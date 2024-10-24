Raw Garden Launches Live Resin Sauce Cartridges: Award-Winning Live Resin in a Convenient Ceramic Cartridge

Experience the full spectrum effects and flavor of dabbable live resin in an easy-to-use, on-the-go cartridge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden, the #1 concentrates brand in California , proudly announces the launch of its Sauce Cartridges , a new line of premium cannabis vape products. Crafted from Raw Garden’s highly acclaimed live resin dabs, these cartridges allow consumers to enjoy the full-spectrum effects and flavors of a dab in a portable, convenient form.

“When we set out to create the Sauce Cartridge, our main focus was on delivering an unmatched flavor experience,” said Anthony O’Brien, Product Manager at Raw Garden. “This product is all about terpenes—capturing the natural essence of the cannabis plant and packing it into a portable format. With some of the highest terpene levels in our vape lineup, these cartridges are designed for consumers who want the rich, complex taste of our live resin dabs, but with the ease and convenience of a vape. The flavor is really what sets this product apart.”

Key Features of Raw Garden’s Sauce Cartridges :

Award Winning Quality: Crafted from Raw Garden's HIGHly acclaimed live resin dabbable, our Sauce cartridge lets you experience a dab's full spectrum effects and flavor in a convenient, on-the-go form.

California Cannabis: We proudly use 100% sun-grown cannabis that is grown on our farms in coastal California. Combined with our state-of-the-art flash-freezing process immediately after harvest, we bring you cannabis in its freshest form.

Farm Fresh, Lab Tested: We hand-select the finest cultivars and minimally process them to maintain their natural profiles. Our Sauce is rigorously third-party lab tested to ensure a clean and trustworthy product. Maximum flavor, with minimal refinement — just pure resin.

Premier Hardware: Our Sauce cartridges feature advanced ceramic technology, delivering consistent, rich flavor and a smooth hit every time.

The Sauce Cartridges provide all the flavor, all the feels of a dab with the ease and portability of a vape, allowing consumers to enjoy pure, clean, all-natural cannabis wherever they go.

Raw Garden 's commitment to quality is evident from seed to sale. The company uses state-of-the-art flash-freezing techniques immediately after harvest to preserve the plant’s natural cannabinoid and aroma profiles. The result is a clean and trustworthy product that brings out the best in sun-grown cannabis.

Availability: Sauce Cartridges are now available at licensed dispensaries throughout California. For more information and to find a retailer near you, visit rawgarden.farm .

About Raw Garden

Raw Garden , a brand of Central Coast Agriculture, Inc., is known for producing high-quality, clean, and pure cannabis products that are accessible to everyone. From cultivation to extraction, Raw Garden maintains a commitment to sustainable farming practices and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on clean and fresh cannabis, Raw Garden has established itself as a leader in California’s cannabis market.

For more information, visit rawgarden.farm , and follow Raw Garden on social media

Instagram: @rawgarden

Facebook: Raw Garden

X: @_rawgarden

LinkedIn: Raw Garden

