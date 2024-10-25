LHS Remodeling & Design Unveils The Complete Kitchen Remodeling Cost Guide for Southeast Michigan

Budget Breakdown of a Kitchen Remodeling Project from NKBA

LHS Remodeling & Design announces the launch of the Complete Kitchen Remodeling Cost Guide, a resource tailored to give homeowners in Southeast Michigan.

MI, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LHS Remodeling & Design is excited to announce the launch of our Complete Kitchen Remodeling Cost Guide , designed to provide homeowners in Southeast Michigan with realistic insights into kitchen remodeling costs. This guide addresses common misconceptions and equips homeowners with the knowledge they need to plan successful renovations using our kitchen cost estimator calculator.Understanding Kitchen Remodeling Costs: Planning Without SurprisesKitchen remodels represent a significant investment, and homeowners often encounter misleading estimates online. It’s not uncommon to see claims that a complete kitchen renovation can be done for $11,000—a figure that’s far from realistic in markets like Detroit and Southeast Michigan.“Our goal with this guide is to educate homeowners so they can make smart decisions based on real-world costs,” said Jeremy Larabell, expert home remodeling contractor and founder of LHS Remodeling & Design. “The more accurate the information, the better prepared our clients are to create spaces they love without being blindsided by unexpected expenses.”Our guide offers locally relevant information to help homeowners understand what they can expect. Transparency is one of the core values at LHS Remodeling & Design, and we believe that informed decisions lead to better results.Average Cost to Remodel a Kitchen: What Southeast Michigan Homeowners Should ExpectBased on the 2023 Cost vs. Value Report for Detroit, here’s a breakdown of typical kitchen remodel costs:• Minor Kitchen Remodel (Midrange):- Cost: $27,341- Resale Value: $21,063- Cost Recouped: 77.0%• Major Kitchen Remodel (Midrange):- Cost: $84,680- Resale Value: $31,761- Cost Recouped: 37.5%• Major Kitchen Remodel (Upscale):- Cost: $164,200- Resale Value: $48,153- Cost Recouped: 29.3%This data shows that midrange remodels offer the best return on investment, making them ideal for homeowners who want to increase their home’s value without breaking the bank.True Value of a Kitchen Remodel: Enjoy Today, Benefit TomorrowA kitchen remodel isn’t just an expense; it’s an investment in your home and lifestyle. Homeowners enjoy the immediate benefit of a beautiful, functional space tailored to their needs—and when it’s time to sell, the renovation adds significant resale value.For instance, midrange kitchen renovations yield a 77% return on investment in Detroit, which means you can recoup a large portion of your expenses. But even if you don’t sell right away, the daily convenience and enjoyment make it a valuable investment for years to come.Budget Breakdown of a Kitchen Remodeling Project: Where the Money GoesPlanning a kitchen renovation requires a solid understanding of where your money will be spent. According to the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), here’s how a typical kitchen remodeling budget is allocated:• Cabinetry & Hardware: 29%• Installation & Labor: 20-25%• Appliances & Ventilation: 15-20%• Countertops & Backsplashes: 10-15%• Flooring: 5-10%• Lighting: 5%• Miscellaneous (Permits, Plumbing, etc.): 5-10%Understanding these categories helps homeowners decide where to prioritize spending based on their needs. For example, those looking for a high-end look might invest more in cabinetry, while others might focus on appliances. Kitchen Remodeling Cost Calculator : Plan with ConfidenceOur Kitchen Remodeling Cost Calculator provides an instant estimate based on your kitchen’s size, preferred materials, and scope of the project. This tool includes foreseen and unforeseen expenses, helping homeowners set realistic budgets and avoid surprises.By trying different combinations, homeowners can see how their choices impact the overall cost. For instance, upgrading to luxury appliances or choosing premium countertops will increase the project’s final budget. The calculator ensures that every decision aligns with your financial goals and lifestyle.The LHS Difference: Why Choose a Certified Contractor?At LHS Remodeling & Design, we do more than just renovate kitchens—we build trust with every client. Here’s what sets us apart:• Licensed and Certified Experts: We exceed all industry standards, ensuring your renovation is in good hands.• Transparent Pricing: We offer honest, upfront quotes with no hidden fees.• Local Expertise: With a deep understanding of Southeast Michigan's housing market, we tailor projects to meet regional needs.• Clear Communication: We keep clients informed at every stage, ensuring a smooth, stress-free process.Working with LHS Remodeling & Design means peace of mind. From the first consultation to the final walkthrough, we’re committed to delivering a kitchen remodel that exceeds expectations. Learn more about our kitchen remodeling services.Conclusion: Empowering Homeowners with Knowledge and ToolsThe Complete Kitchen Remodeling Guide from LHS Remodeling & Design empowers homeowners to plan their projects with confidence. With realistic insights, a budget breakdown, and access to our cost estimator tool, homeowners in Southeast Michigan can avoid the pitfalls of misleading information and make informed decisions.Whether planning a midrange renovation or a luxury remodel, our guide ensures that every project adds true value to your home. At LHS Remodeling & Design, we’re here to help you create a kitchen you’ll love today—and benefit from tomorrow.Explore the Complete Kitchen Remodeling Cost Guide and start your journey toward the kitchen of your dreams.About LHS Remodeling & DesignLHS Remodeling & Design is a leading remodeling & renovation company specializing in kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home remodeling. Known for quality craftsmanship, transparency, and customer satisfaction, we proudly serve homeowners throughout Southeast Michigan and surrounding areas. LHS Remodeling & Design proudly serves Plymouth, Northville, Birmingham, Novi, and surrounding Southeast Michigan communities.

