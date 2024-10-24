Submit Release
Karat Packaging to Report 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 7, 2024

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Karat Packaging Inc. (“Karat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRT), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced it will release its 2024 third quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2024. The Company will host an investor conference call on the same day.

Call Date:     Thursday, November 7, 2024
Time:     2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET
Phone:     646-307-1963 (domestic); 800-715-9871 (international)
Conference ID:     1191729
Webcast:     Accessible at https://irkarat.com/events-presentations/; archive available for
approximately one year


About Karat Packaging Inc.

Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a wide range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings throughout the United States. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company’s eco-friendly Karat Earth® line offers quality, sustainably focused products that are made from renewable resources. Karat Packaging also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing, and logistics services. To learn more about Karat Packaging, please visit the company’s website at www.karatpackaging.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

PondelWilkinson Inc.        
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel        
310-279-5980
ir@karatpackaging.com      



