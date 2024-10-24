Submit Release
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2024 and an Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the third quarter of the year ending December 31, 2024 and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024:

  • net income was $13.1 million compared to $12.4 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.76 compared to $0.73;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.17% compared to 1.13%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 9.76% compared to 9.58%;
  • net interest margin was 4.00% compared to 4.08%;
  • provision for credit losses was $3.0 million compared to $4.3 million; and
  • quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.11 per share totaling $1.9 million for both periods.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023:

  • net income was $40.6 million compared to $36.6 million;
  • diluted EPS were $2.37 compared to $2.18;
  • annualized ROA was 1.22% compared to 1.15%;
  • annualized ROE was 10.39% compared to 10.56%;
  • net interest margin was 4.03% compared to 4.29%;
  • provision for credit losses was $8.4 million compared to $11.7 million;
  • tax-free death benefit proceeds from life insurance were $1.1 million for both periods; and
  • cash dividends of $0.33 per share totaling $5.6 million compared to $0.30 per share totaling $5.1 million.

Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include the impact of the merger of Quantum Capital Corp. ("Quantum") into the Company effective February 12, 2023. The addition of Quantum contributed total assets of $656.7 million, including loans of $561.9 million, and $570.6 million of deposits, all reflecting the impact of purchase accounting adjustments. Merger-related expenses of $4.7 million were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, while a $5.3 million provision for credit losses was recognized during the same period to establish allowances for credit losses on both Quantum's loan portfolio and off-balance-sheet credit exposure.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, reflecting a $0.01, or 9.0%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend. This is the sixth increase of the quarterly dividend since the Company initiated cash dividends in November 2018. The dividend is payable on November 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2024.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We maintained our top quartile net interest margin, our ninth straight quarter at 4.00% or more. In addition, noninterest income and expense were both in line with prior quarters. Our provision for credit losses of $3.0 million included an additional $2.2 million as a reserve build for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio. We have begun working with our loan customers on payment deferrals of up to six months, and although we aren’t currently aware of any collectability issues, we will continue assessing the impact of the storm upon our customer base.

“As you know, many of the communities we serve were affected by this storm, impacting both our employees and customers. I’d first like to thank our employees who have assisted in maintaining bank operations while also tending to their personal and familial responsibilities. It has been amazing to watch the teamwork, collaboration and personal sacrifice across all areas of the Bank as we remained functionally operational throughout the storm, including our electronic banking services and online operations. Currently, all of our banking locations are open with most of the affected areas in our markets recovering well and operating close to normal. As for our customers in the affected areas, it will take time to assess, react and recover from Hurricane Helene. We are committed to working with them to provide the banking support needed for their businesses and homes.

“Lastly, I am thankful for the Company's financial strength and geographic diversification which we have built over the last decade, with respect to both our employees and customer base, which provides the foundation to overcome unforeseen events such as this storm. We remain optimistic as we work together to continue the recovery.”

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024
Net Income.  Net income totaled $13.1 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $12.4 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $694,000, or 5.6%. Results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were positively impacted by a decrease of $1.3 million in the provision for credit losses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income.  The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 3,899,460     $ 63,305   6.46 %   $ 3,885,222     $ 62,161   6.43 %
Debt securities available for sale   140,246       1,616   4.58       134,334       1,495   4.48  
Other interest-earning assets(2)   144,931       1,728   4.74       140,376       1,758   5.04  
Total interest-earning assets   4,184,637       66,649   6.34       4,159,932       65,414   6.32  
Other assets   264,579               266,983          
Total assets $ 4,449,216             $ 4,426,915          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 548,024     $ 1,278   0.93 %   $ 586,396     $ 1,445   0.99 %
Money market accounts   1,335,798       10,757   3.20       1,298,177       10,221   3.17  
Savings accounts   182,618       40   0.09       188,028       41   0.09  
Certificate accounts   1,012,765       11,617   4.56       902,864       9,976   4.44  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,079,205       23,692   3.06       2,975,465       21,683   2.93  
Junior subordinated debt   10,079       235   9.28       10,054       234   9.36  
Borrowings   40,399       648   6.38       87,315       1,331   6.13  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,129,683       24,575   3.12       3,072,834       23,248   3.04  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   719,710               769,016          
Other liabilities   65,097               63,503          
Total liabilities   3,914,490               3,905,353          
Stockholders' equity   534,726               521,562          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,449,216             $ 4,426,915          
Net earning assets $ 1,054,954             $ 1,087,098          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   133.71 %             135.38 %        
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 42,074           $ 42,166    
Interest rate spread         3.22 %           3.28 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.00 %           4.08 %
Tax-equivalent(4)                      
Net interest income     $ 42,442           $ 42,520    
Interest rate spread         3.25 %           3.32 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.03 %           4.11 %

(1)  Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)  Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)  Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $368 and $354 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $1.2 million, or 1.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, which was driven by a $1.1 million, or 1.8%, increase in loan interest income primarily due to the difference in the number of days in each quarter. Accretion income on acquired loans of $640,000 and $678,000 was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans.

Total interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $1.3 million, or 5.7%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily the result of increases in the average balances of money market and certificate accounts, partially offset by a decline in average borrowings outstanding.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)
Due to 		  Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) Volume   Rate  
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ 916     $ 228     $ 1,144  
Debt securities available for sale   83       38       121  
Other interest-earning assets   76       (106 )     (30 )
Total interest-earning assets   1,075       160       1,235  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   (81 )     (86 )     (167 )
Money market accounts   413       123       536  
Savings accounts   (1 )           (1 )
Certificate accounts   1,341       300       1,641  
Junior subordinated debt   3       (2 )     1  
Borrowings   (708 )     25       (683 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   967       360       1,327  
Decrease in net interest income         $ (92 )


Provision for Credit Losses.  The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

  Three Months Ended      
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Provision for credit losses                
Loans $ 2,990     $ 4,300     $ (1,310 )   (30 )%
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   (15 )     (40 )     25     63  
Total provision for credit losses $ 2,975     $ 4,260     $ (1,285 )   (30 )%


For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $4.1 million during the quarter:

  • $0.4 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $1.2 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. Included in this change was the addition of a $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio.
  • $1.9 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans as we charged-off specific reserves which had previously been established.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $2.6 million during the quarter:

  • $0.1 million provision driven by changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.4 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $2.0 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans which was proportional to the increase in the associated loan balances which increased from $8.3 million to $16.3 million quarter-over-quarter, concentrated in the equipment finance and SBA portfolios.

For the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income.  Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $169,000, or 2.1%, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,336     $ 2,354     $ (18 )   (1 )%
Loan income and fees   684       647       37     6  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,900       1,828       72     4  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income   828       807       21     3  
Operating lease income   1,637       1,591       46     3  
Other   897       886       11     1  
Total noninterest income $ 8,282     $ 8,113     $ 169     2 %
                             
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by residential mortgage loans sold during the period. There were $21.7 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $479,000 compared to $21.3 million sold with gains of $351,000 in the prior quarter, with the improvement in profitability due to movement in interest rates. There were $54.6 million of HELOCs sold for a gain of $414,000 compared to $32.9 million sold with gains of $457,000 in the prior quarter. There were $12.9 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.0 million for the quarter compared to $12.7 million sold and gains of $1.1 million for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $18,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 versus a loss of $58,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Noninterest Expense.  Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 increased $375,000, or 1.2%, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024   June 30, 2024   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 17,082     $ 16,608     $ 474     3 %
Occupancy expense, net   2,436       2,419       17     1  
Computer services   3,192       3,116       76     2  
Telephone, postage and supplies   547       580       (33 )   (6 )
Marketing and advertising   408       606       (198 )   (33 )
Deposit insurance premiums   589       531       58     11  
Core deposit intangible amortization   567       567            
Other   5,764       5,783       (19 )    
Total noninterest expense $ 30,585     $ 30,210     $ 375     1 %
                             
  • Salaries and employee benefits: The quarter-over-quarter increase was primarily the result of executive pay increases effective this quarter and additional stock incentive expense associated with the vesting of performance-based equity awards.
  • Marketing and advertising: The decrease in expense was the result of both differences in the timing of when expenses were incurred quarter-over-quarter as well as a reduction in traditional media advertising (print, billboards, etc.) in favor of digital platforms at lower costs.

Income Taxes.  The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024 were 21.9% and 21.4%, respectively.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023
Net Income.  Net income totaled $40.6 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $36.6 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $4.0 million, or 11.0%. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were positively impacted by a decrease of $3.3 million in the provision for credit losses, a $1.4 million increase in noninterest income, and a $2.6 million decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $2.0 million decrease in net interest income and a $1.3 million increase in income tax expense. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income.  The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid 		  Yield /
Rate
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 3,883,040     $ 185,418   6.38 %   $ 3,684,518     $ 162,526   5.90 %
Debt securities available for sale   133,779       4,424   4.42       155,884       3,780   3.24  
Other interest-earning assets(2)   138,956       5,576   5.36       137,065       5,356   5.22  
Total interest-earning assets   4,155,775       195,418   6.28       3,977,467       171,662   5.77  
Other assets   276,516               266,867          
Total assets $ 4,432,291             $ 4,244,334          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 574,954     $ 4,149   0.96 %   $ 627,200     $ 3,241   0.69 %
Money market accounts   1,305,217       30,642   3.14       1,206,119       18,604   2.06  
Savings accounts   187,447       124   0.09       218,683       143   0.09  
Certificate accounts   934,702       30,778   4.40       649,755       14,967   3.08  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,002,320       65,693   2.92       2,701,757       36,955   1.83  
Junior subordinated debt   10,054       705   9.37       8,428       563   8.93  
Borrowings   76,823       3,550   6.17       158,965       6,634   5.58  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,089,197       69,948   3.02       2,869,150       44,152   2.06  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   766,110               857,315          
Other liabilities   55,217               54,513          
Total liabilities   3,910,524               3,780,978          
Stockholders' equity   521,767               463,356          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,432,291             $ 4,244,334          
Net earning assets $ 1,066,578             $ 1,108,317          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   134.53 %             138.63 %        
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 125,470           $ 127,510    
Interest rate spread         3.26 %           3.71 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.03 %           4.29 %
Tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 126,542           $ 128,413    
Interest rate spread         3.30 %           3.74 %
Net interest margin(3)         4.07 %           4.32 %

(1)  Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2)  Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)  Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $1,072 and $903 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.

Total interest and dividend income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $23.8 million, or 13.8%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023, which was driven by a $22.9 million, or 14.1%, increase in interest income on loans. Accretion income on acquired loans of $2.0 million and $1.7 million was recognized during the same periods, respectively, and was included in interest income on loans. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets was the result of both higher average balances and rising interest rates.

Total interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $25.8 million, or 58.4%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The change was primarily the result of increases in the cost of funds across all funding sources driven by higher market interest rates and increases in the average balances of money market and certificate accounts, partially offset by a decline in average borrowings outstanding.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

  Increase / (Decrease)
Due to 		  Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) Volume   Rate  
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ 8,927     $ 13,965     $ 22,892  
Debt securities available for sale   (532 )     1,176       644  
Other interest-earning assets   79       141       220  
Total interest-earning assets   8,474       15,282       23,756  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   (266 )     1,174       908  
Money market accounts   1,557       10,481       12,038  
Savings accounts   (20 )     1       (19 )
Certificate accounts   6,592       9,219       15,811  
Junior subordinated debt   109       33       142  
Borrowings   (3,425 )     341       (3,084 )
Total interest-bearing liabilities   4,547       21,249       25,796  
Decrease in net interest income         $ (2,040 )


Provision for Credit Losses.  The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

  Nine Months Ended      
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Provision for credit losses                
Loans $ 8,435     $ 12,120     $ (3,685 )   (30 )%
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   (35 )     (385 )     350     91  
Total provision for credit losses $ 8,400     $ 11,735     $ (3,335 )   (28 )%


For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of net charge-offs of $8.9 million during the period, partially offset by a $0.4 million benefit due to changes in the loan mix.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, in addition to net charge-offs of $3.9 million during the period:

  • $4.9 million provision to establish an allowance on Quantum's loan portfolio.
  • $3.0 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $0.3 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, the amounts recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure were the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments, loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.

Noninterest Income.  Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased $1.4 million, or 5.8%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Nine Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 6,839     $ 6,967     $ (128 )   (2 )%
Loan income and fees   2,009       1,913       96     5  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   5,185       4,213       972     23  
BOLI income   3,470       2,844       626     22  
Operating lease income   5,087       4,515       572     13  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   (9 )     982       (991 )   (101 )
Other   2,625       2,391       234     10  
Total noninterest income $ 25,206     $ 23,825     $ 1,381     6 %
                             
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by residential mortgage and SBA loans sold during the period. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, there were $58.3 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale which were sold with gains of $1.1 million compared to $48.7 million sold with gains of $633,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year, with the improvement in profitability due to movement in interest rates. There were $38.5 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $3.1 million compared to $41.1 million sold and gains of $2.6 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $95.4 million of HELOCs sold during the current period for a gain of $887,000 compared to $66.4 million sold and gains of $552,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $15,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 versus a gain of $426,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
  • BOLI income: The increase was due to higher yielding policies as a result of restructuring the portfolio at the end of the prior calendar year.
  • Operating lease income: The increase in operating lease income was the result of $1.7 million in additional contractual earnings on a higher average outstanding balance of the associated contracts, partially offset by losses incurred on previously leased equipment, where we recognized a net loss of $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 versus a net loss of $210,000 in the same period last year.
  • Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, two properties were sold for a combined gain of $982,000. No material disposal activity occurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest Expense.  Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 decreased $2.6 million, or 2.8%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Nine Months Ended    
(Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 50,666     $ 49,436     $ 1,230     2 %
Occupancy expense, net   7,292       7,556       (264 )   (3 )
Computer services   9,396       9,386       10      
Telephone, postage and supplies   1,712       1,942       (230 )   (12 )
Marketing and advertising   1,659       1,555       104     7  
Deposit insurance premiums   1,674       1,878       (204 )   (11 )
Core deposit intangible amortization   1,896       2,324       (428 )   (18 )
Merger-related expenses         4,741       (4,741 )   (100 )
Other   16,364       14,490       1,874     13  
Total noninterest expense $ 90,659     $ 93,308     $ (2,649 )   (3 )%
                           
  • Salaries and employee benefits: The increase was primarily the result of pay increases, partially offset by reductions in incentive pay.
  • Core deposit intangible amortization: The intangible recorded associated with the Quantum merger is being amortized on an accelerated basis, so the rate of amortization slowed year-over-year.
  • Merger-related expenses: The prior period included expenses associated with the Company's merger with Quantum. No such expenses were incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
  • Other: The increase period-over-period was primarily driven by $1.7 million of additional depreciation expense on equipment subject to operating leases.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 were 21.3% and 21.0%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased by $35.3 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $75.5 million to $4.1 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. The majority of these changes were the result of an increase in deposits, which, combined with the collection of BOLI redemption proceeds and cash and cash equivalents, were used to fund growth in loans and pay down borrowings.

Stockholders' equity increased $40.1 million to $540.0 million at September 30, 2024 as compared to December 31, 2023. Activity within stockholders' equity included $40.6 million in net income and $4.5 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $5.6 million in cash dividends declared. In addition, the improvement in the accumulated other comprehensive income was driven by a $1.6 million reduction of the unrealized loss on available for sale securities as a result of a decrease in market interest rates.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $48.1 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at September 30, 2024 compared to $48.6 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $8.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to $3.9 million for the same period last year. As discussed in previous quarters, the increase in net charge-offs has been concentrated in our equipment finance portfolio, primarily smaller over-the-road truck loans, with net charge-offs of $5.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. In response, during the first quarter of calendar year 2024 the Company elected to cease further originations within the transportation sector of equipment finance loans. In spite of the increase, annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average assets for the loan portfolio as a whole were 0.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, in line with the Company's historical experience, as compared to 0.14% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, increased by $10.4 million, or 54.0%, to $29.8 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2024 compared to $19.3 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Consistent with the change in net charge-offs, equipment finance loans made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.5 million and $6.5 million, respectively, at these same dates. In addition, owner occupied commercial real estate totaled $7.2 million and $912,000, respectively, at these same dates. These increases were mainly the result of a $3.1 million medical equipment relationship and $5.1 million owner occupied commercial real estate (OO CRE) relationship; however, in both cases losses are not currently anticipated. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.78% at September 30, 2024 compared to 0.53% at December 31, 2023.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets increased to 0.99% at September 30, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 as classified assets increased $4.1 million, or 9.8%, to $46.1 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $42.0 million at December 31, 2023. The largest portfolios of classified assets at September 30, 2024 included $11.7 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, $8.4 million of equipment finance loans, $7.1 million of SBA loans, $6.0 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, and $6.0 million of OO CRE loans.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, the impact of bank failures or adverse developments involving other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023(1) 		  September 30,
2023
Assets                  
Cash $ 18,980     $ 18,382     $ 16,134     $ 18,307     $ 18,090  
Interest-bearing deposits   274,497       275,808       364,359       328,833       306,924  
Cash and cash equivalents   293,477       294,190       380,493       347,140       325,014  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   29,290       32,131       33,625       34,722       35,380  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   140,552       134,135       120,807       126,950       134,348  
FHLB and FRB stock   18,384       19,637       13,691       18,393       19,612  
SBIC investments, at cost   15,489       15,462       14,568       13,789       14,586  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   2,968       1,614       2,764       3,359       4,616  
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   189,722       224,976       220,699       198,433       200,834  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,698,892       3,701,454       3,648,152       3,640,022       3,659,914  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (48,131 )     (49,223 )     (47,502 )     (48,641 )     (47,417 )
Loans, net   3,650,761       3,652,231       3,600,650       3,591,381       3,612,497  
Premises and equipment, net   69,603       69,880       70,588       70,937       72,463  
Accrued interest receivable   17,523       18,412       16,944       16,902       16,513  
Deferred income taxes, net   10,100       10,512       11,222       11,796       9,569  
BOLI   90,021       89,176       88,369       88,257       106,059  
Goodwill   34,111       34,111       34,111       34,111       34,111  
Core deposit intangibles, net   7,162       7,730       8,297       9,059       9,918  
Other assets   68,130       66,667       67,183       107,404       56,477  
Total assets $ 4,637,293     $ 4,670,864     $ 4,684,011     $ 4,672,633     $ 4,651,997  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits $ 3,761,588     $ 3,707,779     $ 3,799,807     $ 3,661,373     $ 3,640,961  
Junior subordinated debt   10,096       10,070       10,045       10,021       9,995  
Borrowings   260,013       364,513       291,513       433,763       452,263  
Other liabilities   65,592       64,874       69,473       67,583       64,367  
Total liabilities   4,097,289       4,147,236       4,170,838       4,172,740       4,167,586  
Stockholders' equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)   175       175       175       174       174  
Additional paid in capital   175,495       172,907       172,919       172,366       171,663  
Retained earnings   368,383       357,147       346,598       333,401       321,799  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   (4,099 )     (4,232 )     (4,364 )     (4,497 )     (4,629 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   50       (2,369 )     (2,155 )     (1,551 )     (4,596 )
Total stockholders' equity   540,004       523,628       513,173       499,893       484,411  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,637,293     $ 4,670,864     $ 4,684,011     $ 4,672,633     $ 4,651,997  

(1)  Derived from audited financial statements.
(2)  Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024; 17,387,069 at December 31, 2023; and 17,380,307 at September 30, 2023.


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
Interest and dividend income              
Loans $ 63,305     $ 62,161     $ 185,418     $ 162,526  
Debt securities available for sale   1,616       1,495       4,424       3,780  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits   1,728       1,758       5,576       5,356  
Total interest and dividend income   66,649       65,414       195,418       171,662  
Interest expense              
Deposits   23,692       21,683       65,693       36,955  
Junior subordinated debt   235       234       705       563  
Borrowings   648       1,331       3,550       6,634  
Total interest expense   24,575       23,248       69,948       44,152  
Net interest income   42,074       42,166       125,470       127,510  
Provision for credit losses   2,975       4,260       8,400       11,735  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   39,099       37,906       117,070       115,775  
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   2,336       2,354       6,839       6,967  
Loan income and fees   684       647       2,009       1,913  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,900       1,828       5,185       4,213  
BOLI income   828       807       3,470       2,844  
Operating lease income   1,637       1,591       5,087       4,515  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment               (9 )     982  
Other   897       886       2,625       2,391  
Total noninterest income   8,282       8,113       25,206       23,825  
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   17,082       16,608       50,666       49,436  
Occupancy expense, net   2,436       2,419       7,292       7,556  
Computer services   3,192       3,116       9,396       9,386  
Telephone, postage and supplies   547       580       1,712       1,942  
Marketing and advertising   408       606       1,659       1,555  
Deposit insurance premiums   589       531       1,674       1,878  
Core deposit intangible amortization   567       567       1,896       2,324  
Merger-related expenses                     4,741  
Other   5,764       5,783       16,364       14,490  
Total noninterest expense   30,585       30,210       90,659       93,308  
Income before income taxes   16,796       15,809       51,617       46,292  
Income tax expense   3,684       3,391       11,020       9,712  
Net income $ 13,112     $ 12,418     $ 40,597     $ 36,580  


Per Share Data

    Three Months Ended    Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
Net income per common share(1)                
Basic   $ 0.77     $ 0.73     $ 2.38     $ 2.19  
Diluted   $ 0.76     $ 0.73     $ 2.37     $ 2.18  
Average shares outstanding                
Basic     16,931,793       16,883,028       16,891,619       16,532,335  
Diluted     17,027,824       16,904,098       16,938,328       16,553,319  
Book value per share at end of period   $ 30.83     $ 30.03     $ 30.83     $ 27.87  
Tangible book value per share at end of period(2)   $ 28.57     $ 27.73     $ 28.57     $ 25.47  
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.11     $ 0.11     $ 0.33     $ 0.30  
Total shares outstanding at end of period     17,514,922       17,437,326       17,514,922       17,380,307  

(1)  Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
Performance ratios(1)          
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets) 1.17 %   1.13 %   1.22 %   1.15 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity) 9.76     9.58     10.39     10.56  
Yield on earning assets 6.34     6.32     6.28     5.77  
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities 3.12     3.04     3.02     2.06  
Average interest rate spread 3.22     3.28     3.26     3.71  
Net interest margin(2) 4.00     4.08     4.03     4.29  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.71     135.38     134.53     138.63  
Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.73     2.74     2.73     2.94  
Efficiency ratio 60.74     60.08     60.17     61.66  
Efficiency ratio – adjusted(3) 60.30     59.66     60.19     58.98  

(1)  Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Asset quality ratios                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.64 %   0.54 %   0.43 %   0.41 %   0.25 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1) 0.78     0.68     0.55     0.53     0.32  
Total classified assets to total assets 0.99     0.91     0.80     0.90     0.76  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1) 166.51     194.80     235.18     251.60     400.41  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.30     1.33     1.30     1.34     1.30  
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.42     0.27     0.24     0.29     0.27  
Capital ratios                  
Equity to total assets at end of period 11.64 %   11.21 %   10.96 %   10.70 %   10.41 %
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2) 10.88     10.44     10.18     9.91     9.60  
Average equity to average assets 12.02     11.78     11.51     11.03     10.84  

(1)  Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At September 30, 2024, $8.7 million, or 30.4%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


Loans

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Commercial real estate loans                  
Construction and land development $ 300,905     $ 316,050     $ 304,727     $ 305,269     $ 352,143  
Commercial real estate – owner occupied   544,689       545,631       532,547       536,545       526,534  
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied   881,340       892,653       881,143       875,694       880,348  
Multifamily   114,155       92,292       89,692       88,623       83,430  
Total commercial real estate loans   1,841,089       1,846,626       1,808,109       1,806,131       1,842,455  
Commercial loans                  
Commercial and industrial   286,809       266,136       243,732       237,255       237,366  
Equipment finance   443,033       461,010       462,649       465,573       470,387  
Municipal leases   158,560       152,509       151,894       150,292       147,821  
Total commercial loans   888,402       879,655       858,275       853,120       855,574  
Residential real estate loans                  
Construction and land development   63,016       70,679       85,840       96,646       103,381  
One-to-four family   627,845       621,196       605,570       584,405       560,399  
HELOCs   194,909       188,465       184,274       185,878       185,289  
Total residential real estate loans   885,770       880,340       875,684       866,929       849,069  
Consumer loans   83,631       94,833       106,084       113,842       112,816  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   3,698,892       3,701,454       3,648,152       3,640,022       3,659,914  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (48,131 )     (49,223 )     (47,502 )     (48,641 )     (47,417 )
Loans, net $ 3,650,761     $ 3,652,231     $ 3,600,650     $ 3,591,381     $ 3,612,497  


Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Core deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 684,501     $ 683,346     $ 773,901     $ 784,950     $ 827,362  
NOW accounts   534,517       561,789       600,561       591,270       602,804  
Money market accounts   1,345,289       1,311,940       1,308,467       1,246,807       1,195,482  
Savings accounts   179,762       185,499       191,302       194,486       202,971  
Total core deposits   2,744,069       2,742,574       2,874,231       2,817,513       2,828,619  
Certificates of deposit   1,017,519       965,205       925,576       843,860       812,342  
Total $ 3,761,588     $ 3,707,779     $ 3,799,807     $ 3,661,373     $ 3,640,961  


Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
Noninterest expense   $ 30,585     $ 30,210     $ 90,659     $ 93,308  
Less: merger expense                       4,741  
Noninterest expense – adjusted   $ 30,585     $ 30,210     $ 90,659     $ 88,567  
                 
Net interest income   $ 42,074     $ 42,166     $ 125,470     $ 127,510  
Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment     368       354       1,072       903  
Plus: noninterest income     8,282       8,113       25,206       23,825  
Less: BOLI death benefit proceeds in excess of cash surrender value                 1,143       1,092  
Less: loss (gain) on sale of premises and equipment                 (9 )     982  
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted   $ 50,724     $ 50,633     $ 150,614     $ 150,164  


Efficiency ratio   60.74 %   60.08 %   60.17 %   61.66 %
Efficiency ratio – adjusted   60.30 %   59.66 %   60.19 %   58.98 %
                         

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

    As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Total stockholders' equity   $ 540,004     $ 523,628     $ 513,173     $ 499,893     $ 484,411  
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     39,626       40,063       40,500       41,086       41,748  
Tangible book value   $ 500,378     $ 483,565     $ 472,673     $ 458,807     $ 442,663  
Common shares outstanding     17,514,922       17,437,326       17,444,787       17,387,069       17,380,307  
Book value per share   $ 30.83     $ 30.03     $ 29.42     $ 28.75     $ 27.87  
Tangible book value per share   $ 28.57     $ 27.73     $ 27.10     $ 26.39     $ 25.47  

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

    As of
(Dollars in thousands)   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024 		  March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Tangible equity(1)   $ 500,378     $ 483,565     $ 472,673     $ 458,807     $ 442,663  
Total assets     4,637,293       4,670,864       4,684,011       4,672,633       4,651,997  
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     39,626       40,063       40,500       41,086       41,748  
Total tangible assets   $ 4,597,667     $ 4,630,801     $ 4,643,511     $ 4,631,547     $ 4,610,249  


Tangible equity to tangible assets   10.88 %   10.44 %   10.18 %   9.91 %   9.60 %

(1)  Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.


Contact:
C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer
Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer
828-259-3939

