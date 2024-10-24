VSDHOne Expands to Offer Asynchronous Telehealth Treatments Including Skincare, Hair Loss, and Sexual Health

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE: SO6), a rapidly growing mobile clinical network and medical platform, is expanding its VSDHOne platform to include Asynchronous Telehealth Treatments for skincare, hair loss, and sexual health. This enhancement enables businesses to offer flexible, direct-to-consumer healthcare services.

VSDHOne, launched in Q2 2024 in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6) subsidiary VS Digital Health, initially focused on Synchronous Telehealth treatments, including GLP-1 and Testosterone Replacement Therapy. Now, with the addition of fully compliant Asynchronous services, the platform is expanding its capabilities to provide greater convenience to consumers by eliminating the need for live consultations in select treatments.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Asynchronous telehealth features to VSDHOne,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies. “These new features will significantly enhance the consumer experience by making it easier to access specific medications without scheduling a consultation. This development is not only making a better experience for patient convenience but also a major revenue driver for both us and our partners.”

Revolutionizing Telehealth for Faster and Easier Access

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for telemedicine has surged, with adoption rates among physicians rising from 15.4% in 2019 to 86.5% in 2021 . As telehealth continues to evolve, providers are expanding their services to include everything from live consultations to asynchronous treatments.

Synchronous Telehealth : Real-time consultations where patients interact directly with healthcare professionals.

: Real-time consultations where patients interact directly with healthcare professionals. Asynchronous Telehealth: Allows patients to submit information anytime, with healthcare providers reviewing the data later and delivering feedback without the need for live interaction.

The addition of Asynchronous services to VSDHOne simplifies the process for consumers, allowing them to access treatments like skincare, hair loss, and sexual health solutions without waiting for a real-time consultation.

Making Healthcare Accessible and Scalable for Businesses

The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

“VSDHOne has been built to power your telehealth business from start to finish. Just add your brand, and we take care of the rest,” added Madden. “This partnership is instrumental in driving profitability, one of our key goals this year.”

Within the first 90 days of its launch, VSDHOne sold over 200 licenses across all 50 states, a testament to its ease of use and the growing demand for telehealth services.

Addressing the Healthcare Gap in the U.S.

In many parts of the U.S., access to healthcare remains a significant challenge, with more than 80% of counties classified as “healthcare deserts.” This affects approximately 30 million Americans who lack access to essential healthcare services. The nationwide rollout of VSDHOne helps address this gap by making quality care more accessible to underserved populations across the country.

Key Features of the VSDHOne Platform:

eCommerce Platform

Telemedicine Technology

Booking & Scheduling Tools

Membership Management

Nationwide Network of Doctors

Pharmacy Network & Fulfillment

Medical Direction & Oversight

Comprehensive Medical-Legal Structure

Secure Payment Processing



For more information or to get started, email business@vsdigitalhealth.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: (480) 790 6886

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building the largest mobile clinic network in the U.S., connecting healthcare professionals to patients through a fully integrated platform. With a network of over 2,500 nurses, 100+ doctors, and a nationwide pharmacy network, Hydreight enables medical services at home, in offices, or hotels. Its platform empowers healthcare professionals to offer services independently or expand existing operations with mobile healthcare capabilities. Hydreight is affiliated with a U.S.-certified e-script and telemedicine provider network and operates a 503B pharmacy network across all 50 states.

This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, path to profitability, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “projecting”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding expectations for the Company's growth and profitability in 2024.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.