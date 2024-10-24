MDC commemorates new pump station at Fountain Grove Conservation Area with ribbon cutting Oct. 24

MEADVILLE, Mo. – On Oct. 24, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) held a ribbon cutting to commemorate the newly completed pump station and drainage system at Fountain Grove Conservation Area in Livingston County. The project was the second phase at Fountain Grove and part of MDC’s Golden Anniversary Wetland Renovation program.

The installation of the pump station will improve water management for wetlands important to migrating waterfowl, shorebirds, and other wildlife in northwest Missouri. Not only will the station provide sufficient habitats for such water-dependent wildlife, but it will also support plant growth in the spring that serves as a significant source of food for them.

Construction on this multi-year project began in February of 2018. The new pump station became active in the late summer of 2024.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience with the Fountain Grove Pump Station Project,” said Missouri Conservation Commission Chair Margy Eckelkamp. “Our contractor and MDC staff had very challenging conditions with the Grand River and periodic flooding.”

The pump station includes three electric pumps pulling water from the Grand River. This replaces a single, decades-old diesel pump. The change increases the volume of water than can be pumped but also allows more variance in flows according to weather and waterfowl needs at the 7,906-acre area. Water is pumped only if the flow in the Grand River is sufficient so that pumping does not affect the river’s ecology or agriculture uses.

Also included is a new drainage structure for the west side wetland complex. This improvement allows water to be pulled from various wetland pools as needed and leave levels up at other pools. Formerly, all the west side pools had to be drained at the same time.

“Wetlands are a special place because of the strong connections they create,” said MDC Director Jason Sumners. “They not only connect the land and the water, including important aquatic and wildlife habitats, but they are also a place for people to connect directly with nature. These improvements to our wetlands in Missouri will have positive impacts for decades to come.”

Former MDC Commissioner Jeff Churan attended the ribbon cutting, celebrating the renovations as a hunter with a lifelong connection to the area. Churan got his first limit of ducks at Fountain Grove in 1965, his first snow goose in 1969, and supported both his sons’ Eagle Scout projects on the property in later years. The Jeff Churan Grand River-Parsons Creek Wetland Complex at Fountain Grove Conservation Area is named in his honor.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for their perseverance in bringing this project to fruition,” said Churan. “I commend the Commission for being patient, and I’m glad we took the time to get it right.”

Fountain Grove Conservation Area is an important migration stop during autumn and spring for ducks, geese and shorebirds. The area provides diverse habitats for a wide variety of wildlife.

Habitat types include marshes, bottomland forests, grain fields and oxbow lakes. A heron rookery is located along Locust Creek and bald eagles are commonly seen on the area during winter. The area also supports populations of rail, snipe, wood ducks, mourning doves, white-tailed deer, turkey, raccoon, beaver, river otter and many bird species.

For more information about Fountain Grove, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/fountain-grove-conservation-area.