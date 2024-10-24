Montreal, Canada, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Poll on Immigration and Identities Launched with US Election Less than Two Weeks Away

A majority of Americans believe that there are too many immigrants in the country according to a national survey commissioned by the Metropolis Institute (MI). This is one of the key findings of a wider survey that touches on issues of national pride, the importance Americans assign to the preservation of customs and traditions and how Americans see themselves relative to the country’s American Indian (Indigenous population).

Metropolis Institute President and CEO Jack Jedwab said “we’re excited to present our first series of surveys of American public opinion at this critical juncture in the history of the United States and look forward to sharing other data analysis so as to contribute the national conversation on identity issues”

Key Survey Highlights:

- 55% of Americans say that there are too many Immigrants coming to the United States (65% of Mid Atlantic Americans hold that view). A significant percentage of immigrants in the US believe that there are too many immigrants in the country - Link to study



- Some 8 in 10 say they are proud to be American but respondents between the age of 18 and 29 are just above 6 in 10 that say they are proud to be American. Foreign-born less likely than US born to say they are proud to be American - Link to study



- 75% of Americans believe it is important to transmit our customs and traditions but



- Some 1 in 6 Americans believe it is best for people to stop wearing religious symbols on the street to prevent being subjected to discrimination - Link to study



- Some 1 in 6 describe themselves as settler colonists in America - Link to study

On December 12th and 13th Metropolis Americas will be holding a forum on immigration at the National Press Club in Washington with leading experts across the Americas to discuss the impact of the US election outcome for the future of immigration add link

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by the firm Leger Marketing USA for the Metropolis Institute over the period September 27-29, 2024 with a sample of 1006 Americans. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey for comparison purposes. A probability sample of 1612 respondents would have a margin of error of ±3.5%, 19 times out of 20

The Metropolis Institute is dedicated to fostering collaboration and advancing research to enhance understanding of diverse identities, integration, and immigration policies. By convening researchers, policymakers, and community settlement organizations across Canada, the Metropolis Institute addresses complex challenges and develops innovative solutions through evidence-based research, civic engagement, knowledge sharing and mobilization.

