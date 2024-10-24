Legendary Attorney Glenn Zeitz Launches Podcast: Philly Trial Lawyer Stories

Promises to Share Untold Stories From His Most Infamous Cases

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philly Trial Lawyer Stories, a new podcast from legendary attorney Glenn Zeitz, is set to launch on October 23rd offering listeners an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at some of the most gripping and infamous legal cases of the last 50 years. Known for his work on high-profile matters—from defeating Donald Trump to his representation of Frank Sheeran in the case that inspired the hit movie The Irishman—Zeitz will revisit his most memorable trials, interesting clients; sharing stories of courtroom battles, legal strategy, and surprising twists.

In each episode, Zeitz will unravel a case from his extraordinary legal career, offering his unique perspective on the dynamics inside and outside the courtroom. With cases that span notorious criminals, mobsters, and even powerful institutions like the FBI, Philly Trial Lawyer Stories promises to reveal truths the public has never heard.

“This podcast will give me the opportunity to share my opinions on the hot button legal issues of today. The rule of law, the death penalty, abortion, civil rights, the use of eminent domain at the southern border to stop immigration, and the United States Federal Witness Protection Program. To name a few” said Zeitz.

The series will also feature a number of guests who played pivotal roles in the stories to join Zeitz and offer another perspective on events. Many of these cases have far-reaching implications, especially in today’s tumultuous political environment, and Zeitz believes it’s time for new generations to hear about them.

Philly Trial Lawyer Stories will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.



About Philly Trial Lawyer Stories: Philly Trial Lawyer Stories is a podcast hosted by attorney Glenn Zeitz, offering listeners an insider’s view into the world of high-profile legal cases. With decades of experience taking on notorious criminals, corporate giants, and even the federal government, Zeitz shares untold stories from his extraordinary career, shedding light on the connections between law, history, and power. Follow Philly Trial Lawyer Stories on Instagram, Facebook and X for more information.

