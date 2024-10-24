Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with U & I Financial Corp. and UniBank
October 24, 2024
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with U & I Financial Corp. and UniBank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
U & I Financial Corp., Lynnwood, Washington and UniBank, Lynnwood, Washington
Written Agreement dated October 21, 2024
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
