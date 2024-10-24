CoinsDo Announces Participation in Money20/20 Las Vegas

CoinsDo brings its state-of-the-art non-custodial digital asset custody solution to the US for the first time

Singapore, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinsDo, a leading provider of non-custodial digital asset custody solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Money20/20, taking place from October 27-30, 2024, in Las Vegas.





This year’s theme, “Humans and Machines Creating a New World”, perfectly aligns with CoinsDo’s vision for digital asset security. As businesses and consumers increasingly interact with digital assets, the collaboration between human expertise and advanced technology is unlocking new opportunities for efficiency and security across the financial landscape. CoinsDo’s participation at Money20/20 is a commitment to leading this change by providing secure, scalable non-custodial digital asset custody solutions in this rapidly evolving ecosystem.

Weh Ming, Business Development Manager at CoinsDo, expressed the importance of the event: “Money20/20’s focus on the interplay between humans and machines mirrors what we offer at Coinsdo, where we’re empowering businesses with cutting-edge, non-custodial solutions that integrate human oversight with advanced technology to protect digital assets in a world where traditional and digital finance converge. The future of finance will be defined by collaboration, and Money20/20 is the perfect venue to showcase how we are shaping that future.”

CoinsDo will highlight its state-of-the-art non-custodial digital asset custody solution, a timely response to the rising wave of cyberattacks predicted to cost businesses US$9.5 trillion globally. Designed for businesses managing large volumes of digital assets, the company’s solution offers seamless and secure processes for the deposit, withdrawal, and management of digital assets without the need for third-party custodianship, ensuring unparalleled control and security.

Attendees are invited to visit CoinsDo at booth 2711 to learn more about how CoinsDo’s solutions can future-proof their digital asset security strategies. The CoinsDo team will be on hand to offer personalized consultations and demonstrate how their platform integrates the latest technological advancements to help crypto businesses safeguard and manage their assets.

Useful Links:

Website: https://coinsdo.com

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CoinsDogroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinsdo/





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Weh Ming ca (at) coinsdo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.