Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter Highlights

Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 include:

Increases in net interest income of $0.5 million (or 4.9% annualized) from June 30, 2024;

An increase in tangible book value per share of $3.69 (22.3%) over the third quarter of 2023;

Net growth in core deposits of $100.1 million (or 8.9% annualized) from June 30, 2024;

Net growth in loans of $90.4 million (or 9.3% annualized) from June 30, 2024; and

The payment of a 24 cent per share dividend on common stock on August 15, 2024.



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported third quarter 2024 net income of $13.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, versus net income of $17.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am proud of our team and very pleased with our third quarter 2024 results, driving organic growth on both sides of the balance sheet. Overall loans increased 9.3% (annualized), while core deposits are up 8.9% (annualized). We were able to generate net interest income growth on both a linked quarter basis and on a year over year quarterly basis. We believe that our expenses continue to be well managed, and we continue to see improved operational scale from strategic investments we have made in recent years. Our credit metrics continue to be excellent, with watch credits and non-performing assets near historic lows. These fundamentals continue to drive good growth in tangible book value per share (22%) compared to the prior year quarter. Based on a robust commercial loan pipeline, the past record of our core group of professionals and the on-going strategic initiative to add talented bankers to our team, we are optimistic about continuing these growth trends for the remainder of the year and into 2025.”

Significant items impacting comparable third quarter 2024 and 2023 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $(4.2) million ($(0.16) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $1.6 million ($0.06 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months ended September 30, 2023.



Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $41.9 million during the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.4 million, or 6.2% from the year-ago period, and an increase of $0.5 million, or 1.2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.37% during the third quarter of 2024, compared to 3.23% in the year-ago period, and 3.40% in the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin. The increase in net interest income compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in average interest earning assets that was partially offset by a decrease in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.99 billion in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.89 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.89 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income totaled $9.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $15.6 million in the comparable prior year period. This change was primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, were approximately $2.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively. The comparative quarterly increase in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to an increase in both gain on sale margin on mortgage loans sold and a increase in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income (expense) of $(3.1) million and $2.7 million in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the associated expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended Nine months ended 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 9/30/2024 9/30/2023 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,248 $ 2,197 $ 6,681 $ 6,612 Fair value change due to price (4,155 ) 1,556 (1,979 ) 3,364 Fair value change due to pay-downs (1,223 ) (1,085 ) (3,016 ) (2,908 ) Total $ (3,130 ) $ 2,668 $ 1,686 $ 7,068

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $32.0 million in the year-ago period.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2024 relative to 2023.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

9/30/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 59 $ 28 $ 31 Mortgage 6,525 6,425 6,137 Installment 666 970 801 Sub total 7,250 7,423 6,969 Less - government guaranteed loans 2,102 2,191 2,254 Total non-performing loans $ 5,148 $ 5,232 $ 4,715 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1115.85 % 1044.69 % 1176.99 %

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $1.49 million and $1.35 million in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. We recorded loan net charge offs (recoveries) of $0.31 million and $(0.18) million in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $57.4 million, or 1.46% of total portfolio loans compared to $54.7 million, or 1.44% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet, Capital and Liquidity

Total assets were $5.26 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $4.5 million from December 31, 2023. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.94 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2023. Deposits totaled $4.63 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of $4.0 million from December 31, 2023. This increase is primarily due to increases in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and time deposits that were partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearings deposits and brokered time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $121.6 million at September 30, 2024, versus $169.8 million at December 31, 2023. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $589.0 million at September 30, 2024, versus $679.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Total shareholders’ equity was $452.4 million at September 30, 2024, or 8.60% of total assets compared to $404.4 million or 7.68% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity totaled $422.5 million at September 30, 2024, or $20.22 per share compared to $374.1 million or $17.96 per share at December 31, 2023. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 9/30/2024 12/31/2023 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 9.36 % 8.80 % 5.00 % Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.74 % 11.21 % 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.74 % 11.21 % 8.00 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.00 % 12.46 % 10.00 %

At September 30, 2024, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $1.11 billion and $471.7 million, respectively. We also had approximately $771.3 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at September 30, 2024 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $718.0 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 19, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2024 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2024 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2024. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the first nine months of 2024.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-833-470-1428 (Access Code # 957797). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/824908063 .

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 159381). The replay will be available through October 31, 2024.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.3 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, consumer banking, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management’s ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share

amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 61,503 $ 68,208 Interest bearing deposits 60,057 101,573 Cash and Cash Equivalents 121,560 169,781 Securities available for sale 588,950 679,350 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $314,638 at September 30, 2024 and $318,606 at December 31, 2023) 343,362 353,988 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 16,099 16,821 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 14,029 12,063 Loans Commercial 1,825,247 1,679,731 Mortgage 1,511,400 1,485,872 Installment 605,640 625,298 Total Loans 3,942,287 3,790,901 Allowance for credit losses (57,444 ) (54,658 ) Net Loans 3,884,843 3,736,243 Other real estate and repossessed assets, net 781 569 Property and equipment, net 35,250 35,523 Bank-owned life insurance 54,017 54,341 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 40,204 42,243 Other intangibles 1,617 2,004 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 130,256 132,500 Total Assets $ 5,259,268 $ 5,263,726 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,023,739 $ 1,076,093 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,947,571 1,905,701 Reciprocal 995,469 832,020 Time 620,446 524,325 Brokered time 39,650 284,740 Total Deposits 4,626,875 4,622,879 Other borrowings — 50,026 Subordinated debt 39,567 39,510 Subordinated debentures 39,779 39,728 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 100,678 107,134 Total Liabilities 4,806,899 4,859,277 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,893,800 shares at September 30, 2024 and 20,835,633 shares at December 31, 2023 318,216 317,483 Retained earnings 192,405 159,108 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (58,252 ) (72,142 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 452,369 404,449 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 5,259,268 $ 5,263,726









INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 58,410 $ 56,786 $ 51,419 $ 170,239 $ 143,392 Interest on securities Taxable 4,502 4,713 5,865 14,466 17,668 Tax-exempt 3,404 3,400 3,409 10,195 9,775 Other investments 2,018 1,439 1,739 4,898 3,481 Total Interest Income 68,334 66,338 62,432 199,798 174,316 Interest Expense Deposits 24,462 22,876 20,743 70,148 51,964 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 2,018 2,116 2,262 6,253 6,134 Total Interest Expense 26,480 24,992 23,005 76,401 58,098 Net Interest Income 41,854 41,346 39,427 123,397 116,218 Provision for credit losses 1,488 19 1,350 2,251 6,827 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 40,366 41,327 38,077 121,146 109,391 Non-interest Income Interchange income 4,146 3,401 4,100 10,698 10,660 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,085 2,937 3,309 8,894 9,300 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 2,177 1,333 2,099 4,874 5,475 Equity securities at fair value (8 ) 2,693 — 2,685 — Securities available for sale (145 ) — — (414 ) (222 ) Mortgage loan servicing, net (3,130 ) 2,091 2,668 1,686 7,068 Other 3,383 2,717 3,435 8,818 9,298 Total Non-interest Income 9,508 15,172 15,611 37,241 41,579 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 20,048 21,251 19,975 62,069 59,916 Data processing 3,379 3,257 3,071 9,891 8,953 Occupancy, net 1,893 1,886 1,971 5,853 5,975 Interchange expense 1,149 1,127 1,119 3,373 3,222 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 932 948 927 2,834 2,782 FDIC deposit insurance 664 695 677 2,141 2,209 Loan and collection 657 699 520 1,868 1,718 Advertising 581 788 360 1,860 1,286 Legal and professional 687 544 543 1,717 1,623 Communications 519 499 568 1,633 1,871 Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments 113 (137 ) 451 (676 ) 76 Other 1,961 1,776 1,854 5,546 5,610 Total Non-interest Expense 32,583 33,333 32,036 98,109 95,241 Income Before Income Tax 17,291 23,166 21,652 60,278 55,729 Income tax expense 3,481 4,638 4,109 11,949 10,405 Net Income $ 13,810 $ 18,528 $ 17,543 $ 48,329 $ 45,324 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.66 $ 0.89 $ 0.84 $ 2.31 $ 2.16 Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.88 $ 0.83 $ 2.29 $ 2.14









INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 41,854 $ 41,346 $ 40,197 $ 40,111 $ 39,427 Provision for credit losses 1,488 19 744 (617 ) 1,350 Non-interest income 9,508 15,172 12,561 9,097 15,611 Non-interest expense 32,583 33,333 32,193 31,878 32,036 Income before income tax 17,291 23,166 19,821 17,947 21,652 Income tax expense 3,481 4,638 3,830 4,204 4,109 Net income $ 13,810 $ 18,528 $ 15,991 $ 13,743 $ 17,543 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.89 $ 0.77 $ 0.66 $ 0.84 Diluted earnings per share 0.65 0.88 0.76 0.65 0.83 Cash dividend per share 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.23 Average shares outstanding 20,896,019 20,901,741 20,877,067 20,840,680 20,922,431 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,115,273 21,105,387 21,079,607 21,049,030 21,114,445 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.44 % 1.24 % 1.04 % 1.34 % Return on average equity 12.54 17.98 15.95 14.36 18.68 Efficiency ratio (1) 62.82 61.49 60.26 64.27 57.52 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 5.48 % 5.45 % 5.34 % 5.29 % 5.10 % Interest expense 2.11 2.05 2.04 2.03 1.87 Net interest income 3.37 3.40 3.30 3.26 3.23 Average Balances Loans $ 3,909,954 $ 3,849,199 $ 3,810,526 $ 3,764,752 $ 3,694,534 Securities 933,750 944,435 999,140 1,027,240 1,071,211 Total earning assets 4,985,842 4,893,367 4,910,669 4,928,697 4,892,208 Total assets 5,275,623 5,181,317 5,201,452 5,233,666 5,192,114 Deposits 4,616,119 4,531,917 4,561,645 4,612,797 4,577,796 Interest bearing liabilities 3,689,684 3,611,972 3,627,446 3,635,771 3,554,179 Shareholders' equity 438,077 414,549 403,225 379,614 372,667

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.









INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data (continued) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 8.08 % 7.63 % 7.41 % 7.15 % 6.67 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.99 8.76 8.57 8.31 8.20 Average equity to average assets 8.30 8.00 7.75 7.25 7.18 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 14.25

14.21 13.85 13.71 13.58 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.06

12.01 11.65 11.50 11.37 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.16

11.09 10.73 10.58 10.44 Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 9.63

9.59 9.29 9.03 8.94 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 21.65 $ 20.60 $ 19.88 $ 19.41 $ 17.99 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 20.22 19.16 18.44 17.96 16.53 Total shares outstanding 20,893,800 20,899,358 20,903,677 20,835,633 20,850,455 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,942,287 $ 3,851,889 $ 3,839,965 $ 3,790,901 $ 3,741,486 Securities 932,312 936,194 963,577 1,033,338 1,043,540 Total earning assets 4,964,784 4,979,555 4,949,496 4,954,696 4,884,720 Total assets 5,259,268 5,277,500 5,231,255 5,263,726 5,200,018 Deposits 4,626,875 4,614,328 4,582,414 4,622,879 4,585,612 Interest bearing liabilities 3,682,482 3,694,025 3,677,060 3,676,050 3,573,187 Shareholders' equity 452,369 430,459 415,570 404,449 374,998

(2) September 30, 2024 are Preliminary.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 41,854 $ 39,427 $ 123,397 $ 116,218 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 158 202 513 722 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 42,012 $ 39,629 $ 123,910 $ 116,940 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.35 % 3.21 % 3.34 % 3.25 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.37 % 3.23 % 3.35 % 3.26 %

(1) Annualized.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio

September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 452,369 $ 430,459 $ 415,570 $ 404,449 $ 374,998 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 1,617 1,746 1,875 2,004 2,141 Tangible common equity 422,452 400,413 385,395 374,145 344,557 Addition: Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 52,454 65,030 65,831 66,344 86,507 Tangible common equity excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 474,906 $ 465,443 $ 451,226 $ 440,489 $ 431,064 Total assets $ 5,259,268 $ 5,277,500 $ 5,231,255 $ 5,263,726 $ 5,200,018 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 1,617 1,746 1,875 2,004 2,141 Tangible assets 5,229,351 5,247,454 5,201,080 5,233,422 5,169,577 Addition: Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 52,454 65,030 65,831 66,344 86,507 Tangible assets excluding other comprehensive loss adjustments $ 5,281,805 $ 5,312,484 $ 5,266,911 $ 5,299,766 $ 5,256,084 Common equity ratio 8.60 % 8.16 % 7.94 % 7.68 % 7.21 % Tangible common equity ratio 8.08 % 7.63 % 7.41 % 7.15 % 6.67 % Tangible common equity ratio excluding other comprehensive loss 8.99 % 8.76 % 8.57 % 8.31 % 8.20 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 452,369 $ 430,459 $ 415,570 $ 404,449 $ 374,998 Tangible common equity $ 422,452 $ 400,413 $ 385,395 $ 374,145 $ 344,557 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,894 20,899 20,904 20,836 20,850 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 21.65 $ 20.60 $ 19.88 $ 19.41 $ 17.99 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 20.22 $ 19.16 $ 18.44 $ 17.96 $ 16.53

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933

Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.