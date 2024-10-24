CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Expands Early Education Vertical with Montessori Schools

Hand In Hand Montessori School in Minnesota is Among the Early Adopters of CleanCore’s Solutions

Omaha, NE, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) (“CleanCore” or the “Company”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced it has expanded its education vertical to include preschools and daycare centers, offering eco-friendly, safe, and sustainable cleaning solutions to early childhood environments. Hand In Hand Montessori School in Minnesota is among the early adopters of CleanCore’s solutions.

As part of CleanCore’s commitment to supporting educational institutions, CleanCore now brings its innovative technology to preschools and daycare centers, ensuring that even the youngest learners benefit from a clean, safe, and healthy environment. CleanCore’s sustainable cleaning systems utilize chemical-free technology, making them ideal for preschool and daycare environments where children's health and safety are a top priority. By leveraging cutting-edge advancements in cleaning solutions, preschools and daycare centers can maintain higher cleanliness standards and reduce costs and environmental impact.

Craig Overgaard, Facility Manager at Hand In Hand, commented, “At Hand In Hand Montessori School in Minnesota, we are committed to providing a safe, nurturing environment for our children. Since incorporating CleanCore Solutions' eco-friendly equipment and technology, we have seen remarkable improvements in our facility's cleanliness and safety. The transition to CleanCore’s innovative solutions has not only reduced our chemical costs but has also ensured that our cleaning practices align with our values of sustainability and health. The equipment is highly safe around children, giving us peace of mind as they explore and learn in their surroundings. Moreover, we’ve maintained our high standards of cleanliness, which is essential in creating a positive learning environment. Our staff and parents have noticed the difference, and we are proud to partner with CleanCore Solutions in fostering a healthier, greener school for our children. Thank you, CleanCore, for your commitment to excellence and for supporting our mission at Hand In Hand Montessori School!”

Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore, commented, “Daycare centers and preschools are a natural progression for CleanCore. Young children get sick and the facilities can’t be cleaned with traditional and harmful chemicals during the day which causes a major problem for staff and students. We provide a solution that allows these centers to clean throughout the day without causing harm to the children or staff. Our cleaning solution is so safe that even if a child places a toy in their mouth after it's been cleaned, there’s no risk of harm. When you combine that level of safety with significant cost savings, daycare centers can provide an environment that is both truly safe and budget-friendly.”

About CleanCore Solutions

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come.

For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore’s business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: zone@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: (212) 671-1020

