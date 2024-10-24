TeleTracking Launches Capacity IQ®: A New Era in Capacity Management Solutions

Pittsburgh, PA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleTracking Technologies, the pioneer in patient flow and capacity management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Capacity IQ, the SaaS version of its industry-leading Capacity Management Suite®. This innovative solution, along with the previously announced Workflow IQ® for perioperative care settings, completes the SaaS transformation of the Operations IQ® Platform.

With Capacity IQ, hospitals and health systems can expect the same exceptional user experience they have come to rely on, now enhanced by immediate feature updates, industry-leading security, and the elimination of costly hardware and other hosting investments. Designed to optimize hospital operations, Capacity IQ provides powerful tools to improve discharge efficiency, reduce bed turnover times, and minimize emergency department boarding.

Users of Capacity IQ achieve:

Enhanced Visualization : Hospitals can visualize capacity at the floor, unit, or enterprise level, enabling more informed decision-making across the entire enterprise.

: Hospitals can visualize capacity at the floor, unit, or enterprise level, enabling more informed decision-making across the entire enterprise. Improved Workflow and Productivity : By automating manual tasks, Capacity IQ streamlines processes, ultimately reducing length of stay and improving patient flow.

: By automating manual tasks, Capacity IQ streamlines processes, ultimately reducing length of stay and improving patient flow. Reduced Wait Times: Hospitals can effectively manage patient flow, decreasing wait times for patients and improving overall care and satisfaction.

In conjunction with the launch of Capacity IQ, TeleTracking is rebranding its core solutions to reflect the SaaS transformation of the Operations IQ Platform. The new offering names include:

Transfer IQ ® : Formerly TransferCenterIQ™, manages patient transfers seamlessly within and between facilities.

: Formerly TransferCenterIQ™, manages patient transfers seamlessly within and between facilities. Data IQ ® : Formerly SynapseIQ ® , delivers comprehensive enterprise analytics.

: Formerly SynapseIQ , delivers comprehensive enterprise analytics. Referral IQ®: Formerly the Community Access® Portal, connects hospitals with owned and affiliated referring providers.

"With the launch of Capacity IQ, we are empowering healthcare organizations to enhance their operations in ways that were previously unattainable," said Mike Coen, Chief Technology Officer of TeleTracking. "Our commitment to continuous innovation ensures that hospitals can respond swiftly to changing patient needs, ultimately improving care delivery and patient outcomes."

TeleTracking’s SaaS solutions are designed to adapt to the evolving landscape of healthcare, ensuring organizations can remain agile and effective in their operations.

For more information about the Operations IQ Platform and TeleTracking’s solutions to help improve access to care, deliver care more efficiently and better transition patients to the next phase of care, please visit www.TeleTracking.com

TeleTracking Technologies

TeleTracking is the world’s leading integrated Healthcare Operations Platform that is Expanding the Capacity to Care™ by combining comprehensive technology solutions with clinical expertise to improve access, delivery and transitions of care. TeleTracking operational and bed management solutions support staff with enhanced workflows while providing real-time visibility across more than 200 health systems globally, including the 3 largest in the United States. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, TeleTracking works across North America and Europe. To learn more about TeleTracking visit TeleTracking.com.

