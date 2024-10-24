Auron Presents New Preclinical Data for Lead Program AUTX-703 Across Multiple Cancer Types

Treatment with AUTX-703 resulted in notable cell differentiation and tumor growth inhibition in various primary cancer models

AUTX-703 IND submission on track for late 2024

NEWTON, Mass. , Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auron Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation targeted therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer, today announced data from poster presentations at the EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium and Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Annual Scientific Retreat held this week in Barcelona, Spain, and Carlsbad, CA, respectively.

The posters presented data from AUTX-703, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable heterobifunctional degrader of KAT2A/B, an AURIGIN-identified histone acetyltransferase driving small cell lung cancer (SCLC), neuroendocrine prostate cancer (NEPC), and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In a series of experiments, Auron showed that treatment with AUTX-703 potently degraded KAT2A/B, inhibited tumor growth, and induced a more differentiated cell state across models of SCLC, NEPC and CRPC. Auron is on-track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AUTX-703 in late 2024 for initiation of clinical development in early 2025.

“These presentations highlight AUTX-703’s potential as a novel, potent, small molecule degrader capable of selectively targeting a critical driver of cell state in multiple cancer types including SCLC, NEPC and CRPC,” said Kate Yen, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Auron. “Treatment with AUTX-703 demonstrates potent knockdown of the KAT2A/B target, resulting in the inhibition of tumor growth across multiple primary tumor models. We are incredibly excited by these early data validating the potential of the AURIGIN platform to identify new targets and develop innovative, targeted cancer treatments and look forward to submitting an IND for AUTX-703 later this year.”

Specifically, the poster findings demonstrated:

In SCLC, NEPC (and CRPC) cell lines, treatment with AUTX-703 demonstrated highly selective and potent degradation of KAT2A/B in the sub-nanomolar (nM) concentration range, with single-digit nM concentrations driving growth inhibition and cell state differentiation.

In 12 out of 16 SCLC primary patient tumor-derived organoids treated for 10-18 days, AUTX-703 potently inhibited growth and induced cell state differentiation.

Significant and dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition and cell state differentiation was observed in vivo following oral dosing of AUTX-703 in a SCLC patient derived xenograft model.

In 2 out of 5 NEPC primary patient tumor-derived organoids treated for 14 or 21 days, AUTX-703 potently inhibited growth and induced cell state differentiation.

In a Enzalutamide resistant prostate cancer cell line, treatment with AUTX-703 alone or in combination with Enzalutamide for up to 14 days reduced cell growth, Myc and androgen receptor (AR) signaling, and expression levels of nuclear AR.



About Auron Therapeutics

Auron Therapeutics is a patient-centered, platform-powered, product-driven oncology company. Auron is leading the next generation of targeted cancer therapies by identifying and inhibiting the oncogenic cell states of cancer. Auron pioneered its AURIGIN™ platform, which uses AI and machine learning to compare normal cell states with cancerous cell states to identify novel cancer targets, optimal development models, and biomarkers to facilitate proper patient selection. Using AURIGIN, the Company is building a pipeline of small molecule targeted therapies, led by AUTX-703, which is being developed for the treatment of both solid tumors, including small cell lung cancer and neuroendocrine prostate cancer, and hematologic malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit aurontx.com.

