Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.: Increases for Ten Consecutive Years with 5% Rise in Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividend

DUNMORE, Pa., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company’s fourth quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, a 5% increase above the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all Fidelity Bankers, we are proud to announce our fourth quarter cash dividend increase, marking ten consecutive years of increasing and a more than doubling of the dividend paid over the period. This milestone reflects ongoing targeted reinvestment from the creation of sustainable value to our shareholders and the communities we serve," shared Daniel J. Santaniello, President & Chief Executive Officer. "As we look toward future growth, we remain deeply grateful for the continued support of our dedicated Bankers, valued clients, loyal shareholders, and the communities we serve."

The cash dividend of $0.40 per share is payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s 21 full-service community banking offices, along with the Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Minersville Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital and virtual experience via digital services and digital account opening through online banking and mobile app.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic, interest rate and competitive conditions, technological developments and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





