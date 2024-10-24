Bitget lists Piggy Piggy Coin (PGC) on Pre-market for Advance Trading Orders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of PiggyPiggy Coin (PGC) in its Pre-market allowing users to place buy and sell orders prior to its launch. The pre-market period started on October 22nd, 2024, 10:00 (UTC), with spot trading beginning shortly after. This early trading option is designed to give users an opportunity to participate in the PCG market prior to its full availability.

Bitget’s pre-market trading platform allows users to engage in over-the-counter transactions of new tokens before their official listing. This feature offers a peer-to-peer marketplace where buyers and sellers can negotiate prices, facilitating advanced liquidity and strategic investment opportunities. Participants can secure coins at favorable prices, allowing for optimized investments without the immediate need for sellers to possess the coins.

PiggyPiggy Coin (PGC), produced by FunKing Studio, is launching its first token, $PPT, through a highly developed TG Bot-based mini-game that offers 100% token airdrops. Players can earn a daily minimum salary of $2, with higher earnings available by inviting friends. The project has significant traffic, with over 57K Twitter followers and strong engagement across Telegram channels. FunKing Studio has reportedly secured $3 million in equity investment from prominent firms like IDG Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Opta, and Sportsbet.

Bitget’s introduction of PGC through its pre-market mechanism shows the platform’s strategy to provide users early access to emerging blockchain projects. This early engagement benefits both the token’s market exposure and user participation, making it an integral part of Bitget’s expanding crypto ecosystem.

Bitget has established itself as one of the leading crypto spot trading platforms, offering a diverse selection of over 800 coins and more than 900 trading pairs across various ecosystems, including Ethereum, Solana, Base, and recently, TON. The pre-market platform, launched in April 2024, has facilitated early access to over 150 high-profile projects such as EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), and ZkSync (ZKSYNC), providing a unique opportunity for investors to engage with emerging tokens at an early stage. The addition of PGC to this lineup further enhances Bitget’s commitment to offering users access to promising Web3 projects.

PGC's introduction on Bitget's platform signifies a growing interest in Telegram-based projects that incorporate both gaming mechanics and financial elements, creating a symbiotic relationship between entertainment and decentralized finance. This listing is expected to attract a diverse range of participants, from avid gamers to crypto enthusiasts, who are eager to explore and invest in the evolving landscape of blockchain.

For more information on PGC, please visit here.

