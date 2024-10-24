Tri Pointe Homes Named to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List for the Third Consecutive Year

The recognition follows other recent Great Place To Work Certified™ awards including 2024 PEOPLE® Companies That Care® and 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced that it has been named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list for the third consecutive year. This recognition follows the company’s recent inclusion on the 2024 PEOPLE® Companies That Care® list and the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™ list, reinforcing Tri Pointe’s ongoing commitment to cultivating a diverse, inclusive, and supportive workplace culture.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as one of the best workplaces for women for the third year in a row,” said Heather Breidenthal, Chief Human Resources Officer at Tri Pointe Homes. “Creating an environment where women can thrive and advance is one of the cornerstones of our success. At Tri Pointe, we are committed to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion at every level of our organization, ensuring that all team members are supported, respected, and given the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

The recognition comes as Tri Pointe Homes continues to prioritize the career development of women and other underrepresented groups in leadership positions. According to a 2024 Diversity Representation Survey, which compares key job categories across the homebuilding industry, Tri Pointe consistently exceeds the industry benchmark in terms of diversity in corporate executive roles and management positions. As of December 31, 2023, 42% of all Tri Pointe team members in management roles were women. Additionally, Tri Pointe has internally promoted 296 team members since 2021, with 62 of those promotions advancing women to director-level positions or above.

Kristen Reka, New Product Development Manager at Tri Pointe Homes in the D.C metro division, is a prime example of the company’s dedication to internal leadership growth. “The most significant perk of this organization is that I’ve been able to grow and evolve as new opportunities come up,” said Reka, who has been promoted through various roles since joining the company in 2004. “Tri Pointe creates many paths for women to expand and grow.”

Tri Pointe Homes’ commitment to diversity also extends to its efforts in recruiting and retaining women in historically male-dominated areas of the homebuilding industry, such as construction and customer care. One notable example is Hannah Mackey, who was recruited during a college event and has since been promoted to construction manager in the Houston division.

CindyAnn Lucas, Construction Manager at Tri Pointe Homes in the Arizona division, has played a significant role in advancing the company’s commitment to diversity. “Women bring a unique perspective to the workplace,” said Lucas. “We consider our environments differently, we function in our own unique ways, and we bring attention to details that enhance the overall quality of our work. I’ve seen a growing presence of women in diverse leadership roles, not just in construction but across all industries, and it’s exciting to be part of this positive change.”

Employee engagement and establishing a nurturing workplace are key factors in Tri Pointe’s culture. The company has consistently worked to create a constructive space where team members across all demographics can excel. Through mentorship programs, professional development opportunities, and wellness efforts, Tri Pointe ensures that team members are equipped to reach their highest potential, further driving the company’s reputation as a leading workplace.

“Tri Pointe Homes is proud to be part of a movement that not only champions diversity in the workplace but also provides opportunities for women in construction and leadership roles,” said Breidenthal. “Our team members are at the heart of our success, and we remain dedicated to ensuring that every individual feels valued, supported, and empowered.”

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive, with rankings based on the survey responses of nearly 600,000 women employed by Great Place To Work Certified™ companies. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women across job roles, career stages, and diverse backgrounds, reflecting Tri Pointe’s emphasis on inclusivity. To be eligible, companies must employ at least 50 women and have a minimum of 20% of non-executive managers who are women, including at least one female C-suite executive.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four years in a row (2021 through 2024), and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Read the full methodology .

To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c06cabda-1878-46f9-9237-b2484a1aca26

CONTACT: Katy Biggerstaff kbiggerstaff@newgroundco.com / 562.761.6338

Tri Pointe Homes has been named to the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ list for the third consecutive year. The accolade reflects Tri Pointe’s promise to create and maintain a workplace culture that prioritizes initiative, diversity, inclusivity and creativity, as demonstrated during a recent company softball tournament in Southern California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.