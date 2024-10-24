Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,621 in the last 365 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include:

  • Increases in net interest income of $0.5 million (or 4.9% annualized) from June 30, 2024;
  • An increase in tangible book value per share of $3.69 (22.3%) over the third quarter of 2023;
  • Net growth in core deposits of $100.1 million (or 8.9% annualized) from June 30, 2024;
  • Net growth in loans of $90.4 million (or 9.3% annualized) from June 30, 2024; and
  • The payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on August 15, 2024.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported third quarter 2024 net income of $13.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, versus net income of $17.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased with our third quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet. Overall loans increased 9.3% (annualized), while core deposits are up 8.9% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. Our credit metrics continue to be excellent, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. These fundamentals continue to drive good growth in tangible book value per share (22%) compared to the prior year quarter. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the on-going strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we are optimistic about continuing these growth trends for the remainder of the year and into 2025.”

Significant items impacting comparable third quarter 2024 and 2023 results include the following:

  • Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of  $(4.2) million ($(0.16) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $1.6 million ($0.06 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $41.9 million during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.4 million, or 6.2% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.37% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.23% in the year-ago period, and 3.40% in the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in average interest earning assets that was partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.99 billion in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.89 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.89 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $9.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $15.6 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, were approximately $2.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and a increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income (expense) of $(3.1) million and $2.7 million in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  9/30/2024   9/30/2023   9/30/2024   9/30/2023
  (In thousands)
Mortgage loan servicing, net:              
Revenue, net $ 2,248     $ 2,197     $ 6,681     $ 6,612  
Fair value change due to price   (4,155 )     1,556       (1,979 )     3,364  
Fair value change due to pay-downs   (1,223 )     (1,085 )     (3,016 )     (2,908 )
Total $ (3,130 )   $ 2,668     $ 1,686     $ 7,068  
 

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $32.0 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2024 relative to 2023.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

  9/30/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023
Loan Type (Dollars in thousands)
Commercial $ 59     $ 28     $ 31  
Mortgage   6,525       6,425       6,137  
Installment   666       970       801  
Sub total   7,250       7,423       6,969  
Less - government guaranteed loans   2,102       2,191       2,254  
Total non-performing loans $ 5,148     $ 5,232     $ 4,715  
Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans   0.13 %     0.14 %     0.13 %
Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets   0.11 %     0.11 %     0.10 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans   1115.85 %     1044.69 %     1176.99 %
                       

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.49 million and $1.35 million in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs (recoveries) of $0.31 million and $(0.18) million in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $57.4 million, or 1.46% of total portfolio loans compared to $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.26 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $4.5 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.94 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023.  Deposits totaled $4.63 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.0 million from December 31, 2023. This increase is primarily due to increases in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and time deposits that were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearings deposits and brokered time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $121.6 million at September 30, 2024, versus $169.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $589.0 million at September 30, 2024, versus $679.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity was $452.4 million at September 30, 2024, or 8.60% of total assets compared to $404.4 million or 7.68% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity totaled $422.5 million at September 30, 2024, or $20.22 per share compared to $374.1 million or $17.96 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 9/30/2024   12/31/2023   Well
Capitalized
Minimum
           
Tier 1 capital to average total assets   9.36 %     8.80 %     5.00 %
Tier 1 common equity  to risk-weighted assets   11.74 %     11.21 %     6.50 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.74 %     11.21 %     8.00 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   13.00 %     12.46 %     10.00 %
                       

At September 30, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.11 billion and $471.7 million, respectively. We also had approximately $771.3 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at September 30, 2024 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $718.0 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the first nine months of 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 957797). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/824908063.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 159381). The replay will be available through October 31, 2024.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except share
amounts)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 61,503     $ 68,208  
Interest bearing deposits   60,057       101,573  
Cash and Cash Equivalents   121,560       169,781  
Securities available for sale   588,950       679,350  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $314,638 at September 30, 2024 and $318,606 at December 31, 2023)   343,362       353,988  
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost   16,099       16,821  
Loans held for sale, carried at fair value   14,029       12,063  
Loans      
Commercial   1,825,247       1,679,731  
Mortgage   1,511,400       1,485,872  
Installment   605,640       625,298  
Total Loans   3,942,287       3,790,901  
Allowance for credit losses   (57,444 )     (54,658 )
Net Loans   3,884,843       3,736,243  
Other real estate and repossessed assets, net   781       569  
Property and equipment, net   35,250       35,523  
Bank-owned life insurance   54,017       54,341  
Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value   40,204       42,243  
Other intangibles   1,617       2,004  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300  
Accrued income and other assets   130,256       132,500  
Total Assets $ 5,259,268     $ 5,263,726  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Deposits      
Non-interest bearing $ 1,023,739     $ 1,076,093  
Savings and interest-bearing checking   1,947,571       1,905,701  
Reciprocal   995,469       832,020  
Time   620,446       524,325  
Brokered time   39,650       284,740  
Total Deposits   4,626,875       4,622,879  
Other borrowings         50,026  
Subordinated debt   39,567       39,510  
Subordinated debentures   39,779       39,728  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   100,678       107,134  
Total Liabilities   4,806,899       4,859,277  
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,893,800 shares at September 30, 2024 and 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023   318,216       317,483  
Retained earnings   192,405       159,108  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (58,252 )     (72,142 )
Total Shareholders’ Equity   452,369       404,449  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,259,268     $ 5,263,726  



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
  (Unaudited)
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest Income                                      
Interest and fees on loans $ 58,410     $ 56,786     $ 51,419     $ 170,239     $ 143,392  
Interest on securities                  
Taxable   4,502       4,713       5,865       14,466       17,668  
Tax-exempt   3,404       3,400       3,409       10,195       9,775  
Other investments   2,018       1,439       1,739       4,898       3,481  
Total Interest Income   68,334       66,338       62,432       199,798       174,316  
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   24,462       22,876       20,743       70,148       51,964  
Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures   2,018       2,116       2,262       6,253       6,134  
Total Interest Expense   26,480       24,992       23,005       76,401       58,098  
Net Interest Income   41,854       41,346       39,427       123,397       116,218  
Provision for credit losses   1,488       19       1,350       2,251       6,827  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   40,366       41,327       38,077       121,146       109,391  
Non-interest Income                  
Interchange income   4,146       3,401       4,100       10,698       10,660  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,085       2,937       3,309       8,894       9,300  
Net gains (losses) on assets                  
Mortgage loans   2,177       1,333       2,099       4,874       5,475  
Equity securities at fair value   (8 )     2,693             2,685        
Securities available for sale   (145 )                 (414 )     (222 )
Mortgage loan servicing, net   (3,130 )     2,091       2,668       1,686       7,068  
Other   3,383       2,717       3,435       8,818       9,298  
Total Non-interest Income   9,508       15,172       15,611       37,241       41,579  
Non-interest Expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits   20,048       21,251       19,975       62,069       59,916  
Data processing   3,379       3,257       3,071       9,891       8,953  
Occupancy, net   1,893       1,886       1,971       5,853       5,975  
Interchange expense   1,149       1,127       1,119       3,373       3,222  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   932       948       927       2,834       2,782  
FDIC deposit insurance   664       695       677       2,141       2,209  
Loan and collection   657       699       520       1,868       1,718  
Advertising   581       788       360       1,860       1,286  
Legal and professional   687       544       543       1,717       1,623  
Communications   519       499       568       1,633       1,871  
Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments   113       (137 )     451       (676 )     76  
Other   1,961       1,776       1,854       5,546       5,610  
Total Non-interest Expense   32,583       33,333       32,036       98,109       95,241  
Income Before Income Tax   17,291       23,166       21,652       60,278       55,729  
Income tax expense   3,481       4,638       4,109       11,949       10,405  
Net Income $ 13,810     $ 18,528     $ 17,543     $ 48,329     $ 45,324  
Net Income Per Common Share                  
Basic $ 0.66     $ 0.89     $ 0.84     $ 2.31     $ 2.16  
Diluted $ 0.65     $ 0.88     $ 0.83     $ 2.29     $ 2.14  



INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data
 
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended                  
Net interest income $ 41,854     $ 41,346     $ 40,197     $ 40,111     $ 39,427  
Provision for credit losses   1,488       19       744       (617 )     1,350  
Non-interest income   9,508       15,172       12,561       9,097       15,611  
Non-interest expense   32,583       33,333       32,193       31,878       32,036  
Income before income tax   17,291       23,166       19,821       17,947       21,652  
Income tax expense   3,481       4,638       3,830       4,204       4,109  
Net income $ 13,810     $ 18,528     $ 15,991     $ 13,743     $ 17,543  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.89     $ 0.77     $ 0.66     $ 0.84  
Diluted earnings per share   0.65       0.88       0.76       0.65       0.83  
Cash dividend per share   0.24       0.24       0.24       0.23       0.23  
                   
Average shares outstanding   20,896,019       20,901,741       20,877,067       20,840,680       20,922,431  
Average diluted shares outstanding   21,115,273       21,105,387       21,079,607       21,049,030       21,114,445  
                   
Performance Ratios                  
Return on average assets   1.04 %     1.44 %     1.24 %     1.04 %     1.34 %
Return on average equity   12.54       17.98       15.95       14.36       18.68  
Efficiency ratio (1)   62.82       61.49       60.26       64.27       57.52  
                   
As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1)                
Interest income   5.48 %     5.45 %     5.34 %     5.29 %     5.10 %
Interest expense   2.11       2.05       2.04       2.03       1.87  
Net interest income   3.37       3.40       3.30       3.26       3.23  
                   
Average Balances                  
Loans $ 3,909,954     $ 3,849,199     $ 3,810,526     $ 3,764,752     $ 3,694,534  
Securities   933,750       944,435       999,140       1,027,240       1,071,211  
Total earning assets   4,985,842       4,893,367       4,910,669       4,928,697       4,892,208  
Total assets   5,275,623       5,181,317       5,201,452       5,233,666       5,192,114  
Deposits   4,616,119       4,531,917       4,561,645       4,612,797       4,577,796  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,689,684       3,611,972       3,627,446       3,635,771       3,554,179  
Shareholders' equity   438,077       414,549       403,225       379,614       372,667  

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.


INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Data (continued)
 
  September 30,
2024 		  June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023
  (unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands except per share data)
End of Period                  
Capital                  
Tangible common equity ratio   8.08 %     7.63 %     7.41 %     7.15 %     6.67 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss   8.99       8.76       8.57       8.31       8.20  
Average equity to average assets   8.30       8.00       7.75       7.25       7.18  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   14.25
       14.21       13.85       13.71       13.58  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   12.06
       12.01       11.65       11.50       11.37  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2)   11.16
       11.09       10.73       10.58       10.44  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)   9.63
       9.59       9.29       9.03       8.94  
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 21.65     $ 20.60     $ 19.88     $ 19.41     $ 17.99  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock   20.22       19.16       18.44       17.96       16.53  
Total shares outstanding   20,893,800       20,899,358       20,903,677       20,835,633       20,850,455  
                   
Selected Balances                  
Loans $ 3,942,287     $ 3,851,889     $ 3,839,965     $ 3,790,901     $ 3,741,486  
Securities   932,312       936,194       963,577       1,033,338       1,043,540  
Total earning assets   4,964,784       4,979,555       4,949,496       4,954,696       4,884,720  
Total assets   5,259,268       5,277,500       5,231,255       5,263,726       5,200,018  
Deposits   4,626,875       4,614,328       4,582,414       4,622,879       4,585,612  
Interest bearing liabilities   3,682,482       3,694,025       3,677,060       3,676,050       3,573,187  
Shareholders' equity   452,369       430,459       415,570       404,449       374,998  

(2) September 30, 2024 are Preliminary.

 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends.  Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended
September 30,		   Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE")              
               
Net interest income $ 41,854     $ 39,427     $ 123,397     $ 116,218  
Add:  taxable equivalent adjustment   158       202       513       722  
Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 42,012     $ 39,629     $ 123,910     $ 116,940  
Net interest margin (GAAP) (1)   3.35 %     3.21 %     3.34 %     3.25 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (1)   3.37 %     3.23 %     3.35 %     3.26 %

(1) Annualized.


Tangible Common Equity Ratio

  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands)
Common shareholders' equity $ 452,369     $ 430,459     $ 415,570     $ 404,449     $ 374,998  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,617       1,746       1,875       2,004       2,141  
Tangible common equity   422,452       400,413       385,395       374,145       344,557  
Addition:                  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes   52,454       65,030       65,831       66,344       86,507  
Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 474,906     $ 465,443     $ 451,226     $ 440,489     $ 431,064  
                   
Total assets $ 5,259,268     $ 5,277,500     $ 5,231,255     $ 5,263,726     $ 5,200,018  
Less:                  
Goodwill   28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300       28,300  
Other intangibles   1,617       1,746       1,875       2,004       2,141  
Tangible assets   5,229,351       5,247,454       5,201,080       5,233,422       5,169,577  
Addition:                  
Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax   52,454       65,030       65,831       66,344       86,507  
Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,281,805     $ 5,312,484     $ 5,266,911     $ 5,299,766     $ 5,256,084  
                   
Common equity ratio   8.60 %     8.16 %     7.94 %     7.68 %     7.21 %
Tangible common equity ratio   8.08 %     7.63 %     7.41 %     7.15 %     6.67 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss   8.99 %     8.76 %     8.57 %     8.31 %     8.20 %
                   
Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock:
                   
Common shareholders' equity $ 452,369     $ 430,459     $ 415,570     $ 404,449     $ 374,998  
Tangible common equity $ 422,452     $ 400,413     $ 385,395     $ 374,145     $ 344,557  
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)   20,894       20,899       20,904       20,836       20,850  
                   
Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 21.65     $ 20.60     $ 19.88     $ 19.41     $ 17.99  
Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 20.22     $ 19.16     $ 18.44     $ 17.96     $ 16.53  
 

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets.  Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
  Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929  

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more