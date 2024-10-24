Introducing Layan Life by Anantara, The Revolutionary New Wellness Retreat Embracing All Stages of Life

Phuket, Thailand, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Layan Life by Anantara, a new world-class retreat aimed at transforming the wellness experience, opens at the family-friendly beachside paradise of Anantara Layan Phuket Resort. Combining cutting-edge technology and ancient Thai healing traditions and drawing on more than two decades of pioneering wellness expertise from Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Layan Life offers bespoke 3-to-10-day programs using a ‘Whole of Life’ approach to wellness that celebrates key life stages.

Set within a biophilic designed space of 19,020 square feet and surrounded by tropical gardens, sandy beaches, and the calming Andaman Sea, guests are invited to embark on an empowered wellness journey where the innate healing power of nature plays an integral role.

Programs are created by specialist medical doctors and Thai medicine practitioners and infuse ancient wisdom with advanced medical assessments and diagnostics, tailored wellness nutrition and guided fitness. The result is a highly specialized, full-circle approach to wellbeing that addresses many different health goals such as women’s and men’s health, weight management, stress management, fitness and anti-aging.

The Layan Life journey begins with a comprehensive wellness consultation followed by a diagnostic check-up including epigenetic testing and advanced physiotherapy with 3D body scans to unearth a true blueprint of health. Results are analyzed by an expert team of medical professionals, Thai Medicine doctors and physiotherapists who then curate bespoke programs using the Life Method, which integrates four key pillars of wellness: Longevity Medicine, Traditional Thai Medicine (TTM), Complementary Medicine, and Lifestyle Medicine.

Layan Life’s identity is grounded in Anantara’s Thai heritage and honors the four elements at the core of Thai Traditional Medicine (TTM): earth, water, wind, and fire. Treatments from respected specialists in this ancient healing practice include herbal remedies and hands-on therapies to aid the balance of physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing complemented by state-of-the-art medical and holistic therapies.

Architecturally designed to blend with nature and utilize the location, the building has neutral tones, open airy spaces and an abundance of natural light. Split across two stories, the lower level includes a gym, yoga and Pilates studio with the latest equipment, meditation rooms, and a hydrotherapy area with vitality pools, saunas, and steam room. The upper floor houses medical and holistic facilities, rooms for consultations, physiotherapy, TTM, aesthetic treatments, IV procedures and medical treatments including an ice pod, hyperbaric chamber, and hydro colonic therapies. There is also a Thai herbal dispensary where personalized herbs are prescribed.

Layan Life by Anantara honors the journey of life, celebrating stages and chapters with a multi-faceted approach to health and happiness. At Layan Life, the joy of choice is a foundational principle. Guests can explore a variety of wellness experiences, including engaging activities and adventures with friends and family or solo retreats for those seeking rest and rejuvenation. What sets Layan Life apart is its inclusivity. Families are warmly welcomed at Anantara Layan Resort, and there are plenty of activities to keep children entertained while parents focus on their wellness goals with dedicated Kids Zones, beach and water sports, and a variety of adventures in the Active Zone.

The healing power of play is a vital pillar in the wellbeing philosophy of the retreat and Layan Life’s location lends itself to an exciting array of fun and fulfilling activities to suit all guests, and keep the family entertained. The Active Zone provides tennis courts, a Muay Thai ring, a climbing wall and archery, and the Outdoor Fitness area has activities such as ziplining, mountain biking and a beach bootcamp, as well as a selection of water sports including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and windsurfing. Cultural immersions include craft workshops, Thai language and cultural etiquette classes, temple tours, hands-on cooking classes, Thai tea tasting, and ocean bound excursions to explore nearby islands.

The Food for Life concept has been carefully curated by expert wellness chef Filippo Tawil, embracing an abundance of fresh whole foods influenced by selected wellness food philosophies. All dishes are free from gluten, dairy and processed sugars, and feature a balance of high-quality macronutrients. Also highlighted are traditional and popular dishes with a healthy twist, because Layan Life’s belief is that the ‘whole of life’ is to be enjoyed.

The Anantara Spa at the resort adds to the wellbeing experience with a variety of treatments, indigenous experiences, spa and hydro therapies, spiritual and enriching rituals and high-tech facials to indulge in, including Anantara signature massages and Himalayan singing bowl sound therapies. Customized packages such as Active for Life, Mindfulness for Life and Beauty for Life include three meals per day, specialized treatments, daily group classes, expert wellness talks, and special room rates for the duration of the stay at the beautiful Anantara Layan Phuket Resort. Options include luxury pool villas and spacious suites with private outside relaxation areas as well as villas for all the family. There are also fifteen uniquely designed pool residences offering unrivalled privacy and luxe in a sprawling haven overlooking the ocean at the Layan Residences by Anantara.

Prices start from $1,600 for a 3-night retreat and includes all treatments and meals. Accommodation is charged separately.

