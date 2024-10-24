Fresche Solutions Appoints Pete Czornohus as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Strategic Expansion





SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresche Solutions (“Fresche”, “Company”), a global leader in IBM i management and modernization, appoints Pete Czornohus as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. This pivotal appointment aligns with Fresche’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its sales and customer engagement, ensure sustained growth, and deliver exceptional value to its customers.

“Appointing Pete Czornohus as our new Chief Commercial Officer is a key step in accelerating our growth strategy and advancing our customer-centric approach,” said Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO of Fresche Solutions. “Pete's strategic expertise and impressive track record make him the ideal choice for this role. His leadership and vision for commercial operations and customer excellence will be critical as we continue to expand our presence in the IBM i market and strengthen relationships with customers.”

With over 40 years of industry experience, Pete will focus on executing Fresche’s strategic plan, driving revenue growth, and ensuring the company’s commercial strategies align with its long-term goals. Pete will also continue his role as General Manager of Software and Professional Services.

"Becoming Chief Commercial Officer is an incredible opportunity," said Pete Czornohus. "I look forward to the increased scope of my role at Fresche to drive commercial success, enhance customer relationships, and achieve new levels of growth. Together, we'll set new benchmarks for customer excellence in the IBM i ecosystem and beyond."

Fresche empowers organizations to maximize their IBM i and technology assets. The appointment of Pete reflects Fresche’s focus on leadership excellence, innovation, and customer value as it continues to evolve and grow in the IBM i modernization sector.

ABOUT FRESCHE SOLUTIONS

Pioneers in IT modernization, Fresche manages, modernizes, and maximizes the value of IBM i business critical systems. Our winning IP and proven solutions in Modernization, Cloud, Software and Application Services, and Strategy have earned the trust of global leaders from 2200+ companies. Transform your IT challenges into future growth and innovation with Fresche Solutions. Learn more at www.freschesolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Aneta Ranstoller

VP, Marketing

Fresche Solutions Inc.

aneta.ranstoller@freschesolutions.com

+1 800 361 6782

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74f6697d-072b-4ce7-8e21-cf4ea010a5f2

