Radius Recycling Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Significant Sequential Improvement in Operating and Financial Performance in Q4

Ferrous, Nonferrous and Finished Steel Sales Volumes Up Sequentially

Radius Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2024.

The Company reported a net loss of $(16) million, or $(13) per ferrous ton, and a loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 of $(0.56), a significant improvement compared to the third quarter which included a material goodwill impairment charge.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $17 million, or $13 per ferrous ton, nearly double as compared to the third quarter which included $7 million of insurance recoveries. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was $(0.41) in the fourth quarter.

The biggest drivers of the sequential performance improvement were significantly higher sales volumes for ferrous, nonferrous, and finished steel products, stronger nonferrous market conditions and prices, an expansion in recycled metal spreads, and the ramp-up to the full quarterly run rate of benefits associated with the Company’s $70 million annual cost reduction and productivity improvement program.

Nonferrous demand was strong in the fourth quarter, driving average net selling prices up 4% and sales volumes up 13%, sequentially. Ferrous sales volumes increased 12% sequentially including from seasonally higher supply flows and benefits from timing of shipments, while average net selling prices were flat in the fourth quarter as they continued to reflect the dampening effect of continued elevated levels of Chinese steel exports and subdued manufacturing activity in the U.S.

Finished steel sales volumes increased 11% sequentially, driven primarily by seasonally stronger construction activity. Rolling mill utilization was 97% in the fourth quarter compared to 88% in the prior quarter.

Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our results this quarter benefited from our significant cost savings and productivity improvement program and our success in increasing ferrous, nonferrous, and finished steel sales volumes. We expect the execution of our strategic initiatives, including investments in advanced metal recovery technologies, expansion of our recycling services platform, and productivity and cost controls to continue to positively contribute to our performance.”

Ms. Lundgren continued, “Tight scrap availability has been our biggest headwind, and declines in U.S. interest rates should benefit consumer, manufacturing, and construction activity which, in turn, should lead to improved scrap supply flows. The structural demand for recycled metals remains strong, underpinned by the global transition to low carbon technologies and demand from the anticipated increase in infrastructure investment.” 

Summary Results                              
($ in millions, except per share and per ferrous ton amounts)                              
    Quarter     Year  
    4Q24     3Q24     4Q23     2024     2023  
Revenues   $ 771     $ 674     $ 718     $ 2,739     $ 2,882  
Gross margin (total revenues less cost of goods sold)   $ 52     $ 46     $ 90     $ 177     $ 308  
Selling, general and administrative expense   $ 61     $ 62     $ 69     $ 248     $ 266  
Net loss   $ (16 )   $ (199 )   $ (26 )   $ (266 )   $ (25 )
Net loss per ferrous ton   $ (13 )   $ (178 )   $ (23 )   $ (59 )   $ (6 )
Diluted (loss) earnings per share from continuing
     operations attributable to Radius shareholders		                              
Reported   $ (0.56 )   $ (6.97 )   $ (0.92 )   $ (9.37 )   $ (0.92 )
Adjusted(1)   $ (0.41 )   $ (0.59 )   $ 0.47     $ (2.68 )   $ 0.85  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)   $ 17     $ 9     $ 49     $ 29     $ 144  
Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton(1) (5)   $ 13     $ 8     $ 44     $ 7     $ 33  
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities   $ 4     $ (1 )   $ 135     $ (53 )   $ 139  
                               
Ferrous sales volumes (LT, in thousands)(2)     1,249       1,112       1,105       4,493       4,376  
Avg. net ferrous sales prices ($/LT)(3)   $ 348     $ 350     $ 357     $ 358     $ 371  
Nonferrous sales volumes (pounds, in millions)(2) (4)     207       183       204       748       739  
Avg. nonferrous sales prices ($/pound)(3) (4)   $ 1.08     $ 1.04     $ 0.94     $ 1.00     $ 0.96  
Finished steel average net sales price ($/ST)(3)   $ 795     $ 817     $ 861     $ 818     $ 930  
Finished steel sales volumes (ST, in thousands)     140       126       152       509       521  
Rolling mill utilization (%)     97 %     88 %     102 %     90 %     89 %

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds
ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for reconciliation to U.S. GAAP.
(2) Ferrous and nonferrous volumes sold externally and delivered to our steel mill for finished steel production.
(3) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer.
(4) Nonferrous sales volumes and average nonferrous prices excludes platinum group metals (“PGMs”) in catalytic converters.
(5) May not foot due to rounding.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Review and Analysis

Results for the fourth quarter included a detriment from average inventory accounting of approximately $1 per ferrous ton, compared to a detriment of $3 per ferrous ton in the third quarter.

Results for the fourth quarter did not reflect benefits from insurance recoveries, compared to $7 million in benefits recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 upon final settlement of certain property damage and business interruption matters that occurred in prior periods.

Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter was positive at $4 million. Total debt was $415 million and debt, net of cash was $409 million at the end of the quarter. Capital expenditures were $20 million in the fourth quarter, and $76 million for fiscal 2024. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter was a benefit of 10% on GAAP results and a benefit of 33% on adjusted non-GAAP results. 

During the fourth quarter, the Company returned capital to shareholders through its 122nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable November 26, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2024. The Company has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

Analysts’ Conference Call: Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

A conference call and slide presentation to discuss results will be held today, October 24, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and will be hosted by Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Gaggini, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast and accessible under the Events Calendar on the Company’s website at: www.radiusrecycling.com/company/investors. Summary financial data is provided in the following pages. The slide presentation and related materials will be available prior to the call on the Company's website.

About Radius Recycling, Inc.

Radius Recycling, Inc. (formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.) is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. Radius has seven deep water export facilities located on both the East and West Coasts and in Hawaii and Puerto Rico. The Company’s integrated operating platform also includes 50 stores which sell serviceable used auto parts from salvaged vehicles and receive over 4 million annual retail visits. The Company’s steel manufacturing operations produce finished steel products, including rebar, wire rod, and other specialty products. The Company began operations in 1906 in Portland, Oregon.

 
RADIUS RECYCLING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Quarter     Year  
    4Q24     3Q24     4Q23     2024     2023  
Revenues   $ 770,816     $ 673,920     $ 717,931     $ 2,738,692     $ 2,882,224  
Cost of goods sold     718,785       628,390       627,880       2,561,591       2,574,513  
Selling, general and administrative expense     60,974       62,100       69,217       248,336       265,929  
Income from joint ventures     (397 )     (300 )     (704 )     (1,400 )     (2,090 )
Goodwill impairment charges           215,941       39,270       215,941       39,270  
Other asset impairment charges                 5,797       1,476       5,797  
Restructuring charges and other exit-related activities     244       3,275       141       6,729       2,730  
Operating loss     (8,790 )     (235,486 )     (23,670 )     (293,981 )     (3,925 )
Interest expense     (8,917 )     (7,368 )     (5,211 )     (26,898 )     (18,589 )
Other income (expense), net     66       (187 )     (273 )     (554 )     (5,562 )
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes     (17,641 )     (243,041 )     (29,154 )     (321,433 )     (28,076 )
Income tax benefit     1,759       44,551       3,423       55,285       2,747  
Loss from continuing operations     (15,882 )     (198,490 )     (25,731 )     (266,148 )     (25,329 )
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax     (22 )     (21 )     (31 )     (76 )     (109 )
Net loss     (15,904 )     (198,511 )     (25,762 )     (266,224 )     (25,438 )
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (174 )     121       (54 )     (187 )     (353 )
Net loss attributable to Radius shareholders   $ (16,078 )   $ (198,390 )   $ (25,816 )   $ (266,411 )   $ (25,791 )
                               
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Radius shareholders:                              
Basic:                              
Loss per share from continuing operations   $ (0.56 )   $ (6.97 )   $ (0.92 )   $ (9.37 )   $ (0.92 )
Net loss per share   $ (0.56 )   $ (6.97 )   $ (0.92 )   $ (9.38 )   $ (0.92 )
Diluted:                              
Loss per share from continuing operations   $ (0.56 )   $ (6.97 )   $ (0.92 )   $ (9.37 )   $ (0.92 )
Net loss per share   $ (0.56 )   $ (6.97 )   $ (0.92 )   $ (9.38 )   $ (0.92 )
Weighted average number of common shares:                              
Basic     28,511       28,479       28,108       28,417       28,008  
Diluted     28,511       28,479       28,108       28,417       28,008  
Dividends declared per common share   $ 0.1875     $ 0.1875     $ 0.1875     $ 0.7500     $ 0.7500  


 
RADIUS RECYCLING, INC.
SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
                            FY  
    1Q24     2Q24     3Q24     4Q24     2024(6)  
Total ferrous volumes (LT, in thousands)(1)     1,152       980       1,112       1,249       4,493  
Total nonferrous volumes (pounds, in thousands)(1)(2)     181,728       176,477       183,230       206,743       748,178  
Ferrous selling prices ($/LT)(3)                              
Domestic   $ 342     $ 391     $ 341     $ 323     $ 349  
Foreign   $ 359     $ 381     $ 354     $ 356     $ 361  
Average   $ 354     $ 384     $ 350     $ 348     $ 358  
Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands)                              
Domestic     535       483       528       504       2,051  
Foreign     617       497       584       744       2,442  
Total     1,152       980       1,112       1,249       4,493  
Nonferrous average price ($/pound)(2)(3)   $ 0.91     $ 0.94     $ 1.04     $ 1.08     $ 1.00  
Cars purchased (in thousands)(4)     64       67       64       63       258  
Auto stores at period end     50       50       50       50       50  
Finished steel average sales price ($/ST)(3)   $ 831     $ 832     $ 817     $ 795     $ 818  
Sales volume (ST, in thousands)                              
Rebar     94       83       83       96       357  
Coiled products     34       30       42       43       148  
Merchant bar and other     1       1       1       1       4  
Finished steel products sold     129       114       126       140       509  
Rolling mill utilization(5)     95 %     81 %     88 %     97 %     90 %

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds
ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds

(1) Ferrous and nonferrous volumes sold externally and delivered to our steel mill for finished steel production.
(2) Excludes PGMs in catalytic converters.
(3) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer.
(4) Cars purchased by auto parts stores only.
(5) Rolling mill utilization is based on effective annual production capacity under current conditions of 580 thousand tons of finished steel products.
(6) May not foot due to rounding.

 
RADIUS RECYCLING, INC.
SELECTED OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
 
                            FY  
    1Q23     2Q23     3Q23     4Q23     2023  
Total ferrous volumes (LT, in thousands)(1)     851       1,263       1,157       1,105       4,376  
Total nonferrous volumes (pounds, in thousands)(1)(2)     162,720       164,796       207,714       203,707       738,937  
Ferrous selling prices ($/LT)(3)                              
Domestic   $ 313     $ 359     $ 414     $ 346     $ 360  
Foreign   $ 356     $ 368     $ 414     $ 363     $ 376  
Average   $ 340     $ 367     $ 413     $ 357     $ 371  
Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands)                              
Domestic     432       444       548       528       1,952  
Foreign     418       819       609       577       2,424  
Total     851       1,263       1,157       1,105       4,376  
Nonferrous average price ($/pound)(2)(3)   $ 0.90     $ 0.99     $ 1.01     $ 0.94     $ 0.96  
Cars purchased (in thousands)(4)     69       72       78       67       286  
Auto stores at period end     51       50       50       50       50  
Finished steel average sales price ($/ST)(3)   $ 1,015     $ 943     $ 924     $ 861     $ 930  
Sales volume (ST, in thousands)                              
Rebar     101       84       97       108       390  
Coiled products     16       24       43       43       126  
Merchant bar and other     1       1       2       1       5  
Finished steel products sold     118       109       142       152       521  
Rolling mill utilization(5)     81 %     75 %     97 %     102 %     89 %

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds
ST = Short Ton, which is equivalent to 2,000 pounds

(1) Ferrous and nonferrous volumes sold externally and delivered to our steel mill for finished steel production.
(2) Excludes PGMs in catalytic converters.
(3) Price information is shown after netting the cost of freight incurred to deliver the product to the customer.
(4) Cars purchased by auto parts stores only.
(5) Rolling mill utilization is based on effective annual production capacity under current conditions of 580 thousand tons of finished steel products.

 
RADIUS RECYCLING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    August 31, 2024     August 31, 2023  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 5,552     $ 6,032  
Accounts receivable, net     258,157       210,442  
Inventories     293,932       278,642  
Other current assets     51,486       55,224  
Total current assets     609,127       550,340  
Property, plant and equipment, net     672,192       706,805  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     123,546       115,686  
Goodwill     13,105       229,419  
Other assets     115,799       113,699  
Total assets   $ 1,533,769     $ 1,715,949  
             
Liabilities and Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Short-term borrowings   $ 5,688     $ 5,813  
Accounts Payable     202,498       209,423  
Environmental liabilities     13,232       13,743  
Operating lease liabilities     19,262       19,835  
Other current liabilities     75,890       75,116  
Total current liabilities     316,570       323,930  
Long-term debt, net of current maturities     409,082       243,579  
Environmental liabilities, net of current portion     52,417       53,034  
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities     104,246       96,086  
Other long-term liabilities     25,714       87,661  
Total liabilities     908,029       804,290  
             
Total Radius Recycling, Inc. ("Radius") shareholders' equity     623,112       908,180  
Noncontrolling interests     2,628       3,479  
Total equity     625,740       911,659  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,533,769     $ 1,715,949  
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains performance based on adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Radius shareholders, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton, and adjusted selling, general, and administrative expense which are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided a reconciliation of these measures for each period discussed to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Management believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures adds a meaningful presentation of our results from business operations excluding adjustments for goodwill impairment charges, restructuring charges and other exit-related activities, charges for legacy environmental matters (net of recoveries), amortization of capitalized cloud computing implementation costs, other asset impairment charges, business development costs not related to ongoing operations including pre-acquisition expenses, and the income tax benefit allocated to these adjustments, items which are not related to underlying business operational performance, and improves the period-to-period comparability of our results from business operations. We believe that presenting debt, net of cash is useful to investors as a measure of our leverage, as cash and cash equivalents can be used, among other things, to repay indebtedness. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

               
Reconciliation of adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to Radius shareholders              
($ per share)   Quarter     Year  
    4Q24     3Q24     4Q23     2024     2023  
As reported   $ (0.56 )   $ (6.97 )   $ (0.92 )   $ (9.37 )   $ (0.92 )
Charges for legacy environmental matters, net, per share(1)     0.01       0.01       0.14       0.04       0.37  
Goodwill impairment charges, per share           7.58       1.40       7.60       1.40  
Restructuring charges and other exit-related activities, per share           0.11             0.24       0.10  
Other asset impairment charges, per share(3)                 0.21       0.07       0.40  
Business development costs, per share                       0.01       0.02  
Income tax expense (benefit) allocated to adjustments, per share(4)     0.13       (1.34 )     (0.35 )     (1.27 )     (0.50 )
Effect of dilutive shares, per share(5)                 (0.01 )           (0.02 )
Adjusted(6)   $ (0.41 )   $ (0.59 )   $ 0.47     $ (2.68 )   $ 0.85  


Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton                              
($ in millions)   Quarter     Year  
    4Q24     3Q24     4Q23     2024     2023  
Net loss   $ (16 )   $ (199 )   $ (26 )   $ (266 )   $ (25 )
Plus interest expense     9       7       5       27       19  
Plus income tax benefit     (2 )     (45 )     (3 )     (55 )     (3 )
Plus depreciation and amortization     25       24       23       97       90  
Plus goodwill impairment charge           216       39       216       39  
Plus restructuring charges and other exit-related activities           3             7       3  
Plus other asset impairment charges(3)                 6       2       11  
Plus charges for legacy environmental matters, net(1)                 4       1       10  
Plus amortization of cloud computing software costs(2)                       1        
Plus business development costs                              
Adjusted EBITDA(6)   $ 17     $ 9     $ 49     $ 29     $ 144  
                               
Ferrous sales volume (LT, in thousands)     1,249       1,112       1,105       4,493       4,376  
Adjusted EBITDA per ferrous ton sold ($/LT)   $ 13     $ 8     $ 44     $ 7     $ 33  


Reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expense:                              
($ in millions)   Quarter     Year  
    4Q24     3Q24     4Q23     2024     2023  
As reported   $ 61     $ 62     $ 69     $ 248     $ 266  
Charges for legacy environmental matters, net(1)                 (4 )     (1 )     (10 )
Adjusted(6)   $ 61     $ 62     $ 65     $ 247     $ 255  


Reconciliation of debt, net of cash                  
($ in thousands)                  
    August 31, 2024     May 31, 2024     August 31, 2023  
Short-term borrowings   $ 5,688     $ 5,734     $ 5,813  
Long-term debt, net of current maturities     409,082       405,514       243,579  
Total debt     414,770       411,248       249,392  
Less: cash and cash equivalents     5,552       25,189       6,032  
Total debt, net of cash   $ 409,218     $ 386,059     $ 243,360  

LT = Long Ton, which is equivalent to 2,240 pounds

(1) Legal and environmental charges, net of recoveries, for legacy environmental matters including those related to the Portland Harbor Superfund site and to other legacy environmental loss contingencies.
(2) Amortization of cloud computing software costs consists of expense recognized in cost of goods sold and selling, general, and administrative expense resulting from amortization of capitalized implementation costs for cloud computing IT systems. This expense is not included in depreciation and amortization. No amortization of cloud computing software costs was incurred prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2024; therefore, prior period Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not impacted.
(3) For the years ended August 31, 2024 and 2023, other asset impairment charges included $1 million ($0.02 per share) and $5 million ($0.19 per share), respectively, reported within “Other expense, net” on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.
(4) Income tax allocated to the aggregate adjustments reconciling reported and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to Radius shareholders is determined based on a tax provision calculated with and without the adjustments.
(5) For the quarter and year ended August 31, 2023, adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to Radius shareholders reflects the inclusion of an incremental 86 thousand and 238 thousand common stock equivalent shares, respectively, attributable to dilutive restricted stock unit, performance share, and deferred stock unit awards that were antidilutive for the purpose of calculating the comparable GAAP loss per share measure.
(6) May not foot due to rounding.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements and information included in this press release by Radius Recycling, Inc. (formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.) that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except as noted herein or as the context may otherwise require, all references in this press release to “we,” “our,” “us,” “the Company,” “Radius Recycling,” and “Radius” refer to Radius Recycling, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding future events or our expectations, intentions, beliefs, and strategies regarding the future, which may include statements regarding the impact of equipment upgrades, equipment failures, and facility damage on production, including timing of repairs and resumption of operations; the realization of insurance recoveries; the Company’s outlook, growth initiatives, or expected results or objectives, including pricing, margins, volumes, and profitability; completion of acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; the progression and impact of investments in processing and manufacturing technology improvements and information technology systems; the impacts of supply chain disruptions, inflation, and rising interest rates; liquidity positions; our ability to generate cash from continuing operations; trends, cyclicality, and changes in the markets we sell into; strategic direction or goals; targets; changes to manufacturing and production processes; the realization of deferred tax assets; planned capital expenditures; the cost of and the status of any agreements or actions related to our compliance with environmental and other laws; expected tax rates, deductions, and credits; the impact of sanctions and tariffs, quotas, and other trade actions and import restrictions; the impact of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies; the impact of labor shortages or increased labor costs; obligations under our retirement plans; benefits, savings, or additional costs from business realignment, cost containment, and productivity improvement programs; the potential impact of adopting new accounting pronouncements; and the adequacy of accruals.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, and often contain words such as “outlook,” “target,” “aim,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “assumes,” “estimates,” “evaluates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “opinions,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “plans,” “future,” “forward,” “potential,” “probable,” and similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

We may make other forward-looking statements from time to time, including in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, presentations, and on public conference calls. All forward-looking statements we make are based on information available to us at the time the statements are made, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. Our business is subject to the effects of changes in domestic and global economic conditions and a number of other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Examples of these risks include: potential environmental cleanup costs related to the Portland Harbor Superfund site or other locations; the impact of goodwill impairment charges; the impact of equipment upgrades, equipment failures, and facility damage on production; failure to realize or delays in realizing expected benefits from capital and other projects, including investments in processing and manufacturing technology improvements and information technology systems; the cyclicality and impact of general economic conditions; the impact of inflation and interest rate, and foreign currency fluctuations; changing conditions in global markets including the impact of sanctions and tariffs, quotas, and other trade actions and import restrictions; increases in the relative value of the U.S. dollar; economic and geopolitical instability including as a result of military conflict; volatile supply and demand conditions affecting prices and volumes in the markets for raw materials and other inputs we purchase; significant decreases in recycled metal prices; imbalances in supply and demand conditions in the global steel industry; difficulties associated with acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; supply chain disruptions; reliance on third-party shipping companies, including with respect to freight rates and the availability of transportation; the impact of impairment of assets other than goodwill; the impact of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health emergencies; inability to achieve or sustain the benefits from productivity, cost savings, and restructuring initiatives; inability to renew facility leases; customer fulfillment of their contractual obligations; potential limitations on our ability to access capital resources and existing credit facilities; restrictions on our business and financial covenants under the agreement governing our bank credit facilities; the impact of consolidation in the steel industry; product liability claims; the impact of legal proceedings and legal compliance; the impact of climate change; the impact of not realizing deferred tax assets; the impact of tax increases and changes in tax rules; the impact of one or more cybersecurity incidents; the impact of increasing attention to environmental, social, and governance matters; translation risks associated with fluctuation in foreign exchange rates; the impact of hedging transactions; inability to obtain or renew business licenses and permits; environmental compliance costs and potential environmental liabilities; increased environmental regulations and enforcement; compliance with climate change and greenhouse gas emission laws and regulations; the impact of labor shortages or increased labor costs; reliance on employees subject to collective bargaining agreements; and the impact of the underfunded status of multiemployer plans in which we participate.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations:
Michael Bennett
(503) 323-2811
mcbennett@rdus.com
 
Company Info:
www.radiusrecycling.com
ir@rdus.com

