McQueen’s warfighter resiliency and the mental toughness developed through multiple deployments enabled him to remain focused on the daily challenges of the relief effort, keeping the mission on track. His training and experience, combined with a deep sense of duty to his family and community, made a lasting impact on the Fairview Community as it began the long process of recovery from Hurricane Helene.

As Lt. Cmdr. McQueen packed up and prepared to leave Asheville on the seventh day, a mix of emotions weighed on him. Driving out of the storm-ravaged town, he glanced at the landscape one last time—the uprooted trees, battered homes, and streets still lined with debris. The devastation was still everywhere, and the work was far from finished. He had done everything he could in the short time he had, but as he started the long drive back to Virginia, he couldn’t help but feel a pull to stay longer, to continue helping the community that had welcomed him so warmly.

“Disaster doesn’t discriminate,” McQueen said. “It hits everyone, and when it does, all we can do is come together to lift each other up. I’m just grateful I could play a part in that.”

As he crossed the state line back into Virginia, McQueen’s thoughts turned to his own family. He knew they needed him, too, especially with his upcoming Permanent Change of Station (PCS) looming. His role as a father and husband couldn’t be put on hold, even for a crisis like this one. Still, he found solace in the fact that he had made a meaningful impact, and that others would carry on the work he had started.

“It was tough to leave,” McQueen admitted. “But I felt like I’d done all I could for now. I just hope the efforts we started there will continue.”

