Latin Metals Further Strengthens Team with Advisory Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF), is pleased to announce the appointment of Terri Anne Welyki as an advisor to the Company, with a focus on capital markets and marketing.



“I’m excited and honored to join the team at Latin Metals. The company has built an impressive portfolio of projects and has assembled a team of top-tier technical talent, which helps make this story a dream to communicate. Latin Metals is well-positioned to evolve from a project generator to a royalty company in the coming years, a rare and exciting opportunity. I am thrilled to contribute to expanding the investor base and finding innovative ways to communicate this exciting opportunity to a broader audience.”

Terri Anne Welyki

Ms. Welyki is a seasoned professional with over 15 years of extensive experience in the capital markets, specializing in public and private mining companies such as Calico Resources, EMC Green Group S.A., and Barksdale Resources. Her expertise encompasses a wide range of skills in financing, permitting, stakeholder management, and marketing within the mining industry. With a proven track record of successful projects across North and South America, she is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of securing funding and marketing projects in a competitive market.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 300,000 common share stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months from the grant date. Including this issuance, the Company has now set Options representing 6.56% of the issued and outstanding stock.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

