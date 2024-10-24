Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of Armenia in Kazan

AZERBAIJAN, October 24 - Information on the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Kazan

On 24 October 2024, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met in Kazan, Russian Federation on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

The Parties had discussions on advancement of bilateral peace...

