ConnectM Launches Intelligent AI-Driven Heat Pump Following AHRI Cold Climate Certification

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, today announced its groundbreaking AI-powered heat pump has received the prestigious AHRI (Air-Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration Institute) Cold Climate Certification, representing a significant milestone in energy-efficient heating solutions. This certification follows the previously announced launch and underscores ConnectM’s commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology that meets the highest standards for performance in even the harshest of winter conditions.

The AHRI Cold Climate Certification is awarded to products that demonstrate superior heating efficiency, especially in cold environments where traditional heat pumps struggle. ConnectM's heat pump excels in maintaining warmth without the energy consumption spikes which are typically associated with extreme cold weather. By achieving this certification, our system stands out as a reliable, eco-friendly solution for homes in colder regions, aligning perfectly with global decarbonization and sustainability goals.

Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ConnectM, commented, “Receiving AHRI Cold Climate Certification validates the Company’s AI-driven heat pump's ability to operate efficiently and effectively in temperatures as low as -15°F. This certification is crucial as it provides consumers with the assurance that ConnectM’s heat pump not only meets but exceeds the industry benchmarks, specifically 5ºF and below, for energy savings and comfort. Homeowners in colder climates can now benefit from cutting-edge technology that drastically reduces their energy consumption, lowers heating costs, and helps to decrease their carbon footprint.”

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to make advanced heating technology accessible, ConnectM is proud to announce that its certified heat pump will be available through its nationwide network of ConnectM Service providers in Q4 2024. Customers can now enjoy the benefits of this intelligent heat pump, powered by advanced AI algorithms that optimize performance based on real-time environmental data. These features ensure not only energy efficiency but also peak performance during the most challenging cold weather conditions.

ConnectM is a technology company focused on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-powered technology solutions platform. The Company provides residential and light commercial buildings and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a proprietary Energy Intelligence Network platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. Leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to make electrification more user-friendly, affordable, precise, and socially impactful. As a vertically integrated company with wholly owned service networks and a comprehensive technology stack, ConnectM empowers customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, lower overall energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint.

