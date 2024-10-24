Oct. 24, 2024

DR-4787-WV NR-014

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

News release

West Virginians Have One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Residents in Boone, Hancock, Kanawha, Marshall, Ohio, Roane, Wetzel and Wood counties have one week left to apply for FEMA Assistance for damages sustained during the severe storm of April 11-12, 2024. The deadline to apply is SATURDAY, NOV. 2.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by the flooding can cover home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

Residents may apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Nov. 2 is also the deadline to apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan. Residents can do so—and get more information –online at sba.gov/disaster. They can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

