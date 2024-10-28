SCDC Celebrates S.H.A.P.E. Community Center's Legacy: Over 55 Years of Empowering and Uplifting Communities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 55 years, S.H.A.P.E. Community Center has stood as a beacon of hope and resilience, offering a safe and supportive space for the African American community and beyond. From its instrumental role in Houston’s Civil Rights Movement to its wide range of programs—including youth enrichment, elder care, cultural festivals, disaster relief, and advocacy—S.H.A.P.E. has profoundly impacted thousands of lives.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is proud to support the ongoing mission of S.H.A.P.E. by funding initiatives that expand its reach across the city. What began as a vital force in the Civil Rights Movement has grown into a multigenerational legacy of community empowerment. Every week, S.H.A.P.E. engages people of all ages through programs like elder exercise classes, job-skills training workshops, groceries for those with food insecurity, and after-school youth programs focused on STEM education. S.H.A.P.E. continues to serve as the thread that binds the community together, offering a welcoming, non-partisan, and non-religious space for all.In recognition of its incredible service, SCDC recently attended the S.H.A.P.E. Gala at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum . The evening honored S.H.A.P.E.’s lasting achievements and cast a vision for the future as the organization continues to expand its impact. SCDC remains committed to standing alongside S.H.A.P.E. as they advance justice, opportunity, and empowerment for all members of the community, supporting proven programs that foster growth and unity.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

