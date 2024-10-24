Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Investor Webinar for Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) announced today that its Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Update will be accessible by Zoom Webinar. The conference call will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 starting at 2 p.m. EST.

The Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Update webinar may be accessed by registering in advance here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u628Om3GTyCrclcuZckXNg?_ga=2.250060678.1412167732.1728519054-492896892.1650903731#/registration.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different diseases that are based on a class of bioactive synthetic small molecules called halogenated xanthenes. The Company’s lead molecule is named Rose Bengal Sodium. Provectus’s small molecule drug platform includes:

Clinical development programs in oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology,

In vivo proof-of-concept programs in oncology, hematology, full-thickness cutaneous wound healing, and canine cancers, and

In vitro discovery programs in infectious diseases, tissue regeneration and repair, and several proprietary targets.





Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, ClinicalTrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company’s website at www.provectusbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “likely,” “outlook,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “project,” “projection,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Legal Disclaimer:

