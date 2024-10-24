Submit Release
Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers eulogy at Special Official Memorial Service honouring former Minister Membathisi Mphumzi Shepherd Mdladlana, 26 Oct

Deputy President Mashatile to deliver eulogy at special official memorial service honouring former Minister Mdladlana

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Saturday, 26 October 2024, deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Memorial Service honouring former Minister of Labour and High Commisioner to Canada Mr Membathisi Mphumzi Shepherd Mdladlana.

Former Minister of Labour and High Commisioner to Canada , Mr Membathisi Mphumzi Sheperd Mdladlana passed away at the age of 72 on Friday,18 October 2024.

A teacher by training and a former school principal, Mr Mdladlana became a member of South Africa’s first democratic Parliament in 1994.

Four years later, he was appointed Minister of Labour by President Nelson Mandela and was retained in this role by Presidents Mbeki, Motlanthe and Zuma.

Acting President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile declared a Special Official Funeral Category 2 to honour the late former Minister of Labour and High Commissioner.

The former Minister’s family requested a private funeral  which took place yesterday, Wednesday, 23 September 2024.

The Special Official Memorial Service will take place as follows:

Date: Saturday, 26 October 2024
Time: 10:00
Venue: Jakes Gerwel Hall , University of the Western Cape, Cape Town.

Media interested in covering the memorial service must please RSVP with Ms. Pheliswa Sepati (GCIS) on 082 413 4609 or Mr. Khutjo Sebata (Presidency) on 079 898 4621.

Media enquiries: Mr. Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President on 066 195 8840.

