Constellation Digital Partners and WESTconsin Credit Union Partner to Enhance Digital Services for Members through Fintech Connect

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Digital Partners is excited to announce its partnership with WESTconsin Credit Union to implement the Fintech Connect product, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing digital services for its members.

In an effort to provide innovative financial solutions and streamline member experiences, WESTconsin Credit Union has chosen Constellation Digital Partners for their cutting-edge technology and commitment to member satisfaction. The Fintech Connect platform will enable WESTconsin to offer a broader range of digital services, ensuring that members have access to the latest financial tools and resources.

Kevin Hall, CIO of WESTconsin said, “WESTconsin is always looking to expand our digital offerings by partnering with emerging financial technology providers; however, finding a cost effective and timely method for integrating these platforms into our digital banking experience has been a challenge. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Constellation’s Fintech Connect platform to expedite our time to market and open opportunities to partner with a wider array of solutions for our members.”

“Constellation is thrilled to work with WESTconsin Credit Union,” said Marc Miller, CRO of Constellation Digital Partners. “We believe our Fintech Connect product will significantly enhance the member experience and help WESTconsin continue to lead in financial innovation.”

Members can look forward to new features and services that will be rolled out in the coming months as part of this exciting partnership.

For more information about Constellation Digital Partners and its digital services, please visit https://constellation.coop/contact/.

About WESTconsin Credit Union

WESTconsin Credit Union is dedicated to providing members with exceptional financial services and resources tailored to their unique needs. With a focus on community engagement and member satisfaction, WESTconsin is committed to empowering individuals to achieve their financial dreams.

About Constellation Digital Partners

Constellation Digital Partners is a leading provider of digital banking solutions, specializing in delivering innovative digital products that enhance the member experience. Their mission is to empower credit unions and financial institutions to better serve their communities through cutting-edge technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

