Synergy by Association Announces Election of Terri McKinnis to Board of Directors

ABERDEEN, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oregon Bankers Association's (OBA) wholly owned subsidiary, Synergy by Association, Inc. (“Synergy”), is pleased to announce the election of Terri McKinnis as the newest member of its board of directors. McKinnis is the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Bank of the Pacific and brings over four decades of banking experience to the role, with much of that time served in senior management positions in bank operations and treasury management. She is a 2017 honors graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School (PCBS) and holds an executive certificate from the University of Washington Foster School of Business. Since 2018, she has also served as a management report advisor for PCBS.

"We are thrilled to welcome Terri McKinnis to the Synergy board of directors. Her extensive banking background and leadership experience will be a tremendous asset to Synergy as we continue to grow and serve the banking community,” said Scott Bruun, president and CEO of the Oregon Bankers Association and Synergy by Association.

Pacific Financial Corporation of Aberdeen, Washington, is the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific, a state chartered and federally insured commercial bank. Bank of the Pacific offers banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses and professionals in Western Washington and Oregon. As of July 26, 2024, the Company had total assets of $1.1 billion and operated eighteen branches in the communities of Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark and Wahkiakum counties in the State of Washington, and two branches in Clatsop County, Oregon. The Company also operates loan production offices in the communities of Burlington, Washington and Salem, Oregon. Visit the Company’s website at www.bankofthepacific.com. Member FDIC.

