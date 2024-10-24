Submit Release
FTI Consulting Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Third Quarter 2024 Revenues of $926.0 Million, Up 4% Compared to $893.3 Million in Prior Year Quarter
  • Third Quarter 2024 EPS of $1.85, Down 21% Compared to $2.34 in Prior Year Quarter
  • Company Updates Revenue and EPS Guidance Ranges for Full Year 2024

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third quarter 2024 revenues of $926.0 million increased $32.8 million, or 3.7%, compared to revenues of $893.3 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand and realized bill rates in the Economic Consulting segment and higher demand in the Technology segment, which was partially offset by lower demand and realized bill rates in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. Net income of $66.5 million compared to $83.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in net income was primarily due to an increase in compensation and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses and a foreign currency (“FX”) remeasurement loss compared to a gain in the prior year quarter, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $102.9 million, or 11.1% of revenues, compared to $118.7 million, or 13.3% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Third quarter 2024 earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $1.85 compared to $2.34 in the prior year quarter.

Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, commented, "Though this is the third highest quarterly revenues we’ve ever had, the revenue this quarter fell below last quarter and our expectations. This shortfall was driven by a combination of market conditions and a few idiosyncratic factors. As we’ve talked about a number of times, though there are lots of factors that can cause quarterly variations in our business, long-term success in professional services is driven almost entirely by strengthening your positions around the world and your ability to attract, retain and develop A+ talent. Our ongoing progress in these areas continues to leave me excited about the powerful multiyear growth trajectory this company is on."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $219.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $106.7 million for the prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in net cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in cash collections.

Cash and cash equivalents of $386.3 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $201.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $226.4 million at June 30, 2024. Total debt, net of cash and short-term investments, of ($386.3) million at September 30, 2024 compared to $59.4 million at September 30, 2023 and ($166.4) million at June 30, 2024. The sequential decrease in total debt, net of cash and short-term investments, was primarily due to an increase in net cash provided by operating activities.

There were no share repurchases during the quarter ended September 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, approximately $460.7 million remained available for common stock repurchases under the Company’s stock repurchase program.

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring
Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment decreased $6.0 million, or 1.7%, to $341.5 million in the quarter compared to $347.6 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to lower demand for business transformation & strategy services, which more than offset an increase in demand for transactions services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $57.9 million, or 17.0% of segment revenues, compared to $68.1 million, or 19.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting
Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $2.6 million, or 1.6%, to $168.8 million in the quarter compared to $166.1 million in the prior year quarter. Acquisition-related revenues contributed $1.9 million in the quarter. Excluding acquisition-related revenues, the increase in revenues was primarily due to higher construction solutions and disputes revenues, which was partially offset by lower data & analytics and investigations revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $20.0 million, or 11.8% of segment revenues, compared to $21.5 million, or 12.9% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher compensation and SG&A expenses, which more than offset the increase in revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

Economic Consulting
Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $28.2 million, or 14.5%, to $222.0 million in the quarter compared to $193.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for merger and acquisition (“M&A”)-related antitrust services, which was partially offset by lower demand for non-M&A-related antitrust services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $35.2 million, or 15.9% of segment revenues, compared to $27.8 million, or 14.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 3.2% increase in billable headcount, compared to the prior year quarter.

Technology
Revenues in the Technology segment increased $11.5 million, or 11.7%, to $110.4 million in the quarter compared to $98.9 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to an increase in demand for M&A-related “second request,” litigation, and information governance, privacy & security services, which was partially offset by lower demand for investigations services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $16.5 million, or 14.9% of segment revenues, compared to $14.9 million, or 15.0% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, which includes the impact of a 14.1% increase in billable headcount, as well as an increase in SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Strategic Communications
Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment decreased $3.5 million, or 4.1%, to $83.3 million in the quarter compared to $86.8 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated positive impact of FX, revenues decreased $4.4 million or 5.1%. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a $3.1 million decline in pass-through revenues. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.1 million, or 14.6% of segment revenues, compared to $13.5 million, or 15.5% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was primarily due to lower revenues and higher SG&A expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

2024 Guidance
The Company is updating its full year 2024 guidance ranges for revenues and EPS. The Company now estimates that revenues for full year 2024 will range between $3.700 billion and $3.750 billion, which compares to the prior range of between $3.700 billion and $3.790 billion. The Company now estimates EPS for full year 2024 will range between $7.90 and $8.35, which compares to the prior range of between $8.10 and $8.60. The Company does not currently expect Adjusted EPS to differ from EPS.

Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call
FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss third quarter 2024 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company’s investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Certain of these financial measures are considered not in conformity with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures") under the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Total Segment Operating Income
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin
  • Adjusted Net Income
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income and Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which are GAAP financial measures, below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a segment’s share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment’s ability to generate cash.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and EPS, respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes and the gain or loss on sale of a business. We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, initiatives, projections, prospects, policies, processes and practices, objectives, goals, commitments, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends, new or changes to laws and regulations, including U.S. and foreign tax laws, environmental, social and governance ("ESG")-related issues, climate change-related matters, scientific and technological developments, including relating to new and emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "commits," "aspires," "forecasts," "future," "goal," "seeks" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management’s plans, expectations, intentions, aspirations, beliefs, goals, estimates, forecasts and projections will result or be achieved. Our actual financial results, performance or achievements and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements. Further, unaudited quarterly results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; the impact of public health crises and related events that are beyond our control, which could affect our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and adversely; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments, practices and the geographic regions in which we conduct business differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company’s ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies; competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations or changes thereto; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024 and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
    September 30,   December 31,
    2024   2023
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 386,344     $ 303,222  
Accounts receivable, net     1,184,475       1,102,142  
Current portion of notes receivable     44,836       30,997  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     100,318       119,092  
Total current assets     1,715,973       1,555,453  
Property and equipment, net     150,379       159,662  
Operating lease assets     206,945       208,910  
Goodwill     1,240,280       1,234,569  
Intangible assets, net     17,523       18,285  
Notes receivable, net     108,450       75,431  
Other assets     77,630       73,568  
Total assets   $ 3,517,180     $ 3,325,878  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other   $ 201,806     $ 223,758  
Accrued compensation     556,606       601,074  
Billings in excess of services provided     64,764       67,937  
Total current liabilities     823,176       892,769  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     216,992       223,774  
Deferred income taxes     138,562       140,976  
Other liabilities     86,251       86,939  
Total liabilities     1,264,981       1,344,458  
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none
outstanding		            
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares
issued and outstanding — 35,949 (2024) and 35,521 (2023)		     360       355  
Additional paid-in capital     41,555       16,760  
Retained earnings     2,345,143       2,114,765  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (134,859 )     (150,460 )
Total stockholders’ equity     2,252,199       1,981,420  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,517,180     $ 3,325,878  
 


 
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,
 
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 926,019     $ 893,261  
Operating expenses      
Direct cost of revenues   628,079       598,804  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   205,995       186,088  
Amortization of intangible assets   1,053       1,340  
    835,127       786,232  
Operating income   90,892       107,029  
Other income (expense)      
Interest income and other   (909 )     5,147  
Interest expense   (1,197 )     (4,474 )
    (2,106 )     673  
Income before income tax provision   88,786       107,702  
Income tax provision   22,320       24,385  
Net income $ 66,466     $ 83,317  
Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.88     $ 2.44  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic   35,315       34,128  
Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.85     $ 2.34  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted   35,892       35,656  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— $ 28,752     $ (18,228 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   28,752       (18,228 )
Comprehensive income $ 95,218     $ 65,089  
 


 
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)
Revenues $ 2,803,728     $ 2,564,558  
Operating expenses      
Direct cost of revenues   1,891,862       1,740,407  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   614,100       556,672  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,149       4,939  
    2,509,111       2,302,018  
Operating income   294,617       262,540  
Other income (expense)      
Interest income and other   2,581       3,221  
Interest expense   (6,235 )     (10,435 )
    (3,654 )     (7,214 )
Income before income tax provision   290,963       255,326  
Income tax provision   60,585       62,067  
Net income $ 230,378     $ 193,259  
Earnings per common share ― basic $ 6.55     $ 5.75  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic   35,172       33,599  
Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 6.43     $ 5.43  
Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted   35,842       35,599  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax      
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $— $ 15,601     $ (1,982 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   15,601       (1,982 )
Comprehensive income $ 245,979     $ 191,277  
 


 
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate
Finance & Restructuring		   Forensic and Litigation
Consulting		   Economic
Consulting		   Technology   Strategic
Communications		   Unallocated
Corporate		   Total
Net income                           $ 66,466
Interest income and other                             909
Interest expense                             1,197
Income tax provision                             22,320
Operating income   $ 54,503   $ 18,118   $ 33,880   $ 12,524   $ 11,188   $ (39,321 )   $ 90,892
Depreciation and amortization     2,631     1,644     1,364     3,941     897     526       11,003
Amortization of intangible assets     785     229             39           1,053
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 57,919   $ 19,991   $ 35,244   $ 16,465   $ 12,124   $ (38,795 )   $ 102,948
                             


 
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate
Finance & Restructuring		   Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		   Economic
Consulting		   Technology   Strategic
Communications		   Unallocated
Corporate		   Total
Net income                           $ 230,378  
Interest income and other                             (2,581 )
Interest expense                             6,235  
Income tax provision                             60,585  
Operating income   $ 189,615   $ 63,185   $ 89,697   $ 40,600   $ 33,256   $ (121,736 )   $ 294,617  
Depreciation and amortization     7,664     4,900     3,993     11,376     2,697     1,546       32,176  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,332     609             208           3,149  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 199,611   $ 68,694   $ 93,690   $ 51,976   $ 36,161   $ (120,190 )   $ 329,942  
 


 
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in thousands)
 
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		   Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		   Economic
Consulting		   Technology   Strategic
Communications		   Unallocated
Corporate		   Total
Net income                           $ 83,317  
Interest income and other                             (5,147 )
Interest expense                             4,474  
Income tax provision                             24,385  
Operating income   $ 64,633   $ 19,708   $ 26,293   $ 11,481   $ 12,503   $ (27,589 )   $ 107,029  
Depreciation and amortization     2,414     1,548     1,463     3,392     882     680       10,379  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,047     224             69           1,340  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 68,094   $ 21,480   $ 27,756   $ 14,873   $ 13,454   $ (26,909 )   $ 118,748  
                             
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		  Corporate
Finance &
Restructuring		   Forensic and
Litigation
Consulting		   Economic
Consulting		   Technology   Strategic
Communications		   Unallocated
Corporate		   Total
Net income                           $ 193,259  
Interest income and other                             (3,221 )
Interest expense                             10,435  
Income tax provision                             62,067  
Operating income   $ 154,724   $ 63,881   $ 73,017   $ 39,803   $ 32,464   $ (101,349 )   $ 262,540  
Depreciation and amortization     6,657     4,349     4,455     10,523     2,570     1,372       29,926  
Amortization of intangible assets     4,069     631             239           4,939  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 165,450   $ 68,861   $ 77,472   $ 50,326   $ 35,273   $ (99,977 )   $ 297,405  
 


 
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
 
 

Segment
Revenues 		  Adjusted
EBITDA 		  Adjusted
EBITDA
Margin 		  Utilization   Average
Billable
Rate 		  Revenue-
Generating
Headcount
  (in thousands)               (at period end)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (Unaudited)                      
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 341,512   $ 57,919     17.0 %   57 %   $ 503   2,295
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   168,778     19,991     11.8 %   55 %   $ 388   1,529
Economic Consulting   222,033     35,244     15.9 %   65 %   $ 598   1,120
Technology (1)   110,404     16,465     14.9 %   N/M   N/M   718
Strategic Communications (1)   83,292     12,124     14.6 %   N/M   N/M   997
  $ 926,019   $ 141,743     15.3 %           6,659
Unallocated Corporate       (38,795 )                
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 102,948     11.1 %            
                       
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited) 		                     
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 1,055,493   $ 199,611     18.9 %   60 %   $ 505   2,295
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   514,348     68,694     13.4 %   57 %   $ 395   1,529
Economic Consulting   657,454     93,690     14.3 %   68 %   $ 577   1,120
Technology (1)   326,992     51,976     15.9 %   N/M   N/M   718
Strategic Communications (1)   249,441     36,161     14.5 %   N/M   N/M   997
  $ 2,803,728   $ 450,132     16.1 %           6,659
Unallocated Corporate       (120,190 )                
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 329,942     11.8 %            
                       
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Unaudited)                      
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 347,560   $ 68,094     19.6 %   60 %   $ 514   2,251
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   166,137     21,480     12.9 %   57 %   $ 388   1,503
Economic Consulting   193,866     27,756     14.3 %   65 %   $ 559   1,085
Technology (1)   98,860     14,873     15.0 %   N/M   N/M   629
Strategic Communications (1)   86,838     13,454     15.5 %   N/M   N/M   1,010
  $ 893,261   $ 145,657     16.3 %           6,478
Unallocated Corporate       (26,909 )                
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 118,748     13.3 %            
                       
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited) 		                     
Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 981,124   $ 165,450     16.9 %   59 %   $ 492   2,251
Forensic and Litigation Consulting   488,636     68,861     14.1 %   58 %   $ 384   1,503
Economic Consulting   565,283     77,472     13.7 %   67 %   $ 533   1,085
Technology (1)   286,922     50,326     17.5 %   N/M   N/M   629
Strategic Communications (1)   242,593     35,273     14.5 %   N/M   N/M   1,010
  $ 2,564,558   $ 397,382     15.5 %           6,478
Unallocated Corporate       (99,977 )                
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 297,405     11.6 %            
                       


 


N/M   Not meaningful
(1)   The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.

 
     

        
         

 
FTI CONSULTING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 
    2024       2023  
  (Unaudited)
Operating activities      
Net income $ 230,378     $ 193,259  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   32,176       29,926  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,149       4,939  
Provision for expected credit losses   28,376       21,347  
Share-based compensation   27,975       21,412  
Deferred income taxes   (3,768 )     (4,602 )
Acquisition-related contingent consideration   (1,025 )     4,263  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other   710       1,722  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:      
Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled   (100,004 )     (333,713 )
Notes receivable   (45,589 )     (22,600 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (8,604 )     (3,252 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other   (2,590 )     (8,895 )
Income taxes   (20,202 )     (347 )
Accrued compensation   (57,691 )     (65,394 )
Billings in excess of services provided   (3,509 )     3,410  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   79,782       (158,525 )
Investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment and other   (21,729 )     (43,224 )
Maturity of short-term investment   25,246        
Purchase of short-term investment         (24,356 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   3,517       (67,580 )
Financing activities      
Borrowings under revolving line of credit   600,000       725,000  
Repayments under revolving line of credit   (600,000 )     (440,000 )
Repayment of convertible notes         (315,763 )
Purchase and retirement of common stock         (20,982 )
Share-based compensation tax withholdings   (16,593 )     (15,211 )
Proceeds on stock option exercises   10,614       1,208  
Deposits and other   1,106       (1,332 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (4,873 )     (67,080 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   4,696       2,645  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   83,122       (290,540 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   303,222       491,688  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 386,344     $ 201,148  
 


FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100

Investor & Media Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com


