Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,545 in the last 365 days.

Jobs Up, Unemployment Down in Majority of Metro Areas in September

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in nine metropolitan areas and decreased in five for the year ending September 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in eight areas, increased in five, and was unchanged in one.


"An expanding labor market and job growth across the state continues to instill drive and motivation in workers and jobseekers searching for new employment opportunities," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES remains a critical workforce resource providing essential employment and reemployment services to match individuals with the right employers eager to take advantage of the growing economy."


The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.9%, +1,100), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+1.0%, +1,300), and the Springfield MSA (+1.0%, +1,100). The metro areas which posted the largest over-the-year decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3%, -2,300), the Danville MSA (-1.1%, -300), and the Peoria MSA (-1.1%, -1,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metropolitan Division were almost unchanged (0.0%, -700). Industries that saw job growth in most of the metro areas included Government (twelve areas) and Other Services (eleven areas).


The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-0.9 percentage point to 5.4%), the Decatur MSA (-0.3 percentage point to 5.9%), the Kankakee MSA (-0.3 percentage point to 5.5%) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro (-0.3 point to 4.2%). The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago Metro (+0.6 point to 5.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.6 point to 5.4%), and the Danville MSA (+0.4 point to 6.3%). There was no unemployment rate change in the Carbondale-Marion MSA.

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area

September  2024*

September  2023**

Over-the-Year Change

Bloomington

4.3%

4.0%

0.3

Carbondale-Marion

4.5%

4.5%

0.0

Champaign-Urbana

4.1%

4.3%

-0.2

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights

5.2%

4.6%

0.6

Danville

6.3%

5.9%

0.4

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL

5.4%

4.8%

0.6

Decatur

5.9%

6.2%

-0.3

Elgin

4.7%

4.8%

-0.1

Kankakee

5.5%

5.8%

-0.3

Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI

4.2%

4.5%

-0.3

Peoria

5.0%

4.9%

0.1

Rockford

5.4%

6.3%

-0.9

Springfield

4.3%

4.4%

-0.1

St. Louis (IL-Section)

4.2%

4.4%

-0.2

Illinois Statewide

5.0%

4.7%

0.3

* Preliminary  I  ** Revised

 

 

 
















Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2024

Metropolitan Area

September

September

Over-the-Year

 

2024*

2023**

Change

Bloomington MSA

99,900

100,800

-900

Carbondale-Marion MSA

59,700

58,600

1,100

Champaign-Urbana MSA

126,300

125,000

1,300

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division

3,834,400

3,835,100

-700

Danville MSA

26,700

27,000

-300

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA

181,400

183,700

-2,300

Decatur MSA

48,200

48,000

200

Elgin Metro Division

266,800

266,600

200

Kankakee MSA

43,500

43,300

200

Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division

423,400

423,200

200

Peoria MSA

170,400

172,300

-1,900

Rockford MSA

147,300

146,000

1,300

Springfield MSA

108,900

107,800

1,100

Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA

244,200

242,600

1,600

Illinois Statewide

6,202,100

6,149,100

53,000

*Preliminary | **Revised

 

 

 

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area

Sep 2024

Sep 2023

Over-the-Year Change

 

  
   

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division

    

Cook County

5.5 %

4.8 %

0.7

    

DuPage County

4.2 %

3.7 %

0.5

    

Grundy County

5.3 %

4.4 %

0.9

    

Kendall County

4.5 %

4.0 %

0.5

    

McHenry County

4.4 %

3.9 %

0.5

    

Will County

5.0 %

4.4 %

0.6

    

Elgin, IL Metro Division

 

 

 

    

DeKalb County

4.6 %

4.7 %

-0.1

    

Kane County

4.8 %

4.9 %

-0.1

    

Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division

 

    

Lake County (IL)

4.6 %

4.8 %

-0.2

    

Kankakee, IL MSA

          

Kankakee County

5.5 %

5.8 %

-0.3

    

Cities

          

Aurora City

4.7 %

4.6 %

0.1

    

Chicago City

5.9 %

5.2 %

0.7

    

Elgin City

5.0 %

4.9 %

0.1

    

Joliet City

5.7 %

4.9 %

0.8

    

Kankakee City

7.0 %

7.8 %

-0.8

    

Naperville City

4.5 %

4.1 %

0.4

    

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.2 percent in September 2024 from 4.6 percent in September 2023.


Total nonfarm employment decreased -700 compared to September 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+16,500), Government (+8,100), Other Services (+5,900) and Manufacturing (+4,800) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were in Professional-Business Services (-24,400), Leisure-Hospitality (-4,800), Financial Activities (-4,600), Information (-2,400) and Financial Activities (-2,200).


Elgin, IL Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in September 2024 from 4.8 percent in September 2023.


Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to September 2023. The Government (+1,200), Private Education-Health Services (+800), Retail Trade (+400) and Wholesale Trade (+300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-2,400), Leisure-Hospitality (-400) and Financial Activities (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.


Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in September 2024 from 4.5 percent in September 2023.


Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to September 2023. Government (+1,700), Leisure-Hospitality (+1,000) and Private Education-Health Services (+1,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Professional-Business Services (-2,900), Financial Activities (-800) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-300) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.


Kankakee, IL MSA


The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.5 percent in September 2024 from 5.8 percent in September 2023.


Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to September 2023. The Government (+300) and Other Services (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) sectors recorded the only employment declines over-the-year.



Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.


Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jobs Up, Unemployment Down in Majority of Metro Areas in September

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more