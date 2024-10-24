Jobs Up, Unemployment Down in Majority of Metro Areas in September

SPRINGFIELD - Over-the-year, total nonfarm jobs increased in nine metropolitan areas and decreased in five for the year ending September 2024, according to data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES). Over-the-year, the unemployment rate decreased in eight areas, increased in five, and was unchanged in one.





"An expanding labor market and job growth across the state continues to instill drive and motivation in workers and jobseekers searching for new employment opportunities," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "IDES remains a critical workforce resource providing essential employment and reemployment services to match individuals with the right employers eager to take advantage of the growing economy."





The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+1.9%, +1,100), the Champaign-Urbana MSA (+1.0%, +1,300), and the Springfield MSA (+1.0%, +1,100). The metro areas which posted the largest over-the-year decreases in total nonfarm jobs were the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-1.3%, -2,300), the Danville MSA (-1.1%, -300), and the Peoria MSA (-1.1%, -1,900). Total nonfarm jobs in the Chicago Metropolitan Division were almost unchanged (0.0%, -700). Industries that saw job growth in most of the metro areas included Government (twelve areas) and Other Services (eleven areas).





The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Rockford MSA (-0.9 percentage point to 5.4%), the Decatur MSA (-0.3 percentage point to 5.9%), the Kankakee MSA (-0.3 percentage point to 5.5%) and the Lake County-Kenosha County, IL-WI Metro (-0.3 point to 4.2%). The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate increases were the Chicago Metro (+0.6 point to 5.2%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (+0.6 point to 5.4%), and the Danville MSA (+0.4 point to 6.3%). There was no unemployment rate change in the Carbondale-Marion MSA.

Unemployment Rates (Not Seasonally Adjusted)

Metropolitan Area September 2024* September 2023** Over-the-Year Change Bloomington 4.3% 4.0% 0.3 Carbondale-Marion 4.5% 4.5% 0.0 Champaign-Urbana 4.1% 4.3% -0.2 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights 5.2% 4.6% 0.6 Danville 6.3% 5.9% 0.4 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL 5.4% 4.8% 0.6 Decatur 5.9% 6.2% -0.3 Elgin 4.7% 4.8% -0.1 Kankakee 5.5% 5.8% -0.3 Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI 4.2% 4.5% -0.3 Peoria 5.0% 4.9% 0.1 Rockford 5.4% 6.3% -0.9 Springfield 4.3% 4.4% -0.1 St. Louis (IL-Section) 4.2% 4.4% -0.2 Illinois Statewide 5.0% 4.7% 0.3 * Preliminary I ** Revised





























































Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - September 2024

Metropolitan Area September September Over-the-Year 2024* 2023** Change Bloomington MSA 99,900 100,800 -900 Carbondale-Marion MSA 59,700 58,600 1,100 Champaign-Urbana MSA 126,300 125,000 1,300 Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division 3,834,400 3,835,100 -700 Danville MSA 26,700 27,000 -300 Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA 181,400 183,700 -2,300 Decatur MSA 48,200 48,000 200 Elgin Metro Division 266,800 266,600 200 Kankakee MSA 43,500 43,300 200 Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division 423,400 423,200 200 Peoria MSA 170,400 172,300 -1,900 Rockford MSA 147,300 146,000 1,300 Springfield MSA 108,900 107,800 1,100 Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA 244,200 242,600 1,600 Illinois Statewide 6,202,100 6,149,100 53,000 *Preliminary | **Revised

Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates

(percent) for Local Counties and Areas

Labor Market Area Sep 2024 Sep 2023 Over-the-Year Change Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division Cook County 5.5 % 4.8 % 0.7 DuPage County 4.2 % 3.7 % 0.5 Grundy County 5.3 % 4.4 % 0.9 Kendall County 4.5 % 4.0 % 0.5 McHenry County 4.4 % 3.9 % 0.5 Will County 5.0 % 4.4 % 0.6 Elgin, IL Metro Division DeKalb County 4.6 % 4.7 % -0.1 Kane County 4.8 % 4.9 % -0.1 Lake & Kenosha, IL-WI Metro Division Lake County (IL) 4.6 % 4.8 % -0.2 Kankakee, IL MSA Kankakee County 5.5 % 5.8 % -0.3 Cities Aurora City 4.7 % 4.6 % 0.1 Chicago City 5.9 % 5.2 % 0.7 Elgin City 5.0 % 4.9 % 0.1 Joliet City 5.7 % 4.9 % 0.8 Kankakee City 7.0 % 7.8 % -0.8 Naperville City 4.5 % 4.1 % 0.4

* Unemployment rates for cities with total population of 25,000 or more can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/lmi/Pages/Local_Area_Unemployment_Statistics.aspx

Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 5.2 percent in September 2024 from 4.6 percent in September 2023.





Total nonfarm employment decreased -700 compared to September 2023. The Private Education-Health Services (+16,500), Government (+8,100), Other Services (+5,900) and Manufacturing (+4,800) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The largest employment declines were in Professional-Business Services (-24,400), Leisure-Hospitality (-4,800), Financial Activities (-4,600), Information (-2,400) and Financial Activities (-2,200).





Elgin, IL Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.7 percent in September 2024 from 4.8 percent in September 2023.





Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to September 2023. The Government (+1,200), Private Education-Health Services (+800), Retail Trade (+400) and Wholesale Trade (+300) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-2,400), Leisure-Hospitality (-400) and Financial Activities (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.





Lake & Kenosha Counties, IL-WI Metro Division





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in September 2024 from 4.5 percent in September 2023.





Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to September 2023. Government (+1,700), Leisure-Hospitality (+1,000) and Private Education-Health Services (+1,000) sectors had the largest payroll gains over-the-year. Professional-Business Services (-2,900), Financial Activities (-800) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-300) sectors had the largest employment declines from a year ago.





Kankakee, IL MSA





The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.5 percent in September 2024 from 5.8 percent in September 2023.





Total nonfarm employment increased +200 compared to September 2023. The Government (+300) and Other Services (+100) sectors had payroll gains over-the-year. The Professional-Business Services (-100) and Transportation-Warehousing-Utilities (-100) sectors recorded the only employment declines over-the-year.









Note: Monthly 2023 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2024, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.





Disclaimer: The data contained in the metro area employment numbers press releases are not seasonally adjusted, and therefore are subject to seasonal fluctuations due to factors such as changes in weather, harvests, major holidays and school schedules. Current monthly metro data should be compared to the same month from prior years (January 2024 data compared to January 2023 data) as data for these months have similar seasonal patterns. Comparisons should not be made to data for the immediate previous month or other previous non-matching months, as any changes in the data within these time periods may be the result of seasonal fluctuations and not economic factors.







