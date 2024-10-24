Newly-Published Children’s Book Educates Kids About Sheep Wool Production And Farm Life

Palmetto Publishing Announces Release of SHEARING DAY ON THE DEAN FARM

Charleston, SC, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover the secret world of wool and so much more in the new children’s book, Shearing Day on the Dean Farm.

It’s spring shearing day on the Dean Farm, and that means Bo the sheepdog has a job to do—round up all the sheep on the farm and lead them to the shearing shed!

The Dean farmer’s grandson, Oswin, just happens to be visiting today, and he gets to learn all about the shearing process, including:

How shearing keeps sheep healthy.

Why shearing is important.

How to shear a sheep.

What happens to the sheep’s wool after it’s sheared.

And so many more important lessons.

Children and young readers interested in sheep farm life will love the vivid illustrations, educational information, and vibrant cast of characters featured in Shearing Day on the Dean Farm. It’s a perfect read for curious kids, farm-loving students, and any young reader looking to learn about sheep and the use of their wool in making everyday items come from.

Shearing Day on the Dean Farm is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Facebook: Roxy Dean Author

About the Author:

Roxanne Dean is a retired teacher who has turned her passion for farming and Scottish culture into a series of charming children's books. Her adventures in raising Oberholser, Angora and Nubian goats, alongside Scottish Highland Sheep, inspire her stories. Roxanne is not only an author but also a member of the Sheep and Wool Organization in Maryland and the current President of the York Camera Club. Her delightful series Sheila the Sheep and other books can be found on Amazon and local shops.

Sue Greenfield, the talented illustrator, lives in Hanover, Pennsylvania and is a member of several art and photography organizations. She has a degree in Visual Communications and has studied fine arts, exhibiting her work both locally and internationally. Sue brings Roxanne's stories to life with her beautiful illustrations.

Media Contact: Roxanne Dean, roxydean@verizon.net

Sue Greenfield, greenfield9987@gmail.com

Available for interviews and readings: Author, Roxanne Dean

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.