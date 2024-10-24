Montierre Development Partners with AECOM to Reinvent Sports Tourism Experience

Montierre Development partners with AECOM to build $1 billion dollar sports complex in Ocoee, Florida. The 159-acre project will boost sports tourism with industry leading experiential destination offerings, state-of-the-art technology, the latest trends in athletic health and wellness and world-class family-oriented amenities. The complex will feature revolutionary facilities, positioning itself as a sports tourism market leader.

Photo credit: Montierre Development

OCOEE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montierre Development , a leader in land development, today announced its partnership with AECOM to construct a $1 billion dollar sports and entertainment complex in Ocoee, Florida.

The Dynasty | Ocoee, spanning 159 acres, is set to become the top experiential destination for youth and amateur sports in the United States. The project aims to redefine the sports tourism experience by integrating advanced technology, prioritization of health and wellness of youth and amateur athletes, and a plethora of top tier family-oriented amenities.

"Our vision for The Dynasty | Ocoee goes beyond creating a sports venue," says Jaime Douglas, CEO of Montierre Development. "We're building an ecosystem that prioritizes affordability, an enhanced family experience, prioritization of physical and mental health of the athlete, and competitive sports, all while driving significant economic growth for the region.”

With its proximity to Orlando and other key attractions, The Dynasty | Ocoee will capitalize on local and regional assists, offering enhanced entertainment and sports resources to a diverse array of visitors and tourists.

The complex will feature 17 state-of-the-art multi-purpose fields, alongside a comprehensive mixed-use pedestrian riverwalk, including 1,100 on-site hotel rooms, 500,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, entertainment and indoor sports space. AECOM, a global infrastructure consulting firm, will lead the project's master planning, programming, and architectural design.

“This is exactly the type of revolutionary development the city of Ocoee needs to see,” said Zak Nawrocki, Managing Principal at AECOM Orlando. “It will not only be a much-needed amenity for local athletes, children and families but is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area. We are thrilled to partner with Montierre Development on this legacy project that will transform the experience of how residents live, work and play for years to come.”

The sports tourism market is experiencing growth, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030. According to Grand View Research, the global market value is expected to reach $2,137.86 billion by 2030. Montierre Development's project is strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend.

"By 2030, we anticipate The Dynasty | Ocoee will contribute significantly to the projected $1,674.0 billion global sports tourism market," Douglas adds. "Our goal is to capture a substantial portion of this growth while providing an exceptional experience for athletes and families alike."

The project is expected to generate 9,800+ short-term construction jobs, 5,000+ permanent jobs, and greater than $540 million dollars in local economic impact per year, strengthening this development's potential for Central Florida.

Anne-Marie Douglas, President of Montierre Development, says, "This project represents more than just a sports complex. It's a testament to our commitment to innovation, engagement of today’s youth, an enhanced family driven experience, a focus on health and wellness, Ocoee’s legacy, inclusivity, accessibility and community development. We're building fields and courts that will craft memories, shape futures, and redefine what it means to experience sports as a family. The ultimate goal is to create an environment where young athletes thrive, develop resilience, and cultivate a lifelong love for the game.”

Construction is set to begin in 2025 and be completed in 2027.

Visit www.montierredevelopment.com and www.thedynastyexperience.com to learn more about the The Dynasty | Ocoee and Montierre Development's vision for the future of sports tourism.

About Montierre Development

Montierre Development is a leader in land development and sports tourism infrastructure. Based in Hobe Sound, Florida, the company specializes in creating high-end and technologically advanced sports and entertainment complexes. Montierre Development is committed to transforming the sports tourism landscape while prioritizing community impact, prioritizing physical and mental health of youth athletes, and cultivating a lifelong love of the game.

Contact:

Abigail Sanders, Media Relations

Montierre Development

media@montierredevelopment.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/288a5665-7278-4511-895c-2f53cc5bf70a

Montierre Development Montierre Development Partners with AECOM to Reinvent Sports Tourism Experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.