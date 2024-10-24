Submit Release
West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported third quarter 2024 net income of $6.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2024 net income of $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, and third quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share. On October 23, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2024, to stockholders of record on November 6, 2024.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our third quarter results include moderate growth in loans and core deposits along with an increase in quarterly net interest income and net interest margin. Our credit quality remains pristine as a result of our disciplined loan growth and credit risk management practices. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets remains negligible at 0.01%.”

David Nelson added, “West Bank is focused on initiatives that will drive sustained core profitability. Those initiatives are centered around our culture of building strong relationships and providing exceptional personal service to drive growth in both commercial and consumer banking services.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

    Quarter Ended
September 30, 2024		   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
  Net income (in thousands) $5,952     $16,953  
  Return on average equity   10.41%       10.18%  
  Return on average assets   0.60%       0.59%  
  Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure)   63.28%       64.16%  
  Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.01%       0.01%  
                 

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Loans increased $22.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, or 3.0 percent annualized. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans.

  • A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2024. A negative provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $1.0 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2024. The provision for loans in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to changes in the forecasted loss rates due to increases in forecasted unemployment rates. The negative provision for unfunded commitments was primarily due to the decline in unfunded commitments resulting primarily from the funding of construction loans.

  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.97 percent and 0.95 percent at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 consisted of two loans with a total balance of $233 thousand, compared to three loans with a balance of $521 thousand at June 30, 2024.

  • Deposits increased $97.6 million, or 3.1 percent, in the third quarter of 2024. Brokered deposits totaled $425.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $370.3 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $55.6 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $42.0 million during the third quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 27.8 percent of total deposits.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $438.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $525.5 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the balance of federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings decreasing to $0 as of September 30, 2024, from $85.5 million as of June 30, 2024 as a result of growth in deposits.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 63.28 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 67.14 percent for the second quarter of 2024. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in net interest income. In the third quarter of 2024, the increase in interest income on loans outpaced the increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowed funds.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.86 percent for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, compared to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2024.

  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.90 percent as of September 30, 2024, compared to 5.65 percent as of June 30, 2024. The increase in the tangible common equity ratio was driven by retained net income and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was primarily the result of the increase in the market value of our available for sale investment portfolio.

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $171.4 million at September 30, 2024, or 6.0 percent, compared to September 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans and the funding of previously committed construction loans.

  • Deposits increased to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.8 billion at September 30, 2023. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $425.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $237.0 million at September 30, 2023. Brokered deposits were used to reduce short-term borrowed funds and to fund loan growth. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $334.2 million, or 13.3 percent, as of September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023. Deposit growth included a mix of public funds and commercial and consumer deposits.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $438.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $705.1 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $261.5 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings as a result of growth in deposits.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 63.28 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.83 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. Occupancy and equipment expense increased primarily due to the occupancy costs associated with the Company’s newly constructed headquarters.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.91 percent for both the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, compared to $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The telephone number for the conference call is 800-715-9871. The conference ID for the conference call is 7846129. A recording of the call will be available until November 7, 2024, by dialing 800-770-2030. The conference ID for the replay call is 7846129, followed by the # key.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk, including the effects of changes in interest rates; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our investment portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; competitive pressures, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, “fintech” companies and digital asset service providers; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan portfolio, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for credit losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards or regulatory requirements; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in local, national and international economic conditions, including the level and impact of inflation and possible recession; the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in recent bank failures; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs including in response to the recent bank failures; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party partners’ information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, including the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemics, or other adverse external events; risks related to climate change and the negative impact it may have on our customers and their businesses; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; potential changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies as a result of the upcoming 2024 presidential election; talent and labor shortages; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766

             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 34,157     $ 27,994     $ 27,071     $ 33,245     $ 18,819  
Interest-bearing deposits     123,646       121,825       120,946       32,112       1,802  
Securities available for sale, at fair value     597,745       588,452       605,735       623,919       609,365  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     17,195       21,065       26,181       22,957       26,691  
Loans     3,021,221       2,998,774       2,980,133       2,927,535       2,849,777  
Allowance for credit losses     (29,419 )     (28,422 )     (28,373 )     (28,342 )     (28,147 )
Loans, net     2,991,802       2,970,352       2,951,760       2,899,193       2,821,630  
Premises and equipment, net     106,771       101,965       95,880       86,399       75,675  
Bank-owned life insurance     44,703       44,416       44,138       43,864       43,589  
Other assets     72,547       89,046       90,981       84,069       104,329  
Total assets   $ 3,988,566     $ 3,965,115     $ 3,962,692     $ 3,825,758     $ 3,701,900  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Deposits   $ 3,278,553     $ 3,180,922     $ 3,065,030     $ 2,973,779     $ 2,755,529  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings           85,500       198,500       150,270       261,510  
Other borrowings     438,814       439,998       441,183       442,367       443,552  
Other liabilities     35,846       34,812       34,223       34,299       37,376  
Stockholders’ equity     235,353       223,883       223,756       225,043       203,933  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 3,988,566     $ 3,965,115     $ 3,962,692     $ 3,825,758     $ 3,701,900  
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Assets   $ 3,973,824     $ 3,964,109     $ 3,812,199     $ 3,706,497     $ 3,679,541  
Loans     2,991,272       2,994,492       2,949,672       2,857,594       2,813,213  
Deposits     3,258,669       3,123,282       2,956,635       2,878,676       2,764,184  
Stockholders’ equity     227,513       219,771       219,835       201,920       215,230  
                                         


             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    As of
LOANS   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Commercial   $ 512,884     $ 526,589     $ 544,293     $ 531,594     $ 529,293  
Real estate:                    
Construction, land and land development     520,516       496,864       465,247       413,477       399,253  
1-4 family residential first mortgages     89,749       92,230       108,065       106,688       89,713  
Home equity     17,140       15,264       14,020       14,618       12,429  
Commercial     1,870,132       1,856,301       1,839,580       1,854,510       1,812,816  
Consumer and other     14,261       15,234       12,844       10,930       10,123  
      3,024,682       3,002,482       2,984,049       2,931,817       2,853,627  
Net unamortized fees and costs     (3,461 )     (3,708 )     (3,916 )     (4,282 )     (3,850 )
Total loans   $ 3,021,221     $ 2,998,774     $ 2,980,133     $ 2,927,535     $ 2,849,777  
Less: allowance for credit losses     (29,419 )     (28,422 )     (28,373 )     (28,342 )     (28,147 )
Net loans   $ 2,991,802     $ 2,970,352     $ 2,951,760     $ 2,899,193     $ 2,821,630  
                     
CREDIT QUALITY                    
Pass   $ 3,016,493     $ 2,994,310     $ 2,983,618     $ 2,931,377     $ 2,853,100  
Watch     7,956       7,651       142       144       184  
Substandard     233       521       289       296       343  
Doubtful                              
Total loans   $ 3,024,682     $ 3,002,482     $ 2,984,049     $ 2,931,817     $ 2,853,627  
                     
DEPOSITS                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 525,332     $ 530,441     $ 521,377     $ 548,726     $ 551,688  
Interest-bearing demand     438,402       443,658       449,946       481,207       417,802  
Savings and money market - non-brokered     1,481,840       1,483,264       1,315,698       1,315,741       1,249,309  
Money market - brokered     123,780       97,259       119,840       124,335       99,282  
Total nonmaturity deposits     2,569,354       2,554,622       2,406,861       2,470,009       2,318,081  
Time - non-brokered     407,109       353,269       381,646       322,694       299,683  
Time - brokered     302,090       273,031       276,523       181,076       137,765  
Total time deposits     709,199       626,300       658,169       503,770       437,448  
Total deposits   $ 3,278,553     $ 3,180,922     $ 3,065,030     $ 2,973,779     $ 2,755,529  
                     
BORROWINGS                    
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings   $     $ 85,500     $ 198,500     $ 150,270     $ 261,510  
Subordinated notes, net     79,828       79,762       79,697       79,631       79,566  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     315,000       315,000       315,000       315,000       315,000  
Long-term debt     43,986       45,236       46,486       47,736       48,986  
Total borrowings   $ 438,814     $ 525,498     $ 639,683     $ 592,637     $ 705,062  
                     
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Preferred stock   $     $     $     $     $  
Common stock     3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000       3,000  
Additional paid-in capital     34,960       34,322       33,685       34,197       33,487  
Retained earnings     275,724       273,981       272,997       271,369       271,025  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (78,331 )     (87,420 )     (85,926 )     (83,523 )     (103,579 )
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 235,353     $ 223,883     $ 223,756     $ 225,043     $ 203,933  
                                         


                 
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY                
Financial Information (unaudited)                    
(in thousands)                    
    For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023
Interest income:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 42,504     $ 41,700     $ 40,196     $ 38,208     $ 36,756  
Securities:                    
Taxable     3,261       3,394       3,416       3,521       3,427  
Tax-exempt     806       808       810       869       880  
Interest-bearing deposits     2,041       1,666       148       85       29  
Total interest income     48,612       47,568       44,570       42,683       41,092  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits     26,076       23,943       21,559       20,024       17,156  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     115       1,950       2,183       2,024       3,165  
Subordinated notes     1,112       1,105       1,108       1,114       1,113  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     2,748       2,718       2,325       2,482       2,329  
Long-term debt     601       622       645       678       695  
Total interest expense     30,652       30,338       27,820       26,322       24,458  
Net interest income     17,960       17,230       16,750       16,361       16,634  
Credit loss expense                       500       200  
Net interest income after credit loss expense     17,960       17,230       16,750       15,861       16,434  
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     459       462       460       476       463  
Debit card usage fees     500       490       458       488       495  
Trust services     828       794       776       782       831  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     287       278       274       275       262  
Loan swap fees                             431  
Realized securities losses, net                       (431 )      
Other income     285       322       331       308       340  
Total noninterest income     2,359       2,346       2,299       1,898       2,822  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     6,823       7,169       6,489       6,468       6,696  
Occupancy and equipment     1,926       1,852       1,447       1,499       1,359  
Data processing     771       754       714       723       703  
Technology and software     722       731       700       676       573  
FDIC insurance     711       631       519       475       439  
Professional fees     239       244       257       235       254  
Director fees     223       236       199       240       196  
Other expenses     1,477       1,577       1,543       1,845       1,685  
Total noninterest expense     12,892       13,194       11,868       12,161       11,905  
Income before income taxes     7,427       6,382       7,181       5,598       7,351  
Income taxes     1,475       1,190       1,372       1,073       1,445  
Net income   $ 5,952     $ 5,192     $ 5,809     $ 4,525     $ 5,906  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35  
                                         


     
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (unaudited)        
(in thousands)        
    For the Nine Months Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
Interest income:        
Loans, including fees   $ 124,400     $ 104,715  
Securities:        
Taxable     10,071       10,175  
Tax-exempt     2,424       2,648  
Interest-bearing deposits     3,855       84  
Total interest income     140,750       117,622  
Interest expense:        
Deposits     71,578       46,772  
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     4,248       7,508  
Subordinated notes     3,325       3,328  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     7,791       5,212  
Long-term debt     1,868       2,132  
Total interest expense     88,810       64,952  
Net interest income     51,940       52,670  
Credit loss expense           200  
Net interest income after credit loss expense     51,940       52,470  
Noninterest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,381       1,383  
Debit card usage fees     1,448       1,492  
Trust services     2,398       2,286  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance     839       769  
Loan swap fees           431  
Gain from bank-owned life insurance           691  
Other income     938       1,116  
Total noninterest income     7,004       8,168  
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     20,481       20,592  
Occupancy and equipment     5,225       4,008  
Data processing     2,239       2,067  
Technology and software     2,153       1,665  
FDIC insurance     1,861       1,275  
Professional fees     740       791  
Director fees     658       652  
Other expenses     4,597       5,400  
Total noninterest expense     37,954       36,450  
Income before income taxes     20,990       24,188  
Income taxes     4,037       4,576  
Net income   $ 16,953     $ 19,612  
         
Basic earnings per common share   $ 1.01     $ 1.17  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.00     $ 1.17  
                 


             
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (unaudited)                            
                             
    As of and for the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA   September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
Earnings per common share (basic)   $ 0.35     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.27     $ 0.35     $ 1.01     $ 1.17  
Earnings per common share (diluted)     0.35       0.31       0.35       0.27       0.35       1.00       1.17  
Dividends per common share     0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.75       0.75  
Book value per common share(1)     13.98       13.30       13.31       13.46       12.19          
Closing stock price     19.01       17.90       17.83       21.20       16.31          
Market price/book value(2)     135.98 %     134.59 %     133.96 %     157.50 %     133.80 %        
Price earnings ratio(3)     13.65       14.36       12.77       19.79       11.75          
Annualized dividend yield(4)     5.26 %     5.59 %     5.61 %     4.72 %     6.13 %        
                             
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS                            
Consolidated:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     11.95 %     11.85 %     11.78 %     11.88 %     11.96 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     9.39       9.30       9.23       9.30       9.37          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     8.15       8.08       8.36       8.50       8.58          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     8.83       8.74       8.67       8.74       8.80          
West Bank:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio     12.73 %     12.66 %     12.63 %     12.76 %     12.89 %        
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.86       11.79       11.76       11.89       12.01          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     10.29       10.25       10.65       10.86       11.00          
Common equity tier 1 ratio     11.86       11.79       11.76       11.89       12.01          
                             
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                            
Return on average assets(5)     0.60 %     0.53 %     0.61 %     0.48 %     0.64 %     0.59 %     0.72 %
Return on average equity(6)     10.41       9.50       10.63       8.89       10.89       10.18       12.22  
Net interest margin(7)(13)     1.91       1.86       1.88       1.87       1.91       1.88       2.05  
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)     5.16       5.13       4.99       4.87       4.70       5.10       4.56  
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities     3.84       3.83       3.70       3.60       3.38       3.79       3.09  
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)     63.28       67.14       62.04       64.66       60.83       64.16       59.52  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01          
ACL ratio(11)     0.97       0.95       0.95       0.97       0.99          
Loans/total assets     75.75       75.63       75.20       76.52       76.98          
Loans/total deposits     92.15       94.27       97.23       98.44       103.42          
Tangible common equity ratio(12)     5.90       5.65       5.65       5.88       5.51          
                                                 


(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11) Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.
(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13) A non-GAAP measure.
   

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

         
(in thousands)   For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
2024		   June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   September 30,
2024		   September 30,
2023
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 17,960     $ 17,230     $ 16,750     $ 16,361     $ 16,634     $ 51,940     $ 52,670  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     29       55       82       95       113       166       396  
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     17,989       17,285       16,832       16,456       16,747       52,106       53,066  
Average interest-earning assets     3,749,688       3,731,674       3,595,954       3,487,799       3,478,053       3,692,647       3,458,606  
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)     1.91 %     1.86 %     1.88 %     1.87 %     1.91 %     1.88 %     2.05 %
                             
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:                            
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 17,989     $ 17,285     $ 16,832     $ 16,456     $ 16,747     $ 52,106     $ 53,066  
Noninterest income     2,359       2,346       2,299       1,898       2,822       7,004       8,168  
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net                       431                    
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net     26       21             24       3       47       5  
Adjusted income     20,374       19,652       19,131       18,809       19,572       59,157       61,239  
Noninterest expense     12,892       13,194       11,868       12,161       11,905       37,954       36,450  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)     63.28 %     67.14 %     62.04 %     64.66 %     60.83 %     64.16 %     59.52 %
                                                         


(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

Legal Disclaimer:

