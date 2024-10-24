Sekura.id Certified for Success: GSMA SIM Swap Certification Achieved

NORFOLK, United Kingdom, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sekura.id is thrilled to announce that we have been awarded SIM Swap Certification from the GSMA Open Gateway, demonstrating our commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and compliance in mobile identity services, as one of the GSMA’s first Open Gateway Channel Partners.

The certification confirms that Sekura.id has met all necessary technical specifications for the SIM Swap API (version v0.4.0). This includes the successful implementation of key functions such as retrieving SIM swap dates etc. The certification process involved rigorous testing of scenarios, including checks on invalid and missing phone numbers, and access token validation – all of which Sekura.id passed with zero issues.

SIM swap fraud is a highly destructive crime, impacting both consumers and companies. For customers, it can allow fraudsters to access banking and personal accounts, often draining funds within minutes. Companies, on the other hand, face significant reputational damage when their security measures are breached, leading to distrust from clients and costly obligations such as refunding losses. Moreover, reputational harm can take years to repair, impacting customer retention and future business.

Sekura.id ’s SIM Swap prevention solution is streets ahead of its competitors by offering real-time protection, surpassing traditional approaches that may only alert after the damage has begun. This immediate action helps to prevent fraud before it escalates, offering superior security to both businesses and consumers.

This achievement is another step forward for Sekura.id in their ongoing efforts to ensure robust fraud protection through secure mobile identity services. It reflects their focus on delivering Open Gateway solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of both operators and enterprises with their full, supported, go-to-market packages.

“We are proud to achieve the certification for our CAMARA SIM Swap API from the GSMA Open Gateway certification team, which marks a significant milestone for Sekura and underscores our commitment as an established Open Gateway Channel Partner and a leader in the Identity and anti-fraud APIs globally,” said Gautam Hazari, Chief Technology Officer.

“We are passionately pushing the boundaries of standards-based, secure API exposure, through our SAFr platform, making the digital world a safer place, leaving no one behind.”

Gautam also gave the top five reasons why Sekura.id is the clear first choice for a certified Open Gateway Channel Partner:

1. Open Gateway in a box: Four, flexible complete solutions offering fast, seamless integration with mobile network operators, allowing businesses to connect in just six weeks and start generating revenue in twelve weeks.

2. GSMA Open Gateway certification: Demonstrates Sekura.id ’s compliance with GSMA standards, particularly for the SIM Swap API, which ensures the highest levels of security and fraud prevention.

3. Focus on security and compliance: Sekura.id ’s solutions are designed to meet the growing demand for secure mobile identity services, working closely with mobile operators worldwide to protect consumers from fraud.

4. Mobile identity experience: The originators of Mobile Identity for the GSMA decades ago and architects of the original mobile identity APIs.

5. Mobile Identity continuous innovation: Continual enhancements and forward-looking features, including readiness for future updates like the CAMARA security profile.

Sekura.id is excited about what this means for the future, particularly in terms of how this certification strengthens the SAFr platform and their wider offerings. Their commitment to security and innovation is clear, and they remain dedicated to working closely with mobile operators and partners around the world to protect consumers from the growing threat of SIM swap fraud.

For more information on what this certification means for your business, or to find out more about Sekura.id 's mobile identity solutions, reach out to partners@sekura.id

Media Contact: Matt Cooper matt@sekura.id

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.