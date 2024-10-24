Submit Release
UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Double Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(SPARKS GLENCOE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a double fatal multiple-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Baltimore County.

The driver of a pickup truck, identified as Kevin Johnson, 53, of Ruther Glen, Virginia and the driver of a Peterbilt Crane, identified as James Hutson, 61, of Ephrata, Pennsylvania were pronounced deceased on the scene. An additional four people were transported by ambulance to WellSpan York Hospital in York, Pennsylvania for treatment of their injuries.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of northbound Interstate 83, in the area of York Road, for a report of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck hauling a trailer was traveling southbound on I-83 when for unknown reasons, lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes, and struck two vehicles before crashing into a mobile crane. The impact subsequently caused both vehicles to become engulfed in flames. An additional vehicle was also struck by the trailer during the crash.

All lanes on northbound I-83 were closed for more than 5 hours for the crash investigation. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Crash Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, as well as, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department, and personnel from the Baltimore County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

