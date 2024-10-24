Submit Release
FirstService Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Strong Growth Across Brands Division Drives Financial Performance

Operating highlights:

    Three months ended   Nine months ended  
    September 30   September 30  
    2024   2023   2024   2023  
                           
Revenues (millions) $ 1,396.0   $ 1,117.1   $ 3,851.5   $ 3,255.3  
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1)   160.0     111.9     375.8     312.4  
Adjusted EPS (note 2)   1.63     1.25     3.66     3.56  
                           
GAAP Operating Earnings   125.9     73.6     247.9     196.8  
GAAP EPS   1.34     0.73     2.26     2.10  
                           

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported strong results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $1.40 billion, a 25% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 43% to $160.0 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.63, up 30% versus the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported Operating Earnings of $125.9 million, up from $73.6 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share was $1.34 in the quarter, compared to $0.73 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated revenues were $3.85 billion, an 18% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $375.8 million, up 20%, and Adjusted EPS was $3.66, versus $3.56 in the prior year period. FirstService’s Operating Earnings were $247.9 million in the current year period, versus $196.8 million in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $2.26, compared to $2.10 in the prior year period.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter consolidated financial results which exceeded our internal expectations,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “Our strong top and bottom line performance was buoyed by robust and broad-based activity within our restoration operations, and supported by healthy profitability across our other brands. Our continued momentum reinforces our outlook for a strong finish to the year,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates more than US$4.9 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $559.6 million for the third quarter, up 4% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 3%. Top-line growth moderated compared to recent quarters due to tempered fees and reduced service scope in the face of budgetary pressures impacting our community association clients in certain markets. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $58.6 million, versus $56.6 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $49.1 million, versus $49.0 million for the third quarter of last year. The operating margins for the division were relatively in-line with the prior year.

FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter grew to $836.5 million, up 44% relative to the prior year period. Strong organic revenue growth of 10% was primarily due to robust activity levels at our restoration operations arising from local weather events and large-loss claims across North America. The recent addition of our Roofing Corp of America operations contributed to the balance of growth in the division. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $105.8 million, up from $60.7 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $87.1 million, versus $33.9 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion was driven by operating leverage from the strong top-line restoration growth, as well as improved margins at our home services brands which benefited from both reduced promotional initiatives and realized operating efficiencies. The further increase in the Operating Earnings margin performance resulted from fair value adjustments to contingent upside earn-out structures related to certain recently completed acquisitions.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $4.4 million in the third quarter, relative to $5.3 million in the prior year period. Corporate costs for the quarter were $10.2 million, relative to $9.4 million in the prior year period.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4fa84b993e5545c3ad11aa7ddb7c3035 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.

To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aecuddsv . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense, net; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$) September 30   September 30
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Net earnings $ 77,761     $ 45,858     $ 137,595     $ 123,238  
Income tax   26,372       16,447       50,971       44,266  
Other income, net   (381 )     (702 )     (2,376 )     (5,215 )
Interest expense, net   22,150       11,956       61,707       34,541  
Operating earnings   125,902       73,559       247,897       196,830  
Depreciation and amortization   41,409       33,146       117,441       94,062  
Acquisition-related items   (13,036 )     1,274       (9,130 )     5,032  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,699       3,957       19,626       16,461  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,974     $ 111,936     $ 375,834     $ 312,385  


A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.
                   
(in thousands of US$)                  
           
Three months ended, September 30, 2024     FirstService     FirstService      
      Residential     Brands     Corporate(1)
                   
Operating earnings (loss)   $ 49,059     $ 87,064     $ (10,221 )
Depreciation and amortization     8,871       32,516       22  
Acquisition-related items     660       (13,814 )     118  
Stock-based compensation expense     -       -       5,699  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 58,590     $ 105,766     $ (4,382 )
                   
                   
Three months ended, September 30, 2023     FirstService     FirstService      
      Residential     Brands     Corporate(1)
                   
Operating earnings (loss)   $ 49,001     $ 33,935     $ (9,377 )
Depreciation and amortization     9,919       23,204       23  
Acquisition-related items     (2,345 )     3,553       66  
Stock-based compensation expense     -       -       3,957  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 56,575     $ 60,692     $ (5,331 )
                   
                   
Nine months ended, September 30, 2024     FirstService     FirstService      
      Residential     Brands     Corporate(1)
                   
Operating earnings (loss)   $ 124,824     $ 160,171     $ (37,098 )
Depreciation and amortization     27,067       90,306       68  
Acquisition-related items     1,385       (11,685 )     1,170  
Stock-based compensation expense     -       -       19,626  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 153,276     $ 238,792     $ (16,234 )
                   
                   
Nine months ended, September 30, 2023     FirstService     FirstService      
      Residential     Brands     Corporate(1)
                   
Operating earnings (loss)   $ 120,908     $ 105,865     $ (29,943 )
Depreciation and amortization     24,741       69,252       69  
Acquisition-related items     (1,368 )     6,167       233  
Stock-based compensation expense     -       -       16,461  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 144,281     $ 181,284     $ (13,180 )
                   
(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA.
 

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$) September 30   September 30
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Net earnings $ 77,761     $ 45,858     $ 137,595     $ 123,238  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings   (7,756 )     (4,406 )     (11,985 )     (10,215 )
Acquisition-related items   (13,036 )     1,274       (9,130 )     5,032  
Amortization of intangible assets   17,825       14,454       50,065       40,296  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,699       3,957       19,626       16,461  
Income tax on adjustments   (6,821 )     (4,787 )     (20,210 )     (14,757 )
Non-controlling interest on adjustments   97       (321 )     (487 )     (852 )
Adjusted net earnings $ 73,769     $ 56,029     $ 165,474     $ 159,203  
                         
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
(in US$) September 30   September 30
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
                         
Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.34     $ 0.73     $ 2.26     $ 2.10  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment   0.21       0.20       0.52       0.42  
Acquisition-related items   (0.28 )     0.03       (0.20 )     0.11  
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax   0.27       0.23       0.77       0.66  
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax   0.09       0.06       0.31       0.27  
Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.63     $ 1.25     $ 3.66     $ 3.56  
                         


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
          Three months     Nine months
          ended September 30     ended September 30
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                             
Revenues   $ 1,396,041     $ 1,117,109     $ 3,851,545     $ 3,255,288  
                             
Cost of revenues     936,573       756,561       2,587,613       2,211,088  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     305,193       252,569       907,724       748,276  
Depreciation     23,584       18,692       67,376       53,766  
Amortization of intangible assets     17,825       14,454       50,065       40,296  
Acquisition-related items (1)     (13,036 )     1,274       (9,130 )     5,032  
Operating earnings     125,902       73,559       247,897       196,830  
Interest expense, net     22,150       11,956       61,707       34,541  
Other income, net     (381 )     (702 )     (2,376 )     (5,215 )
Earnings before income tax     104,133       62,305       188,566       167,504  
Income tax     26,372       16,447       50,971       44,266  
Net earnings     77,761       45,858       137,595       123,238  
Non-controlling interest share of earnings     7,756       4,406       11,985       10,215  
Non-controlling interest redemption increment     9,472       8,801       23,711       18,894  
Net earnings attributable to Company   $ 60,533     $ 32,651     $ 101,899     $ 94,129  
                             
Net earnings per common share                        
  Basic   $ 1.34     $ 0.73     $ 2.27     $ 2.11  
  Diluted     1.34       0.73       2.26       2.10  
                           
                             
Adjusted earnings per share (2)   $ 1.63     $ 1.25     $ 3.66     $ 3.56  
                             
Weighted average common shares (thousands)                        
    Basic     45,047       44,613       44,961       44,529  
    Diluted     45,336       44,853       45,163       44,772  

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets          
(in thousands of US dollars)
           
             
  September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
             
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,679   $ 187,617  
Restricted cash   18,369     19,260  
Accounts receivable   913,451     842,236  
Prepaid and other current assets   373,265     311,889  
  Current assets   1,522,764     1,361,002  
Other non-current assets   28,801     34,418  
Fixed assets   246,314     204,188  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   249,470     218,299  
Goodwill and intangible assets   2,070,215     1,807,836  
  Total assets $ 4,117,564   $ 3,625,743  
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 522,003   $ 471,083  
Other current liabilities   224,625     211,661  
Operating lease liabilities - current   52,298     50,898  
Long-term debt - current   41,983     37,132  
  Current liabilities   840,909     770,774  
Long-term debt - non-current   1,252,670     1,144,975  
Operating lease liabilities - non-current   221,328     183,923  
Other liabilities   133,544     115,938  
Deferred income tax   93,567     53,024  
Redeemable non-controlling interests   426,998     332,963  
Shareholders' equity   1,148,548     1,024,146  
  Total liabilities and equity $ 4,117,564   $ 3,625,743  
             
             
Supplemental balance sheet information          
Total debt $ 1,294,653   $ 1,182,107  
Total debt, net of cash   1,076,974     994,490  
 


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
(in thousands of US dollars)
        Three months ended     Nine months ended
        September 30     September 30
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
                           
Cash provided by (used in)                        
                           
Operating activities                        
Net earnings   $ 77,761     $ 45,858     $ 137,595     $ 123,238  
Items not affecting cash:                        
  Depreciation and amortization     41,409       33,146       117,441       94,062  
  Deferred income tax     (2,265 )     55       (6,814 )     (636 )
  Stock-based compensation     5,699       3,957       19,626       16,461  
  Other     (12,854 )     1,077       (12,397 )     (429 )
        109,750       84,093       255,451       232,696  
                           
Changes in non-cash working capital                        
  Accounts receivable     (17,343 )     45,576       (19,983 )     (76,777 )
  Payables and accruals     30,635       (29,489 )     7,353       (18,497 )
  Other     (46,031 )     (16,215 )     (43,866 )     32,492  
Net cash provided by operating activities     77,011       83,965       198,955       169,914  
                           
Investing activities                        
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (4,016 )     (19,366 )     (158,665 )     (112,816 )
Purchases of fixed assets     (26,560 )     (23,465 )     (80,882 )     (67,669 )
Other investing activities     3,715       (1,496 )     2,715       (240 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (26,861 )     (44,327 )     (236,832 )     (180,725 )
                           
Financing activities                        
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net     (36,764 )     (29,196 )     99,964       55,849  
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net     (3,963 )     (564 )     (25,405 )     (4,174 )
Dividends paid to common shareholders     (11,253 )     (10,033 )     (32,551 )     (29,013 )
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests     (3,267 )     (2,450 )     (7,737 )     (6,922 )
Other financing activities     9,787       (3,508 )     32,577       13,636  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (45,460 )     (45,751 )     66,848       29,376  
                           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash     (151 )     577       200       (27 )
                           
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     4,539       (5,536 )     29,171       18,538  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     231,509       183,422       206,877       159,348  
                           
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 236,048     $ 177,886     $ 236,048     $ 177,886  
                           


Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
  Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Three months ended September 30                      
                         
2024                      
  Revenues $ 559,585   $ 836,456   $ -     $ 1,396,041
  Adjusted EBITDA   58,590     105,766     (4,382 )     159,974
                         
  Operating earnings   49,059     87,064     (10,221 )     125,902
                         
2023                      
  Revenues $ 537,828   $ 579,281   $ -     $ 1,117,109
  Adjusted EBITDA   56,575     60,692     (5,331 )     111,936
                         
  Operating earnings   49,001     33,935     (9,377 )     73,559
                         
                         
                     
    FirstService   FirstService        
    Residential   Brands   Corporate   Consolidated
                         
Nine months ended September 30                      
                         
2024                      
  Revenues $ 1,613,213   $ 2,238,332   $ -     $ 3,851,545
  Adjusted EBITDA   153,276     238,792     (16,234 )     375,834
                         
  Operating earnings   124,824     160,171     (37,098 )     247,897
                         
2023                      
  Revenues $ 1,500,542   $ 1,754,746   $ -     $ 3,255,288
  Adjusted EBITDA   144,281     181,284     (13,180 )     312,385
                         
  Operating earnings   120,908     105,865     (29,943 )     196,830
                           

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566


You just read:

